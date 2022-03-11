U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Sustainability, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Reports for 2021

·1 min read
  • AKKVF
  • AKRYY
  • AKRTF

OSLO, Norway, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, sustainability report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2021.

The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports, https://akersolutions.com/sustainability-reports and https://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance.

Aker Solutions has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

Media Contact:

Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--annual--sustainability--remuneration-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2021,c3514455

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18353/3514455/1547141.pdf

Annual Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18353/3514455/1547142.zip

5967007LIEEXZXG42836-2021-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3514455/85dce0d47fd8869f.pdf

Remuneration Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3514455/895aa653cb44a180.pdf

Corporate Governance Report 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3514455/b9fa491ac3263c14.pdf

Sustainability Report 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-solutions-asa-annual-sustainability-remuneration-and-corporate-governance-reports-for-2021-301500845.html

SOURCE Aker Solutions ASA

