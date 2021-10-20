U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.42
    +15.79 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,617.19
    +159.88 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,117.79
    -11.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,290.02
    +14.11 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.75
    +0.79 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.50
    +16.00 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.56 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1659
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0060 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2190
    -0.1410 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,625.40
    +3,273.78 (+5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,551.93
    +71.13 (+4.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Aker Solutions Wins FEED for Wisting FPSO

·3 min read

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract from Equinor, for the FPSO for the Wisting field development in the Norwegian Barents Sea.

The intended FEED contract includes an option for engineering, procurement, construction and integration (EPCI) of the topside for the FPSO. The scope of the FEED is to provide front-end design- and engineering for a circular floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) solution, to further progress the project development towards a planned final investment decision. If the field development moves forward to execution phase, Aker Solutions estimates the EPCI option to potentially represent a significant1 contract, subject to final investment decision and regulatory approvals.

"Wisting is one of the largest upcoming industrial projects in Norway. We are looking forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with Equinor for this significant field development, and to mature the project towards a planned investment decision", said Sturla Magnus, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions' topside and facilities business.

The FEED award follows the successful completion of the study phase, and the work starts immediately with planned completion in the third quarter of 2022. The FEED work will be led by Aker Solutions' offices in Fornebu, Norway.

The Wisting FPSO is based on a Sevan design. The topside will have a weight of about 20,000 metric-tons, consisting of a large process module and a large utility module.

"This major project will have significant positive effects on employment for our engineering resources and at our yards in Norway and create substantial ripple effects for the society and local communities near the yards," said Magnus.

About the Field

Wisting is a greenfield development located in the Barents Sea, about 310 kilometers from the Norwegian mainland. Equinor is the operator of the field (35%), with partners OMV Norge AS (25%), Petoro AS (20%), Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (10%) and Lundin Energy Norway AS (10%).

The FEED contract will be booked as order intake in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the Renewables and Field Development segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a significant contract as being between NOK 8.0 billion and NOK 12.0 billion.

CONTACT:

Media Contact:
Odd Naustdal, mob: +47 905 76 079, email: odd.naustdal@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. We enable low-carbon oil and gas production and develop renewable solutions to meet future energy needs. By combining innovative digital solutions and predictable project execution we accelerate the transition to sustainable energy production. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.

Visit akersolutions.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

This press release may include forward-looking information or statements and is subject to our disclaimer, see https://akersolutions.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange release was published by Lars Kulsrud, Senior Manager, Communications, Aker Solutions, on October 20, 2021 at 19:40 CEST.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-wins-feed-for-wisting-fpso,c3437074

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-solutions-wins-feed-for-wisting-fpso-301404973.html

SOURCE Cision AB

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday — here's what to expect

    Emily McCormick breaks down what the Street is expecting ahead of Tesla’s third-quarter results, which the electric automaker is set to report after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    The market has been unkind this year to some of the hottest growth stocks of 2020. Three such stocks are Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z).

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Virgin Galactic's Problems Are Growing

    When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went public via SPAC merger in 2019, the company projected that 66 passengers would fly aboard the company's spacecraft in 2020 and another 646 in 2021. Investors recently got word that yet another delay is hitting Virgin Galactic, and at best we will see a small number of revenue-generating flights in 2022, assuming no more delays.

  • Pinterest Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Look For

    Investors will be laser-focused on Pinterest's monthly-active-user trends when it reports Q3 earnings.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were tanking 12.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The steep decline came after Politico reprted that Novavax "faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture a shot that meets regulators' quality standards." Politico's anonymous sources reportedly stated that Novavax's "issues are more concerning than previously understood."

  • Why IBM's Non-GAAP Reporting Isn't as Bad as People Are Saying

    A big-time fund chief says Big Blue isn't nearly as profitable as the featured figures imply, but there's a good reason.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Why Netflix is down despite Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, and outlook for the streaming landscape.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now As It Explores Acquisition Of Pinterest?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Pinterest Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold Ahead of Possible Buyout?

    Following the visual search and media specialist stock's sharp gain on Wednesday, some investors may be facing a dilemma.

  • Omnicom Delivers Mixed Q3 Results; Shares Slip After-Hours

    Shares of the global marketing and corporate communications company Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) slipped 3.2% in the extended trading session on October 19 after it delivered mixed third-quarter results. Despite registering solid revenue growth driven by increased client spending across all of its verticals, OMC’s revenue failed to meet expectations. Revenue jumped 7.1% year-over-year to $3.43 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On a positive note, OMC’s quarterly earnings of

  • 11 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cryptocurrency stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of cryptocurrencies, and go directly to read the 5 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Over the past few years, hedge funds have been increasing their exposure to cryptocurrency. FTX, […]

  • 4 Surefire Stocks to Buy in the Next Bear Market

    Investors often fear bear markets. But as much as we enjoy bull markets, we also need to embrace the bumpy periods too as part and parcel of how the markets work. We can learn to appreciate these periods by having a solidly diversified portfolio of stocks that work for us in different investing environments -- and by using bear markets to identify companies with strong, long-term opportunities that should soar when the bull comes back.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks under $5. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks Under $5. Amidst the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology industry seems to have flourished, with investors and […]