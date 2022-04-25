U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,231.50
    -35.75 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,501.00
    -227.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,233.00
    -120.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,918.10
    -20.60 (-1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.00
    -5.07 (-4.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.70
    -25.60 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.66 (-2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0752
    -0.0051 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.44
    +6.76 (+29.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2751
    -0.0084 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1520
    -0.2730 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,855.12
    -772.27 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.90
    -43.67 (-4.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,377.60
    -144.08 (-1.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Aker Horizons Enters JV with Nordkraft to Develop Sites for Power-Intensive Industries as part of Green Industrial Hub in Northern Norway

·3 min read

OSLO, Norway, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons ASA (OSE: "AKH"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aker Narvik AS ("Aker Narvik"), today announced the agreement to establish a joint venture with Nordkraft AS to develop sites for power intensive-industries in Northern Norway. The venture is part of Aker Horizons' project to establish a green industrial hub in the Narvik region.

Aker Horizons and its portfolio companies are utilizing their capabilities across hydrogen and renewable energy to establish green value chains for power-intensive industries. The JV aims to develop attractive sites for power-intensive industries, with roads and other common infrastructure such as water supply, fiber access, and grid infrastructure for shared use, starting with acquiring Nordkraft's rights to the sites at Kvandal, Fjellbu, Balsfjord, Korgen and Straumsmo. Aker Narvik will hold an 80 percent stake in the JV and Nordkraft the remaining 20 percent. Closing of the agreement is expected by 30 September 2022.

"Northern Norway, and the Narvik region in particular, offers highly attractive opportunities for decarbonizing power-intensive industries, using the area's renewable energy surplus. In Nordkraft, we've found a partner with century-long experience with developing, constructing, producing and distributing low-cost renewable energy. Combined with the industrial expertise and real estate development competencies in the Aker group, we're ideally positioned to develop strategically located land into industrial sites, along with a comprehensive network solution for the region. This will serve as a platform for Aker Horizons' flagship green industrial hub in the Narvik region, which together with local industry, will convert renewable power into large-scale hydrogen production, green value chains and sustainable export industries," said Kristian Røkke, CEO of Aker Horizons.

"With this JV, we gain access to considerable resources, capital and industrial expertise through Aker Horizons, which shares our vision of developing new green industry in the Narvik region, that will play an important role in the path to a global net-zero carbon economy," said Eirik Frantzen, CEO of Nordkraft.

In October 2021, Aker Horizons announced several strategic initiatives in the Narvik region. The region offers attractively-priced renewable energy, extensive transportation connections for export including road, rail and port facilities, as well as local authorities committed to the energy transition. Narvik forms part of Aker Horizons' expanding portfolio of hydrogen-derivative projects, spanning from Norway to Chile, which combined represents 1.8 GW in net capacity under development.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000,
christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

Ivar Simensen, Communications, Tel: +47 464 02 317,
ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons ASA is a planet-positive investment company dedicated to developing companies within renewable energy and other technologies that reduce emissions or promote sustainable living. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and majority-owned by Aker ASA. Aker Horizons' investment portfolio includes holdings in Aker Clean Hydrogen, Aker Offshore Wind, Aker Carbon Capture and Mainstream Renewable Power.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-enters-jv-with-nordkraft-to-develop-sites-for-power-intensive-industries-as-part-of-gr,c3552436

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-horizons-enters-jv-with-nordkraft-to-develop-sites-for-power-intensive-industries-as-part-of-green-industrial-hub-in-northern-norway-301531783.html

SOURCE Aker Horizons

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Is Shorting Tesla Stock—and He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • S&P 500 Ready to Join Bear Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • The Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes Could Be Even Worse Than Feared

    The Fed clobbered stocks, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite down for the third straight week, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average notching its fourth straight losing week.

  • Apple Is the Last FAANG Standing. How Its Earnings Could Move the Market.

    The once-highflying group of Big Tech names has disappointed—or worse—this year, with one exception. Investors are awaiting Apple’s earnings this coming week with more trepidation than usual.

  • China Lockdown Angst Rips Through Markets as Stocks, Yuan Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears about the economic toll of China’s strict Covid Zero policy intensified Monday, as news that lockdowns were spreading to Beijing sent stocks, commodities and the yuan tumbling. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Ter

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks got clobbered Friday. Why smart investors focus on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • This Veteran Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla and Other Growth Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.

  • Yes, You Can Get Dividend Yields Around 5%. Here’s How.

    A big dividend yield can be a red flag and portend trouble for a company. But due diligence can lead investors to some solid companies with yields in the 5% neighborhood.

  • Stocks in Asia, U.S. Futures Slide; Euro Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and commodities tumbled as China’s worsening Covid outbreak compounded fears sparked by faster Federal Reserve tightening. Bonds rose.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentU.S. equity futures f

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • U.S. stock futures sink, suggesting more losses Monday

    After sharp losses Friday, Wall Street is poised for more declines as stock-index futures slid Sunday night.

  • Pinduoduo, Alibaba Lead Chinese ADR Decline Amid Lockdown Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks look set to open in the red on Monday as expanded Covid lockdown measures in major cities sparked concerns over the country’s economic growth outlook.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as F

  • Graphic chip price drop raises questions on whether end of shortage is in sight

    A sharp drop in graphic chip prices could presage an unexpectedly quick ending to a global chip crunch that has crippled manufacturing from smartphones to cars, and the issue will be a central one for companies reporting results this week. The trigger is a drop in prices of GPUs, or graphics processing units, which are the brains of gaming machines and are spreading to other uses. Analysts at Baird recently downgraded GPU maker Nvidia to “neutral” after prices dropped.

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • Top 10 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022

    In this article, we will look at the top 10 zinc stocks picked by hedge funds for 2022. If you want to skip reading about why zinc prices are on the rise, you can go to Top 5 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022. Zinc has a variety of uses that range from […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Covid Lockdowns In Focus

    Chinese regulators hinted they may allow U.S. audits of U.S.-listed China stocks, but Covid lockdowns hit much of the economy.

  • 3 signs that recession fears are wildly overblown: Morning Brief

    Are recession worries overblown? Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 25, 2022.

  • Gold falls as investors sidestep precious metal for more attractive safe havens

    Gold futures fell Monday, with the traditional haven failing to find support as investors dumped equities and other assets perceived as risky while jumping into other assets perceived as safe, including U.S. Treasurys and other government bonds. Gold for June delivery (GC00) (GCM22) fell $17.70, or 0.9%, to $1916.40 an ounce on Comex. Gold was “unable to benefit much from the renewed flight to safety that’s gripped the markets since Friday,” said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at XM, in a note.