U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.25
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,681.00
    +37.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,558.00
    +13.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.30
    -2.60 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.88
    -0.77 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0800
    -0.0490 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,971.02
    -1,439.80 (-2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,486.16
    -18.99 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,042.98
    -63.03 (-0.22%)
     

Aker Solutions ASA: Third-Quarter Results 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased revenue, order intake and backlog, with margins at 6.3 percent. In the third quarter of 2021, Aker Solutions continued to demonstrate that it remains on-track with its transformation and growth targets, as the company continued to progress well on projects globally. Tendering activity remains high, and the company updated its financial guidance.

3Q 2021 Financial Highlights
(excl. special items)

  • Revenue NOK 7.3 billion

  • EBITDA NOK 459 million

  • EBITDA margin 6.3 percent

  • Earnings per share NOK 0.22

  • Net cash position NOK 1.1 billion

  • Order intake NOK 9.5 billion (1.3x book-to-bill)

  • Order backlog NOK 48.4 billion

"We delivered another solid quarter demonstrating that we continue on-track with our growth targets and our transition journey. Third-quarter results reflect continued strength in operational performance and further support our confidence in full-year financial guidance. We secured our sixth consecutive quarter of high order intake above 1.0x book-to-bill. This provides a solid foundation for activity increase moving forward. Another important development is that we continue to secure order intake from energy transition related work, and this currently represents more than 30 percent of our orderbook. Looking forward, we see increased market activity across areas where we are relevant. Aker Solutions is well positioned to take full advantage of opportunities ahead," said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

Key Financials

In the third quarter, Aker Solutions delivered revenues of NOK 7.3 billion and an EBITDA of NOK 459 million excl. special items. This was equivalent to an EBITDA-margin of 6.3 percent. The earnings per share was NOK 0.22 in the quarter. The company's financial position remained solid with a net cash position of NOK 1.1 billion and a liquidity buffer of NOK 8.5 billion.

Order Intake

The order intake was NOK 9.5 billion, equaling 1.3 times book-to-bill. At the end of the quarter, the backlog stood at NOK 48.4 billion, an increase from NOK 38.1 billion a year ago. During the quarter, Aker Solutions won a major contract of more than NOK 3 billion from Ørsted and Eversource, to provide the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) transmission system for the Sunrise Wind offshore wind project in the U.S. Sunrise Wind is the first offshore wind farm in New York, and when completed, it is planned to generate enough electricity to power close to 600,000 homes.

Within oil and gas, the largest awards in the quarter included a topside modification contract for ConocoPhillips' Tommeliten Alpha field development, and the subsea production system for the Kobra East & Gekko field development by Aker BP. Aker Solutions was also awarded important front-end engineering and design (FEED) contracts from Aker BP for two platforms and subsea production systems for NOA and Fulla, which is part of the greater NOAKA field development. These FEED contracts could potentially represent contract opportunities of more than NOK 12 billion for Aker Solutions in 2022, subject to final investment decision and regulatory approvals.

After quarter-end, on October 20, the company announced a letter of intent for a FEED contract from Equinor, for the FPSO for the Wisting field development in Norway. If the field development moves forward to execution phase, Aker Solutions estimates it could potentially represent a significant contract opportunity in the range NOK 8 to 12 billion, subject to final investment decision and regulatory approvals.

Operations and Developments

The company is gradually increasing progress on recently awarded work. Third-quarter results reflect solid operational performance. On Johan Sverdrup, the company delivered a large 5,000-ton topside module on time, on budget, and with the right quality. On the Troll phase 3 project, first gas was achieved during the quarter, delivering great value for the customer. Aker Solutions also delivered the Hod unmanned wellhead platform to Aker BP in a record-breaking 14 months after the first steel was cut, despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another highlight was the formation of a consortium with Siemens Energy and Doosan Babcock to develop solutions for the growing UK carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) market. The company also announced its commitment to Net Zero by 2050, to reduce own emissions to help reduce climate change.

Outlook

The outlook remains positive in the company's main markets, both within oil and gas and related to energy transition work. Aker Solutions is well positioned for the increased project sanctioning expected on the Norwegian continental shelf in 2022.

Tendering activity remains high, and the company is currently bidding for contracts totaling about NOK 80 billion. About 25 percent of the tender value is related to energy transition work, such as offshore wind, carbon capture, hydrogen, and solutions for oil and gas with reduced emissions. Aker Solutions will continue to have a disciplined and focused approach to the projects it is tendering for. The company plans ahead in terms of capacity, also by discussing this with customers.

For 2021, the company increases full-year revenue guidance to around NOK 29 billion, with underlying EBITDA-margin seen up from last year to around the 6.0 percent level. Based on secured backlog and market activity, 2022 full-year revenue is at this stage seen up 15 percent from 2021.

CONTACT:

Media Contact:
Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-asa--third-quarter-results-2021,c3441005

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18353/3441005/a0e92fb8a66e2047.pdf

3Q 2021 Presentation

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-solutions-asa-third-quarter-results-2021-301409475.html

SOURCE Aker Solutions ASA

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Spotlight: Bond Yields Still Too Low on Model

    Our proprietary Treasury Bond Yield Model is signaling that bond yields, which have risen 50 basis points since August, are still too low based on fundamentals. Our model takes into account factors such as current yields, GDP growth, long-term inflation, stock prices, and earnings in order to make an asset-allocation recommendation between stocks and bonds. We smooth trends out over a five-year period to avoid short-term momentum swings. Our current 10-year T-bond fair value yield is 3.7%. The normal valuation range has a floor of 2.5% and a ceiling of 5.0%. The current 10-year bond yield is around 1.65%, below the low end of the fundamental range and about 55% below fair value. Why is this the case (especially given recent GDP growth and inflation trends, not to mention aggressive fiscal stimulus spending from Washington during the pandemic)? In our view, the low U.S. yields most likely reflect technical factors such as heavy buying from overseas investors seeking safety (or at least, yields that are not below zero), rather than the economic fundamentals. From an asset-allocation standpoint, we think bonds remain fully valued compared to stocks and recommend that long-term investors modestly favor equities in their diversified portfolios.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Microsoft's Q1 earnings are a 'cloud home run': Analyst

    Dan Ives, Wedbush Senior Equity Analyst, analyzes Microsoft's Q1 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Why Facebook Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) sank 3.9% on Tuesday, following the release of the social media giant's third-quarter results. Facebook's revenue jumped 33% year over year to $29 billion, driven by continued growth in its core digital ad business. Facebook's monthly active users of 2.91 billion and average revenue per user of $10 also fell short of consensus estimates of 2.93 billion and $10.15.

  • Visa tops earnings expectations, boosts dividend

    Shares of Visa Inc. gained slightly in the aftermarket after the payments giant topped earnings and revenue estimates while boosting its quarterly dividend.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Why General Electric Stock Jumped Tuesday

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock soared Tuesday morning, jumping 5.4% as of 9:55 a.m. EDT after the industrials giant didn't just beat analysts' estimates with its third-quarter numbers but also raised its full-year guidance. Continuing generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) were $0.54 versus a loss of $1.04 per share in the year-ago quarter. Delving deeper, General Electric reported a strong order flow across all its segments.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.