U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,186.72
    -0.90 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,984.93
    +3.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,090.22
    -48.56 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,301.27
    +3.26 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.01
    +0.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.10
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    26.32
    -0.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2095
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0520 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3903
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7120
    +0.6310 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,213.38
    +2,473.84 (+4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,289.51
    +52.60 (+4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,991.89
    -134.34 (-0.46%)
     

Akerna Nominates Pharmaceutical and Cannabis Industry Expert to Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The enterprise software company nominates Barry Fishman to their board

DENVER, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) ("Akerna" or the "Company"), an enterprise software company, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), today announces an intended transition to their Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Akerna)
(PRNewsfoto/Akerna)

At the Company's upcoming annual stockholders meeting on June 7, 2021, Mark D. Iwanowski, an experienced executive veteran in the global technology sector, will be concluding his time with the Board of Directors after two years of tremendous service. Iwanowski joined Akerna's Board of Directors as the Company went public, providing strategic guidance and leading high growth for the business with his deep background and expertise in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and technology infrastructure. His work and dedication was essential to the acceleration of global market share that Akerna has achieved.

"Mark's extensive background in technology, M&A, and ERP was invaluable to Akerna's growth over the past couple of years. Mark's leadership led us to numerous milestones, helped us evaluate how we look at risk, and positively impacted our transition to a public board," said Akerna Chief Executive Officer Jessica Billingsley. "Mark's contributions have had a truly positive impact on our organization, and I am deeply thankful for his service. I will be eagerly following his future endeavors and am excited to see the positive impacts he will have on those fortunate to receive his guidance."

"Akerna has set a precedent for the cannabis technology industry, propelling the rapid growth of seed-to-sale tracking and supply chain transparency across the world," said Mark Iwanowski. "I am grateful to have been able to lend my technology, ERP, and M&A experience to Akerna through this pivotal transition phase and propel the company's growth since going public."

Barry Fishman, an entrepreneurial leader and change agent known for his expertise driving growth during times of transformation, has been nominated to join Akerna's board pending the vote of stockholders at the Company's upcoming annual stockholders meeting on June 7, 2021. Most recently, he served as CEO for VIVO Cannabis, a Canadian-based licensed producer and client of Ample Organics. Prior to that, Barry was the CEO of three pharmaceutical companies (Taro Canada, Teva Canada and Merus Labs) and also served as a director for several cannabis companies, including Canopy Growth Corporation and Aurora Cannabis. He has an expansive global network and proven success in strategy development, performance enhancement, and public company governance.

"By seeking to add Barry to our Board, we intend to gain an accomplished Director with deep experience navigating complex business transformations, cross-functional cannabis and pharmaceutical industry knowledge, and significant integration experience," said Jessica Billingsley, Akerna CEO. "Barry is the exact type of leader we need to continue to propel Akerna's growth and success."

"I am thrilled to be nominated to join Akerna's dynamic team, bringing my extensive finance, capital markets, pharmaceutical, and Canadian cannabis experience to the cannabis industry's international leader in cannabis software," said Barry Fishman. "I look forward to assisting in the continuation of Akerna's rapid growth trajectory and serving both the company and its shareholders as the legal cannabis industry continues to grow across the United States and internationally."

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Company's mission is to create the world's most transparent and accountable supply chain by building a cannabis technology ecosystem connecting data points across the global cannabis supply chain from seed to sale to self. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software Company listed on Nasdaq.

Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions. The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform, powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as solo sciences, MJ Freeway, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, Ample Organics and Viridian Sciences.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release and any accompanying statements by management are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential of adding Barry Fishman to the board, which is subject to the vote of stockholders at the Company's 2021 annual meeting, the potential benefits of adding Barry Fishman to the board, Akerna's future business plans, Akerna's potential business strengths in the market and any other statements expressing the views of Akerna's management on future business results or strategy. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Akerna's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes (including, without limitation, the results of Akerna's contracts, strategic initiatives, and business plans as described herein) to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others that may affect actual results or outcomes, include (i) Akerna's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of being a public company, (ii) competition, (iii) Akerna's ability to grow and manage growth profitably, (iv) Akerna's ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, (v) costs related to being a public company, (vi) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (vii) Akerna's ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, including Viridian, and achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with acquired businesses, (viii) and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Akerna's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under "Risk Factors" therein. Actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those vary from forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial and other information, are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Akerna's control. All information herein speaks only as of the date hereof, in the case of information about Akerna, or the date of such information, in the case of information from persons other than Akerna. Akerna undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein. Forecasts and estimates regarding Akerna's industry and end markets are based on sources believed to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Additional Important Information Regarding Proxy Solicitation

This press release may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the Annual Meeting to be held on June 7, 2021. On April 27, 2021, Akerna filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and form of proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the solicitation of proxies for Akerna's 2021 Annual Meeting (the "Proxy Statement") which is publicly available. Akerna anticipates that the Notice & Access Card regarding the availability of the Proxy Statement, Transition Report on Form 10-KT and proxy card will be disseminated to stockholders on April 28, 2021. Akerna, its directors and certain of its executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in respect of the 2021 Annual Meeting including this press release and the solicitation of proxies in favor of adding Barry Fishman to the Board of Directors. Information regarding the names of Akerna's directors and executive officers and their respective interests in Akerna by security holdings or otherwise is set forth in the Proxy Statement. To the extent holdings of such participants in Akerna's securities are not reported, or have changed since the amounts described, in the Proxy Statement, such changes have been reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Details concerning the nominees of Akerna's Board of Directors for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting are included in the Proxy Statement. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC, INCLUDING THE COMPANY'S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND PROXY CARD, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and shareholders can obtain a copy of the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents filed by Akerna free of charge from the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Akerna's shareholders can also obtain, without charge, a copy of the Proxy Statement and other relevant filed documents by directing a request by mail to Akerna Corp., attention: Secretary at 1550 Larimar Street #246, Denver, Colorado 80202 or by e-mail at info@akerna.com or from the investor relations section of Akerna's website, at ir.akerna.com/sec-filings.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akerna-nominates-pharmaceutical-and-cannabis-industry-expert-to-board-of-directors-301278385.html

SOURCE Akerna

Recommended Stories

  • Three Days Left To Buy Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

    Readers hoping to buy Texas Instruments Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TXN ) for its dividend will need to make their move...

  • AT&T's Turner Sports Signs 7-Year NHL Deal

    The National Hockey League (NHL) has found a TV home for the next seven years. AT&T (NYSE: T) entertainment unit WarnerMedia and the league announced Tuesday that Turner Sports will begin airing NHL games starting with the 2021-2022 season. The sweeping deal includes the Stanley Cup Finals and 50% of the playoff games, plus the annual NHL Winter Classic played in an outdoor stadium.

  • Illumina Rises On Quarterly Beat, Strong Outlook; Reaffirms Grail Buyout

    Illumina stock skidded on Tuesday after the medical technology giant reported adjusted income of $1.89 per share on $1.09 billion in sales for its first quarter.

  • Pinterest Beat Earnings Estimates, but Stock Is Dropping 10% in Late Trading

    Investors may have had a higher bar than analysts, given the stock's 290% run-up in the past year.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounces to $54K as Ether Fees Drop Below Average in Past Week

    Bitcoin’s recovery may spark momentum that should persist this week, said one trader.

  • Credit Suisse Top Holders Seek to Oust Directors Over Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholders have called for the removal of key board members ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting, after mounting losses linked to a failed hedge-fund further eroded confidence in the lender’s leadership.Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, one of the bank’s top investors, will vote against re-election to the board of six members including lead independent director Severin Schwan, audit committee head Richard Meddings and risk committee head Andreas Gottschling, according to voting instructions published on its website.Proxy adviser Glass Lewis also advised shareholders to vote against re-electing Gottschling, while David Herro of Harris Associates has called for changes to be made in the bank’s risk control at every level where there are deficiencies.Shareholder discontent has simmered after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The bank’s hit from the collapse runs to $5.5 billion so far, prompting it to raise $2 billion from investors and cut the hedge fund unit at the center of the losses.The Archegos blowup fueled criticism of Credit Suisse’s risk management, as it came just weeks after the bank found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds.Shareholders will vote on compensation and the election of new board members in an annual general meeting on Friday April 30.“Shareholders would be warranted to also attribute accountability to the board’s risk committee,” Glass Lewis wrote earlier this month, adding that a change in leadership of the risk committee is needed to regain shareholder trust after the recent financial and reputation damage.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC Profits Rise as U.K. Outlook Spurs Credit Loss Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc posted its best quarter since the pandemic began as an improving economic outlook drove optimism about the ability of borrowers to repay loans and its strategic reset to Asia remained on track.First-quarter profit more than doubled as a net $435 million worth of loan loss reserves were released, spurred by the rollout of vaccination programs in markets like the U.K. Europe’s largest bank said its increasing focus on servicing wealthy Asians had also got off to a strong start.Adjusted pretax profits of $6.4 billion for the three months to the end of March comfortably beat analysts’ forecasts. The firm’s investment bank joined rivals in benefiting from active markets, as a 55% surge in equity trading helped lift the division’s revenue.“The economic outlook has improved, although uncertainties remain,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement. “We carry good momentum into the second quarter.”Easing credit losses helped it turn around its U.K. business and it also posted a profit in the U.S. even as it embarks on shifting billions of dollars to Asia. Weighed down by low interest rates, HSBC is seeking out more fee-based income, targeting to become a leader in wealth management in an increasingly affluent Asia.HSBC’s shares were up 1.5% at 10:23 a.m. in London. Shares rose as much as 2.99% in Hong Kong trading.Asia continued to be its biggest profit center, but earnings there were relatively unchanged from a year earlier. It saw jumps in profit at all of its major divisions.The bank has unveiled one of the most radical responses to the pandemic that emerged early last year, with plans to cut its workforce by about 35,000 to drive down costs. Even so, expenses rose in the period, driven higher by restructuring charges and performance-related pay.Credit ReversalWith the virus starting to be contained in major markets, HSBC was boosted by the reversal in credit losses. In 2021, such losses are now seen below the medium-term range of 30 basis points to 40 basis points of average loans it indicated at its latest annual results, the lender said.HSBC pointed to a markedly improved outlook on the U.K. as the largest single factor in the write backs of bad debt charges. Speaking on a call with reporters, Quinn highlighted the success of the British vaccination rollout in boosting the economy. “That has created the foundation stone for a strong economic recovery,” he said.However, Quinn said the bank was watching closely developments in India, which has seen an upsurge in infections. “We have to see how the pandemic develops in India, and we are watching very closely,” he said.The bank said that it’s continuing negotiations on a potential sale of its retail operations in France. In the U.S., it’s exploring “both organic and inorganic options for our retail banking franchise,” according to the bank.While attention has focused on the businesses HSBC is attempting to sell, Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said the bank was actively looking at possible acquisitions, mainly focused on its Asian wealth business, which is at the heart of its strategic repositioning. Asked about Citigroup Inc’s sales of parts of its Asian business, Stevenson said “very few of them” would be a good fit for HSBC. “We are looking at other options in the region, predominantly in the wealth space,” Stevenson said in a Bloomberg Television interview.Dual HubsAs part of its pivot to Asia, HSBC confirmed this month that three of its top executives would relocate to Hong Kong, meaning that most of the bank will be run from the region on a day-to-day basis. ”We will increasingly run the bank as a dual-hub model across Hong Kong and London,” said Stevenson. “Shifting more capability to Asia is a clear strategic priority.”Quinn said the bank had transferred a number of sector specialists and product specialists into Asia.The overhaul has met local resistance. Some senior executives in Greater China worry their push into the world’s second-largest economy could be slowed by added bureaucracy and blurred reporting lines, Bloomberg News has reported. Stevenson denied the clash on Tuesday, saying the region is very supportive of the move.HSBC has also spent the past year adapting its working practices as a result of the pandemic. Quinn said this month that he would turn the entire executive floor of the London HQ into meeting rooms, and the bank eventually aims to cut its office space by about 40%. It revealed on Tuesday that it aims to cut its global office footprint by about 20% this year.Quinn said on the call with journalists that the bank’s London offices were likely to face a deeper cull than its sites in Hong Kong. However, the HSBC boss said that the U.K. remained a good place for the bank to be headquartered and that were no plans to revisit the company’s domicile arrangements.The bank is also cutting back on business travel. Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, Stevenson said staff would take fewer longer trips.“From a budgeting perspective, we have baked in a travel budget that is half as much as it was previously.”(Updates with details of media call in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alphabet Jumps After Beat on Sales, New $50 Billion Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- Google‘s results, showing a surge in ad sales related to travel and retail, offered a glimpse of online spending in a post-pandemic world: Businesses are boosting digital marketing to capture a public eager to resume something resembling normal life again.Google parent Alphabet Inc. said first-quarter revenue, excluding payments to distribution partners, came in at $45.6 billion, pummeling Wall Street estimates. The company also unveiled a big new share buyback, sending the stock up more than 4% in extended trading.Covid-19 restrictions have limited travel and trips to physical stores, two key areas of Google’s search business. However, Alphabet shares are up more than 30% this year on optimism vaccinations in the U.S. are reviving these activities. The company is also pushing further into e-commerce, but still lags behind rival Amazon.com Inc.While most major tech companies thrived during the pandemic, Alphabet’s performance was uneven. YouTube ad revenue boomed as people were stuck at home looking to relieve boredom by watching videos online. Google’s cloud-computing business also grew quickly on a spike in demand for internet-based services from remote workers. However, the online search engine dwarfs these other operations and it suffered from a slump in commercial queries for things like flights and hotels.Now, with more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine shots given, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, consumers have started to venture out to restaurants, shops and even vacation destinations -- and they often interact with Google services and ads before they do.Ruth Porat, chief financial officer, said the results “reflect elevated consumer activity online and broad based growth in advertiser revenue.”During a conference call with analysts, Porat said it’s unclear how “durable” the recent change in consumer behavior will be, because it will depend on the global pace of the Covid-19 recovery.The Alphabet board authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $50 billion of its Class C capital stock.Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai is trying to expand beyond the advertising engine that generates most of Alphabet’s revenue, while contending with a regulatory backlash that includes three government antitrust suits targeting different parts of its business in the U.S. He’s also preparing to bring employees back to the office in September.Search and other related businesses generated sales of $31.9 billion in the first quarter. Wall Street estimated $29.9 billion.YouTube ad revenue surged 49% to $6 billion. Analysts were looking for $5.7 billion. YouTube Shorts, its competitor to TikTok, logged 6.5 billion daily views as of March, up from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020.The company’s cloud division, led by Thomas Kurian, is wooing corporations and other large customers in a bid to catch market leaders Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Google Cloud revenue jumped to $4 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.Executives said the Google Play store, YouTube’s non-ad revenue and consumer hardware were the top drivers of growth in the “Google Other” category.Alphabet’s Other Bets, such as autonomous vehicles and delivery drones, generated revenue of $198 million. That division lost $1.15 billion.Alphabet overall generated $17.9 billion of net income, or $26.29 a share, in the most recent quarter, compared with $6.8 billion, or $9.87 a share, a year earlier.(Updates with comments from CFO in seventh.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Starbucks Q2 results show full sales recovery in the U.S., raises fiscal 2021 guidance

    "Our strong results validate our ability to adapt to changes in our environment and the needs of our customers,” CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement.

  • Will the IRS Come After Your Bitcoin Soon?

    If you made money off your bitcoin trades, the IRS will probably want to tax your cryptocurrency gains.

  • Bitmain to Release Antminer E9 ASIC for Ethereum Mining

    Bitmain's new Ethereum ASIC miner will be released later this year, in spite of Ethereum's pending switch to proof of stake.

  • A couple begged Ford to buy back their defective Fiesta. Years later, the company is paying them $49K.

    Ford pays a couple $49,228 for a defective 2014 Fiesta years after they wanted a buyback. It's one of many settlements over faulty transmissions.

  • Tesla Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The results came in higher than expected, welcome news for investors who have seen the company's stock price decline from recent highs.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • AMD stock rises after earnings show data-center sales more than doubling

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares rose in the extended session Tuesday after the chip maker said data-center revenue more than doubled to fuel record quarterly sales, and increased its revenue forecast for the year.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Bitcoin Rallies From Oversold Levels; Resistance Around $56K

    Bitcoin rallied roughly 16% from oversold levels. Resistance is now around $56K which could trigger profit taking.

  • Starbucks’ Global Sales Miss Estimates Despite U.S. Strength

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp.’s global growth fell short of expectations, overshadowing strong U.S. results and an improved sales outlook for the full year.Gains across all regions were expected in the company’s second quarter after the weakness of a year ago amid lockdowns and Covid-19’s spread. But the global same-store sales increase -- a closely watched metric -- of 15% was short of the 17% estimate compiled by Bloomberg, reflecting pockets of weakness in the global recovery, even as a rebound is apparent in the coffee giant’s key markets of China and the U.S.In the Americas and some other international markets, which both also posted same-store sales that missed estimates, Starbucks said that lower product sales and royalty revenue from licensees limited gains. Large markets like Brazil, Mexico and India have struggled to contain the pandemic in recent months. And in Europe, operational restrictions are hurting results, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike Halen said.“Many countries are completely locked down,” he said. “Restaurants are closed.”In the U.S., same-store sales rose 9%, beating the 7.5% estimate. That measure rose 91% in China -- a breakneck pace that reflects the widespread Covid closures of the year before. Even so, this was below the 97% estimate.The stock fell 1.9% at 4:34 p.m. in New York late trading on Tuesday.The results in the U.S., which along with China is the company’s most important market, show performance is returning to normal there as vaccinations rise, even if the global recovery is uneven. The Seattle-based company is also likely seeing a boost from stimulus checks in the U.S. and an easing of dining-room restrictions.The company updated projections for the company’s full fiscal year, with sales now seen at $28.5 billion to $29.3 billion, versus the previous guidance of $28 billion to $29 billion. Starbucks also boosted its expected operating margin.Much like in past quarters, the company reported a decline in the number of transactions, but higher ticket prices. This means that customers are going to Starbucks less, but spending more when they do.(Updates to include analyst quote)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Have you claimed Social Security and then gone back to work? You may face the ‘earnings test’

    If you’ve claimed your Social Security retirement benefits and continue working or return to work before you reach your full retirement age (FRA), you need to be aware of the earnings test. As more baby boomers are working longer, they may encounter the Social Security earnings test without knowing it. Say you’ve claimed your Social Security at 62 or soon thereafter, and either continue working or return to work at a significant salary at 65.

  • $1 million? $500,000? The importance of your retirement ‘number’ — at any age

    Planning a comfortable retirement requires some serious thought — it also requires math. Working through the calculations of various expenses and lifestyle choices related to retirement is a far better approach than guessing how much you’ll need, be it $500,000, $1 million, or even more. Retirement Tip of the Week: Don’t worry about having a concrete number to attain for your retirement savings, at least when you have a few decades to go, but do think carefully about the factors that will eventually dictate how much you need in retirement.