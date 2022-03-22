U.S. markets closed

Aker Horizons ASA: Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021

·1 min read
In this article:
  • AKH

OSLO, Norway, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons today publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021, which includes the annual accounts, the auditor's report for 2021, the sustainability report and the corporate governance report.

The report is attached and available on https://www.akerhorizons.com/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Aker Horizons has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Ivar Simensen, Communications, Tel: +47 46 40 23 17, ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2021,c3530266

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20659/3530266/1552287.pdf

Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20659/3530266/1552288.zip

ah-2021-12-31-en.zip

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-annual-and-sustainability-report-for-2021-301508309.html

SOURCE Aker Horizons

