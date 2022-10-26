U.S. markets open in 6 hours 49 minutes

Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third-Quarter Results 2022

·1 min read

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons will publish its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday 2 November 2022, at 07:00 CET. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CET.

Date time: Wednesday 2 November 2022

Time: 08:30 CEST

Language: English

Link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20221102_4

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event.

For further information, please contact:
Ivar Simensen, Communications,
Tel: +47 46 40 23 17, 
ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations,
Tel: +47 915 10 000, 
christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,200 people in 18 countries on five continents.

www.akerhorizons.com

 

