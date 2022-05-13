U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.36 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,845.31
    +1,253.50 (+4.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Akerna Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Akerna Corp.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • KERN
Akerna Corp.
Akerna Corp.

Meeting adjourned to May 23, 2022 at 9 a.m. MT

Akerna encourages all stockholders of record on March 31, 2022 who have not yet voted to do so by 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on May 22, 2022

DENVER, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna Corp. (Nasdaq: KERN) (“Akerna”) announced today that its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been adjourned to Monday, May 23, 2022 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time with respect to all proposals described in Akerna’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 19, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”).

The reconvened Annual Meeting will be held at 357 S. McCaslin Blvd, 1st Floor, Louisville, CO 80027. In addition, the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on March 31, 2022.

During the current adjournment, Akerna continues to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to all proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement.

At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 58% of the shares of Akerna’s common stock outstanding and entitled to vote, which constituted a quorum. At the time of the Annual Meeting votes were sufficient to approve the election of directors and approve proposals 2, 3, 4, 6 and 7, but were not sufficient to approve Proposal 5, Approval of an Amendment to Akerna’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to Increase the Number of Authorized Shares of Common Stock, which requires approval by the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of common stock of Akerna.

Proxies previously submitted with respect to the Annual Meeting will be voted on all proposals at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Board of Akerna believes that the approval of Proposal 5 regarding the Authorized Share Increase is in the best interests of the stockholders of Akerna. In the event the Authorized Share Increase is not approved, there may not be sufficient shares of common stock for Akerna to settle conversions of its convertible notes, make share payments for earn-out provisions under Akerna’s recent acquisition transaction with 365 Cannabis, or raise necessary capital to fund Akerna’s operations. To the extent our cash and cash equivalents are insufficient to enable us to make cash payments with respect to the convertible notes, the earn-out payment and to raise additional capital and the number of shares of common stock required to settle those obligations or raise additional capital to settle such obligations is beyond our authorized capital, if we are unable to negotiate a settlement or restructuring with the holders of such notes or the persons entitled to the earn-out payment, we may be subject to lawsuits and foreclosure on the assets securing the convertible notes and will continue to face serious liquidity concerns.

Akerna encourages all stockholders of record on March 31, 2022 who have not yet voted to do so by 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on May 22, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this report are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the date of the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders and statements regarding the benefits of voting for the proposals at the Company’s annual general meeting of stockholders. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others that may affect actual results or outcomes, include risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2022 and in its subsequent reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the annual meeting of stockholders, the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a definitive proxy statement which was mailed to the Company’s stockholders as of the record date for the annual meeting of stockholders. STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO, BECAUSE IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MATTERS BEFORE THE STOCKHOLDERS AT THE ANNUAL MEETING. The Company’s stockholders may also obtain copies of the proxy statement, the annual report to stockholders and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the annual meeting, without charge, once available, at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: AKERNA CORP., 1550 Larimer Street #246, Denver, Colorado 80202, Attention: Secretary or visiting www.cstproxy/akerna/2022.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and certain of its respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of the Company’s stockholders in connection with the annual meeting. STOCKHOLDERS AND OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS MAY OBTAIN, WITHOUT CHARGE, MORE DETAILED INFORMATION REGARDING THE DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS OF THE COMPANY IN ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021, WHICH WAS FILED WITH THE SEC ON MARCH 31, 2022 AND WAS MAILED TO STOCKHOLDERS ALONG WITH THE PROXY STATEMENT. INFORMATION REGARDING THE PERSONS WHO MAY, UNDER SEC RULES, BE DEEMED PARTICIPANTS IN THE SOLICITATION OF PROXIES TO STOCKHOLDERS IN CONNECTION WITH THE ANNUAL MEETING AND OTHER MATTERS TO BE VOTED AT THE ANNUAL MEETING ARE SET FORTH IN THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT.

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise SaaS company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $30 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq. Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions.

The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, one of the world's leading cannabis infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as solo sciences, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, Ample Organics, Viridian Sciences and 365 Cannabis.

To be included on the Company's email distribution list, please sign up at https://ir.akerna.com/news-events/email-alerts

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/.

Contacts:

Media

Georgia Jablon (georgia.jablon@akerna.com)

Investor

Peter Seltzberg, 516-419-9915, peters@coreir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • Why Ford Stock Stomped on the Gas Friday

    On a bright, promising day for the stock market, with the Dow up 1.5% and the S&P 500 closing 2.4% higher, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock raced higher than most, advancing an amazing 8.5% through the closing bell. You can thank Morgan Stanley for that. Investors were ebullient in general today, and no doubt that optimism -- after more than a week of nearly nonstop selling -- helped to jump-start Ford stock moving higher.

  • Why Boeing Failed to Sustain Its Altitude Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) joined the rally on Friday morning, trading up more than 6% at one point, only to give up most of those gains as they day went on. Investors got a reminder of the challenges that face Boeing's commercial division, taking the wind out of the shares. It's been a tough run for Boeing, with shares down by more than 60% since the start of 2020.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. The energy sector has been the biggest contributor to skyrocketing inflation in […]

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • Why Cloudflare, UiPath, and Asana Rocketed Double Digits Today

    High-growth profitless stocks bounced big on Friday. A mere short-covering bounce, or the start of more upside?

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground. The shares were down 9.6% to $40.71 in trading on Friday, a steep discount to the $54.20 per share acquisition price.

  • Here's why meme stocks are hinting at another flashy rally for `junk stocks`

    We've seen this movie before only to watch dip-buyers get fleeced — but money managers are now warming to the idea of a material bounce in stocks.

  • Elon Musk invited legal scrutiny by tweeting out his doubts about a $44 billion Twitter bid

    Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s early Friday morning tweet proclaiming his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter (TWTR) is on hold may violate laws meant to protect public markets from manipulation, experts say.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • Apple Bounce Can’t Shake Off Chilling Signal for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The week is ending on a higher note for Big Tech on hopes a relentless selloff may be nearing exhaustion. But Friday’s rally can’t completely wipe out a sobering signal from Apple Inc. shares. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes BorderTerraform Again Halts Bloc

  • This portfolio manager’s strategy uses just one ETF and his own ‘crash indicator’ to beat the market by 530%

    Our call of the day from Thomas Kee Jr. is pounding the table over the importance of volatility, but says investors need to not just fear the lows, but embrace the highs.

  • 3 Reasons That Novavax Investors Could Be Looking For The Door

    Down more than 68% year to date, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares just can't catch a break. Between interest rate-driven chaos in the market and a slew of regulatory and logistical setbacks for the biotech's attempt to profitably commercialize its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Nuvaxovid, the era of Novavax as a high-flying pandemic stock appears to be over. Now, investors are once again faced with determining whether the company remains a good investment, given its issues.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Several companies have announced stock splits this year. While investors were initially enthusiastic, that sentiment has faded as macroeconomic headwinds have pummeled the market. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is now down 28% from its high, and many popular stocks have fallen even further.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    These blue chip stocks can generate steady passive income in even the most challenging environments.

  • It’s Time to Go Bargain-Hunting in Tech. 2 Stocks That Look Impossibly Cheap.

    Micron could be the cheapest tech stock in the market, based on its price/earnings ratio. Western Digital isn’t far behind.

  • My Favorite Biotech

    Biotech is one of the fastest growing areas in healthcare, and one of the more exciting sectors in the stock market. Here's why three Fool.com contributors are bullish on 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS). 10x Genomics sells the machines and associated consumables that allow scientists to look in and around a single cell, referred to as spatial biology.

  • It’s Time to Let These 2 Stocks Out of the Penalty Box, Says J.P. Morgan

    After heavy losses last week, the fifth week in a row that the markets fell and the longest such losing streak in a decade, investors may be forgiven for some hesitance when it comes to buying in. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ has fallen ~26%, the S&P 500 is down ~17%, and the Dow, which performed best among the major indexes, has shed 12%. It’s a market environment that does not appear conducive to a bullish strategy – but JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has put together a set of reasons for buy

  • 3 Stocks With High Dividend Yields

    If we let history guide us, the best thing to do with cash in times of market turbulence like we're seeing is to buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies also underscore the fact that dividend stocks outperform stocks that don't pay a dividend by a wide margin. J.P. Morgan Asset Management found that stocks that initiated and then raised their payouts over a 40-year period between 1972 and 2012 returned an average of 9.5% annually, versus just 1.6% for nonpayers.