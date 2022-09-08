U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,006.18
    +26.31 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,774.52
    +193.24 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,862.13
    +70.23 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.91
    +14.90 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +0.72 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.70
    -9.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    +0.17 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1506
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9980
    +0.2600 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,397.11
    +326.63 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.61
    +4.81 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Akero Therapeutics to Present Results from Phase 2b HARMONY Trial Investigating Efruxifermin in Patients with Pre-Cirrhotic NASH

Akero Therapeutics
·5 min read
Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics

Investor webcast on Tuesday, September 13 at 8:00 a.m. ET to present clinical data

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic disease marked by high unmet medical need, will hold an investor conference on Tuesday, September 13 at 8:00 a.m. ET to share results from its HARMONY study, a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study evaluating the efficacy of efruxifermin (EFX) in patients with pre-cirrhotic non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), fibrosis stage 2 or 3 (F2-F3).

Conference Call / Webcast Details
The company will host a conference call and webcast with slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 13. Please click here to register for the event. The live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Akero website, with the recording and presentation available immediately following the event.

About NASH
NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) is a serious form of NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) that is estimated to affect 17 million Americans. NASH is characterized by an excessive accumulation of fat in the liver that causes stress and injury to liver cells, leading to inflammation and fibrosis, which can progress to cirrhosis, liver failure, cancer and eventually death. There are no approved treatments for the condition and NASH is a leading cause of liver transplants in the US and Europe.

About the HARMONY Study
The Phase 2b HARMONY study is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging trial in biopsy-confirmed adult patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH, fibrosis stage 2 or 3. The study enrolled a total of 128 patients, randomized to receive once-weekly subcutaneous dosing of 28mg or 50mg EFX, or placebo. The primary efficacy endpoint for the study is the proportion of subjects who achieve at least a one-stage improvement in fibrosis without worsening of NASH at week 24. Additional week 24 secondary measures include other liver histology endpoints; noninvasive markers of liver fibrosis; change from baseline in liver fat, liver enzymes, glycemic control, lipoproteins, and body weight as well as safety and tolerability measures. To provide long-term safety data, patients will continue on treatment with EFX or placebo for a follow-up period of up to 96 weeks.

About Efruxifermin
Efruxifermin (EFX) is Akero’s lead product candidate for NASH, currently being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 2b HARMONY study. EFX is designed to reverse fibrosis, reduce liver fat and inflammation, increase insulin sensitivity, and improve lipoproteins. This holistic approach offers the potential to address the complex, multi-system disease state of NASH, including improvements in lipoprotein risk factors linked to cardiovascular disease – the leading cause of death in NASH patients. Engineered to mimic the biological activity profile of native FGF21, EFX offers convenient once-weekly dosing and has been generally well-tolerated in clinical trials to date.

About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases marked by high unmet medical need, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is a differentiated Fc-FGF21 fusion protein that has been engineered to mimic the balanced biological activity profile of native FGF21, an endogenous hormone that alleviates cellular stress and regulates metabolism throughout the body. EFX is designed to offer convenient once-weekly subcutaneous dosing. The consistency and magnitude of observed effects position EFX to be a potentially best-in-class medicine, if approved, for treatment of NASH. EFX is currently being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials: the HARMONY study in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH (F2-F3 fibrosis), and the SYMMETRY study in patients with cirrhotic NASH (F4 fibrosis, compensated). EFX is also being evaluated in an expansion cohort of the SYMMETRY study, comparing the safety and tolerability of EFX to placebo when added to an existing GLP-1 receptor agonist in patients with pre-cirrhotic NASH (F1-F3 fibrosis) and Type 2 diabetes. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at akerotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter for more information.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Akero’s business plans and objectives, including future plans or expectations for efruxifermin (EFX), the therapeutic effects of EFX, as well as the dosing, safety and tolerability of EFX; and upcoming milestones, including the results, and expected timing to report such results of Akero’s Phase 2b HARMONY study. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: risks related to the impact of COVID-19 on Akero’s ongoing and future operations, including potential negative impacts on Akero’s employees, third-parties, manufacturers, supply chain and production as well as on global economies and financial markets; the success, cost, and timing of Akero’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical trials; Akero’s ability to execute on its strategy; positive results from a clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical studies; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; Akero’s ability to fund operations; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in Akero’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in Akero’s other filings and reports with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Akero undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
212.362.1200
IR@akerotx.com

Media Contact:
Sarah O’Connell
732.456.0092
soconnell@vergescientific.com


Recommended Stories

  • Regeneron Stock Surges on Promising Eye Disease Drug Trial Results

    Regeneron announces promising results from late-stage clinical trials on its signature eye drug medication, Eylea.

  • Regeneron Stock Soars On Pair Of Successful Trials

    Studies "support aflibercept 8 mg as a potential new standard-of-care," Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said. Regeneron stock leapt in huge volume.

  • Why Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Is on Fire Today

    The drugmaker's shares are skyrocketing in response to a positive advisory committee vote for its amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug candidate AMX0035. Specifically, a panel of experts assembled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly voted seven to two in favor of the available evidence supporting the drug's use as a treatment for ALS. ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that results in the loss of motor control.

  • New Bill Helps Retirees With Long-Term Care

    When planning for the future, health care ranks as one of the highest concerns for both savers and retirees alike. Not only are health care costs rising by more than 5% every year, but rampant inflation and volatile market performances … Continue reading → The post New Bill May Allow Penalty-Free 401(k) Withdrawals for This Retirement Expense appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • CVS Wants to Bring the Doctor to You (and Disrupt Healthcare)

    It seems like every major technology company wants to disrupt healthcare. It's easy to see why as the United States spends nearly 18% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. "...Because national health expenditures are projected to grow 1.1 percentage points faster than gross domestic product per year on average over 2019-28, the health share of the economy is projected to rise from 17.7% in 2018 to 19.7% in 2028."

  • Exelixis (EXEL) Reports Positive Cabometyx Combo Study Results

    Exelixis (EXEL) announces positive detailed results on the triplet combination study of Cabometyx, Opdivo and Yervoy.

  • Controversial ALS Drug From Amylyx Gets Rare Second FDA Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares climbed after its controversial treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis won the support of a panel of US regulatory advisers, putting the product on track for likely clearance.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Apple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsTexas Ju

  • Emergent (EBS) Initiates Study on Lassa Virus Vaccine Candidate

    Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) initiates an early-stage study evaluating its Lassa virus vaccine candidate, EBS-LASV, for the prevention of Lassa fever.

  • UPDATE 1-Bayer, Regeneron's eye drug shown to work at higher dose, longer intervals

    Bayer said on Thursday its anti-blindness treatment Eylea, jointly developed with Regeneron, has been shown to work as well when given at a higher dose at a longer interval between injections. Two late-stage trials showed that Eylea, which is normally given in doses of 2 milligrams every eight weeks, was as effective when given at 8 mg at longer intervals, without any additional safety issues, the German company said in a statement. The results will help Bayer compete with Roche, whose rival drug Vabysmo was launched this year.

  • French prosecutors probe Philips respirator recall

    PARIS (Reuters) -French prosecutors said on Thursday they had opened a preliminary investigation into a respiratory device recall by Philips, as the Dutch firm's legal problems over the device spread from the United States to Europe. Philips is already facing legal challenges in the United States over its recall of about 5.5 million ventilators and sleep apnea machines. The medical device makers is in talks with the U.S. Department of Justice over a settlement.

  • Do I have enough cash to cover my own health care needs in retirement? Here is the simple math you need to figure it out

    These strategies can help you reduce your health care costs.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: GILD's Updates, FMTX Up on NVO Deal, SPRO Surges & More

    Regulatory and acquisition updates from Gilead (GILD) and Forma (FMTX) are key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • Amylyx gains $700M in market cap after FDA committee gives green light

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were riding high in the first few hours of trading following a key FDA advisory committee's positive vote on its first drug, despite the unusual caveats that accompanied the vote.

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Does Medicare Advantage or Medicare Have The Most Bang for Its Buck?

    Medicare is designed to help eligible individuals pay for healthcare. One of the most important decisions to make when enrolling for the first time or making changes to your coverage during open enrollment is whether to opt for Medicare Advantage … Continue reading → The post Medicare Open Enrollment Is Almost Closed: Medicare Advantage vs. Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zac Efron Says His Baywatch Body Isn't Attainable and Required 'Lasix and Powerful Diuretics' to Achieve

    Zac Efron said he "fell into a pretty bad depression" as a result of his Baywatch training methods

  • What you should know about the new omicron booster shots

    Story at a glance The number of coronavirus cases, especially of newer omicron variants, are still relatively high in the U.S. The new bivalent version of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are now authorized and available. Vaccinated individuals are eligible for this new shot, at least two months after a previous shot. Nearly two years…

  • Spero (SPRO) Up Following Positive FDA Update for UTI Drug

    Spero (SPRO) surges on achieving common ground with the FDA on the regulatory path forward for tebipenem HBr.

  • So, How Long Does Weed Actually Stay In the Body? Here's Everything You Need to Know

    Marijuana is currently legal in 37 states making the drug more accessible than ever. Despite its legal status, most employers can still drug test current or potential employees for cannabis use if they want to. (A few states, including New York and Nevada do not allow marijuana drug testing on ...

  • Boston Scientific's (BSX) WATCHMAN FLX to Offer DAPT in the US

    Boston Scientific (BSX) to offer updated labeling for WATCHMAN FLX device after receiving FDA approval.