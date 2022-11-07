Akerna to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022 on November 14, 2022

Akerna Corp.

DENVER, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and developer of the most comprehensive technology infrastructure, ecosystem, and compliance engine powering the global cannabis industry, today announced that management will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, prior to the commencement of trading on Monday, November 14, 2022. The company will subsequently host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET, consisting of prepared remarks by management and a live Q&A Session.



Any interested parties who would like to participate in the call by phone are encouraged to dial Toll-Free: 1-877-407-3982, or Toll / International: 201-493-6781 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. The Conference ID is 13733796. The conference call will also be available via a live, listen-only webcast and can be accessed over the internet through the Investor Relations section of Akerna's website, https://ir.akerna.com/.

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise SaaS company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions.

The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as solo sciences, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, Ample Organics, Viridian Sciences and 365 Cannabis.

