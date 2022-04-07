U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,348.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,545.00
    +39.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.70
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.50
    +0.27 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.10
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.19
    +1.16 (+5.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3087
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7250
    -0.0750 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,488.03
    -1,803.64 (-3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.88
    -41.47 (-3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.05
    -28.65 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Aker Horizons Closes Transaction with Mitsui as Strategic Partner and Investor in Mainstream Renewable Power

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AKH

OSLO, Norway, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons ASA ("Aker Horizons") has today closed the transaction with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") announced on 24 March 2022, resulting in the Japanese trading and investment group owning a 27.5 percent stake in Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream").

On 24 March 2022, Mainstream Renewable Power, the global renewable energy company, announced that Mitsui agreed to invest EUR 575 million in Mainstream in the form of new common shares, corresponding to a 27.5 percent equity stake. Mitsui joins as a long-term strategic investor in Mainstream, alongside Aker Horizons, which owns 54.4 percent of Mainstream following the transaction.

"We are excited to be off and running with this strategic partnership between Mitsui and Aker Horizons in Mainstream," said Kristian Røkke, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Horizons and Chairman of Mainstream. "We see Mainstream as an integral part of Aker Horizons' plans to develop green industrial hubs globally and this partnership as a way to leverage our respective companies' strengths to accelerate growth."

Mitsui and Mainstream's portfolios are focused and complementary, with both companies having significant assets in operation or under development in Latin America, Africa and Asia. Mitsui will leverage its global business network across industries and its wide-ranging industrial capabilities, including global independent power producer (IPP) competence from 22 countries.

Mitsui is one of the leading Japanese general trading and investment firms, with approximately 45,000 employees in 63 countries. Mitsui's business activities span across mineral and metal resources, iron and steel, infrastructure, chemicals and energy.

Mitsui's global presence, deep experience in the power sector and global strategic alliances, coupled with Aker Horizons' industrial capabilities, will have significant strategic implications for Mainstream's transformation into a renewable energy major, including:

  • Accelerating Mainstream's geographic expansion into high-growth markets

  • Broadening its routes to market, particularly in the Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) sector

  • Accelerating the increase in its construction and operations capacity across multi-gigawatt platforms

  • Augmenting its energy solutions capabilities including battery storage and power trading

  • Spurring its growth in green ammonia and green hydrogen production, thereby rapidly advancing its Power to X offering

This transaction values Mainstream at approximately EUR 2.1 billion on a 100 percent basis.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

Ivar Simensen, Communications, Tel: +47 464 02 317, ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities referred to in this announcement to any person in any jurisdiction. The distribution of this announcement and other information may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "aims", "expect", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "will", "may", "continue", "should" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although Aker Horizons believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. Aker Horizons and its affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this announcement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice.

This information is subject to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-closes-transaction-with-mitsui-as-strategic-partner-and-investor-in-mainstream-renewab,c3541843

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-horizons-closes-transaction-with-mitsui-as-strategic-partner-and-investor-in-mainstream-renewable-power-301519765.html

SOURCE Aker Horizons

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds New $4.2 Billion HP Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Shares of the laptop maker surged as much as 10%.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysBerkshire bough

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Wells Fargo Sees a $1.5 Trillion Opportunity for Fintech Companies; These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit

    The digital revolution has changed the world in just the last decade and a half, spawning new technologies, new ways of using technologies, and bringing old businesses into the 21st century. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the financial sector. Banking and financial services have benefited enormously from bringing tech into the mix – and their gains have given us a new word to describe it, fintech. 5-star analyst Jeff Cantwell, of Wells Fargo, lays out the upside case for fintech in no unce

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve Fears Continue To Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Does Tilray's Report Today Make the Stock a Buy?

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon made a bold prediction last year when he said his aim for the new company formed when it combined with fellow cannabis grower Aphria was for $4 billion in annual revenue by the middle of 2024. Tilray is growing its core marijuana business, but Irwin also plans to use acquisitions to help grow the business to hit the revenue goal. Its U.S. subsidiaries, including hemp producer Manitoba Harvest, craft brewer SweetWater Brewing, and Breckenridge Distillery, are all profitable, according to the company's financial release.

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia

  • Elon Musk admits his Twitter investment isn’t passive and reveals that he began buying the stock in January

    Elon Musk filed a new disclosure on his Twitter Inc. stake with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, admitting that he invested in the company with the goal of effecting change and that his stock purchases began months ago.

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed

    What happened What went up just came back down. Yesterday was a banner day for cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), each of which sailed away with stock market gains -- boosted by Carnival's announcement of its "busiest booking week in the company's history.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Russian Coal and Oil Paid for in Yuan to Start Flowing to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian coal and oil paid for in yuan is about to start flowing into China as the two countries try to maintain their energy trade in the face of growing international outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significan

  • Nvidia: Trillion-Dollar Hopes Attainable, but Not So Soon

    Shares of graphics hardware behemoth Nvidia (NVDA) really excited investors during its 2022 Investor Day presentation, shedding light on a plan to become the first $1 trillion semi company. If there's a company that can pull it off, it's Nvidia, with its brilliant leader Jensen Huang. Undoubtedly, the total addressable market (TAM) for Nvidia is enormous. The innovative graphics-processing unit (GPU) maker has a front-row seat to video gaming, automotive tech, AI, and data center. Undoubtedly, a