U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,605.25
    +3.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,884.00
    +83.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,010.75
    -24.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,676.00
    +6.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.32
    +2.83 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.80
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.35
    +0.32 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9811
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.69
    +0.85 (+2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1185
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9790
    +0.2500 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,197.95
    -97.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.26
    -7.17 (-1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,849.42
    -44.39 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,215.79
    +278.58 (+1.07%)
     

Aker Solutions ASA: Major Step Forward for Norfolk Offshore Wind Project

·3 min read

LYSAKER, Norway, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has been awarded a limited notice to proceed contract from Vattenfall for the Norfolk Boreas offshore wind project off the coast of Norfolk, UK.

For the project, Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy will provide the grid connection infrastructure for the Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm. This includes the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore platform, onshore substation and connection to the National Grid.

The project is subject to regulatory approvals and the customer's final investment decision (FID) expected during the second quarter of 2023. Aker Solutions will at this stage book a sizeable1 order intake reflecting the compensated work that is to be performed until the expected FID next year. Further to this, Aker Solutions estimates a contract value for the company following FID to be in the range of NOK 2.5 to 3.5 billion.

"The development of Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone could require up to three HVDC platforms in succession, which would provide more long-term predictability and positive repeat effects and standardization for the supplier industry. Together with Siemens Energy, we are proud to support a project which meets the dual objective of developing local content while delivering low cost, green electricity to homes and businesses across the UK," said Kenneth Simonsen, Senior Vice President of Offshore Wind at Aker Solutions.

"We are very proud to announce this agreement. Developing state of the art HVDC technology and having such strong partners on board clearly underlines our position as one of Europe's leading developers in offshore wind. It is also a significant boost for local communities and UK companies that will be able to benefit from opportunities in the supply chain to help deliver one of the largest offshore wind zones in the world," said Helene Biström, Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall.

About Norfolk Offshore Wind
Located more than 47 kilometers off the Norfolk coast and with an installed capacity of 1.4GW, Norfolk Boreas is the first phase of Vattenfall's Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone and comes ahead of the Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Farm. This first phase of the Norfolk Zone will deliver first power in the mid-to-late-2020s. Once complete, the Zone will produce enough renewable electricity to power more than four million homes and save around six million tonnes of CO2.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the third quarter of 2022 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion

CONTACT:

Media Contact, Corporate:
Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Media Contact, UK:
Rebecca Cox, mob: +44 (0)1224 287516, email: rebecca.cox@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--major-step-forward-for-norfolk-offshore-wind-project,c3640716

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/i/vattenfall-credit-offshore-wind-01-1920x1080,c3095861

vattenfall credit offshore wind 01 1920x1080

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-asa-major-step-forward-for-norfolk-offshore-wind-project-301638678.html

Recommended Stories

  • IWG plc's (LON:IWG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 19% Below Its Share Price

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of IWG plc ( LON:IWG ) as...

  • Rio Forces Departure of Mining Unit Chairman After Dispute

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy Resources of Australia’s chairman is to resign after biggest shareholder Rio Tinto Group called for his departure over a disagreement about the future of a uranium mine.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally,

  • Flood Insurance Fell in Florida Before Hurricane Ian Struck

    SANFORD, Fla.—Florida homeowners had reduced their flood insurance coverage in the years before Hurricane Ian dumped up to 15 inches of rain on the state, inundating coastal and inland areas. Only a small number of residences in two of Florida’s hardest-hit inland counties are covered by flood insurance. The percentage of  protected homes is higher in coastal areas that sustained the most damage, but still, is over 50% in just one of the affected counties, according to an analysis by Neptune Flood, a private-sector flood-insurance provider.

  • Japan firms eye ammonia, methanol projects in Canada, Alberta minister says

    Japanese companies are looking to invest in the Canadian province of Alberta to produce ammonia and methanol in the effort to build global supply chains of greener energy to fight climate change, a provincial minister said. Home to Canada's oil sands, Alberta aims to become a hub for hydrogen production as well as carbon storage, as the world tries to cut climate-warming carbon emissions. As part of such efforts, Japan wants to step up investment in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and low-carbon fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia to ensure stable supply and reach a goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

  • Aerial video shows damage to homes on Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian

    Aerial video shows damage to homes on Sanibel Island after Hurricane Ian on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

  • Nikola Tries to Ignite Market for Its Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Trucks

    The startup commercial-truck maker is setting more modest production expectations as its founder goes to court on securities-fraud charges.

  • US Economy Dodges Harsher Hit on Inflation From Hurricane Ian

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction behind, destroying countless homes, ruining citrus crops and risking fragile supply chains, but the storm’s skirting of a key US fertilizer-production area in Florida means the broader US economy was spared from the worst.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Shares Hit Record Low as CEO Fails to Calm MarketsTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Lates

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Trail of Destruction Left by Hurricane Ian in Florida

    Satellite images taken on September 30 showed the widespread damage left along Florida’s west coast by Hurricane Ian.The images, released by Maxar Technologies, show aerial damage to Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, the bridge washed out on the Pine Island causeway, as well as damage to a number of locations in Fort Myers Beach.Nearly two million people were left without power across Florida, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, after Ian swept through large parts of the state as a hurricane.Risk-modeling firm, Karen Clarke and co., told Bloomberg it estimated that Hurricane Ian will cost private US insurers $63 billion in claims, the largest storm-related losses in Florida’s history.Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone after making landfall as a hurricane in South Carolina on Friday.SOURCE:These images were provided by Maxar Technologies and are cleared for use with reference to Maxar’s terms of use:Print/web: Media may publish use these images with cutline photo credit “Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies.” The watermark may not be removed/cropped.Broadcast/video: Images used in video segments must have “Maxar” text applied to the image and visible for the duration that the images are on screen.Social media: Images posted on social media must be credited on Twitter “[camera emoji]: @Maxar” or “image: @Maxar” in each post. Or via Instagram “[camera emoji}: @MaxarTechnologies” or “image @MaxarTechnologies” in each post. Credit: ©2022 Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Structural Engineers Assess Damage to Fort Myers Beach After Hurricane Ian

    Structural engineers with South Florida Urban Search and Rescue traveled to Fort Myers Beach on Saturday, October 2, to assess damage to the city after Hurricane Ian.Video from the City of Miami shows structural engineer Jack Erdozain, part of South Florida Task Force 2, driving through Fort Myers to survey the damage.Erdozain said his team had a report that a five-storey condominium had collapsed, and first had to move debris in order to cross the bridge. That building was still standing, he said, but residents needed help getting out of the building.This footage shows widespread damage to buildings across the city and urban search and rescue teams at work. Credit: City of Miami via Storyful

  • Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

    Germany's most strategically important building site is at the end of a windswept pier on the North Sea coast, where workers are assembling the country's first terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

  • Another Challenge for Hardest-Hit Parts of Florida: Finding Clean Drinking Water

    FORT MYERS, Fla. — Francine Cole’s problem was a depressingly common one this past week in Florida: First, there was too much water. Now there is not enough of it. Cole, 50, lives in a two-story apartment on the western coast of Florida that was battered and flooded by Hurricane Ian. After the storm, she and her husband found themselves holed up on the second floor in a county where the water system was broken; the power was mostly out; and many of the taps, including hers, were dry. The downsta

  • Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands

    When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. Hurricane Ian underscores the vulnerability of the nation's barrier islands and the increasing costs of people living on the thin strips of land that parallel the coast.

  • Florida still stunned after Hurricane Ian's wrath as death toll rises

    The death toll rose and rescue and recovery operations were still underway over the weekend several days after Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation across Florida. Officials said that about 4,000 people had been rescued in the days since the storm left its vicious mark, and hundreds were still being rescued from hardest-hit areas in southwestern Florida on Saturday. The southwest coast of Florida took the brunt of the storm surge when Ian made landfall on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Barriers island

  • From rescues to damages, The News-Press is providing in-depth coverage of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian

    The News-Press has been covering damage, power outages, rescues and the impact of the hurricane across Lee and Collier counties.

  • Live Hurricane Ian aftermath updates for Sunday, Oct. 2

    This is a live news blog with the latest headlines on the aftermath of Hurricane Ian for Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel Island.

  • During Hurricane Ian, shrimpers rode out the storm on boats. Now they’re left without work

    Two sailors share their experience riding out Hurricane Ian on shrimp boats in Fort Myers Beach. Now they are left without work.

  • Aerial video shows damage on San Carlos Island after Hurricane Ian

    Aerial video shows damage on San Carlos Island near Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

  • Faurecia gets 213 million euros from the EU to develop hydrogen project in France

    The company aims to create affordable clean mobility solutions by developing and industrialising a new generation of hydrogen tanks, both gaseous and liquid, by the end of 2027, it said in a statement. Faurecia - whose takeover of German car parts company Hella has led to the creation of the new company Forvia - added that production will start in 2024 in its Allenjoie plant in France's Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, with a goal of over 100,000 units produced per year. On July 15, the European Commission authorised 15 member states to provide public funding of up to 5.4 billion euros ($5.48 billion) under the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) programme to support research, innovation and first industrial deployment of hydrogen technologies in the region.

  • 2022 hurricane season not over yet: NHC tracking two more disturbances

    As Florida and Puerto Rico recover from hurricanes Ian and Fiona, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two more disturbances in the Atlantic.

  • Will Florida’s ailing insurance industry get swamped by claims from Hurricane Ian?

    Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall, headlines were blaring that the storm would spell doom for Florida’s struggling homeowners insurance market.