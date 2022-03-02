U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,313.50
    +9.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,364.00
    +97.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,039.25
    +33.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.10
    +4.40 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.61
    +5.20 (+5.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.30
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.38 (-1.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1102
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3290
    -0.0036 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1590
    +0.2690 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,108.62
    +807.22 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.33
    +16.35 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

AKESO ANNOUNCED COLLABORATION WITH CHIPSCREEN BIOSCIENCES TO INITIATED A CLINICAL TRIAL OF PD-1/CTLA-4 BI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODY IN COMBINATION WITH CHIAURANIB FOR PD-(L)1 PRETREATED ES-SCLC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 9926.HK

HONG KONG, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) ("Akeso"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of new innovative antibody drugs that are affordable to patients worldwide announced that it entered into a collaboration agreement with Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock code: 688321.SH) (Chipscreen Biosciences) to establish a clinical trial partnership to jointly conduct a Phase Ib/II clinical trial of PD-1/CTLA-4 bi-specific antibody Cadonilimab in combination with Chiauranib for the treatment of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy in combination with PD-(L)1 inhibitor treatment regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

This cooperation is the specific practice of the Company in the 2.0 era of tumor immunity by adhering to the innovative drug development ideas of openness, diversity and win-win, cooperating with advantageous resources in the industry, deeply exploring the value of products. Leveraging on the advantages of the Chiauranib's dual immunotherapy for oncology and the uniqueness of Chiauranib as a multi-pathway selective kinase inhibitor, the combination therapy is believed to bring more effective clinical benefits to patients in relevant studies of diseases such as lung cancer.

ABOUT CADONILIMAB (PD-1/CTLA-4 BI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODY, AK104)

Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4 bi-specific antibody, AK104) is a novel, first-in-class PD-1/ CTLA-4 bi-specific immuno-oncology backbone drug independently developed by the Company. Its main indications include lung cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer, esophageal squamous cell cancer, nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other malignant tumors. According to the research phase data of relevant tumors, the toxicity of Cadonilimab is significantly reduced compared with the combination therapy of PD-1 and CTLA-4, and it has obvious advantages in safety and efficacy. Based on the positive effect of Cadonilimab in the clinical trial of recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer, in August 2021, CDE has accepted the new drug application for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer of Cadonilimab and granted priority review qualification. As a result, Cadonilimab is expected to become the world's first PD-1-based bi-specific antibody approved for launch. In May 2021, the global phase III clinical trial of Cadonilimab plus platinum-based chemotherapy in combination with/without Bevacizumab for the first-line treatment of continuous, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer has also commenced.

ABOUT CHIAURANIB

Chiauranib is a novel chemical structure independently designed and developed by Chipscreen Biosciences with global patent protection. It is a multi-target multi-pathway selective kinase inhibitor that selectively inhibits multiple kinase targets such as Aurora B, CSF1R and VEGFR/PDGFR/c-Kit. By inhibiting mitosis in tumor cells, inhibiting tumor angiogenesis and regulating the tumor immune microenvironment, Chiauranib achieves antitumor efficacy in multi-pathway mechanisms, thereby playing a comprehensive anti-tumor effect. It has better animal efficacy and good safety profile than drugs with similar mechanisms. The clinical trial of Chiauranib for small cell lung cancer and ovarian cancer has been included as a ''breakthrough therapy type'' by the National Medical Products Administration. The Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer by Chiauranib was in progress in the United States and has been granted orphan drug designation by the Food and Drug Administration of the United States in September 2021.

ABOUT AKESO

Akeso is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of new innovative antibody drugs that are affordable to patients worldwide. Since the Company's establishment, the Company has established an end-to-end comprehensive drug development platform (ACE Platform) and system, encompassing fully integrated drug discovery and development functions, including target validation, antibody drug discovery and development, CMC production process development, and GMP compliant scale production. The Company has also successfully developed a bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody technology). The Company currently has a pipeline of over 20 innovative drugs for the treatment of major diseases like tumors, autoimmune diseases, inflammation and metabolism diseases, 13 of which have entered clinical stage, including two first-in-class bi-specific antibody drugs (PD-1/CTLA-4 and PD-1/VEGF). The Company's vision is to become a global leading biopharmaceutical company through research and development of high efficacy and breakthrough new drugs that are first-in-class and best-in-class therapies.

ABOUT CHIPSCREEN BIOSCIENCES

Chipscreen Biosciences, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, (stock code: 688321.SH) is a modern biopharmaceutical company founded in 2001 by an experienced team of returnees from the United States. The Company specializes in the research and development (''R&D'') of original innovative molecular entities, and has developed a series of original innovative drug product lines in five major disease areas, including Chidamide (launched), Chiglitazar Sodium (launched), Chiauranib and CS12192, by virtue of its selfbuilt internationally advanced ''chemical genomics-based integrated drug discovery and early evaluation platform''. Chipscreen Biosciences has a global industrial layout with Shenzhen headquarters/R&D center/GMP production base, Chengdu regional headquarters/ R&D center/GMP production base, Beijing clinical research center, Shanghai commercial center and Chipscreen Biosciences (United States Limited). At the same time, as the first batch of ''Innovative Drug Incubation Bases'' in China and a national high-tech enterprise, the Company independently undertakes a number of national major scientific and technological projects and ''Major New Drug Innovation'' projects of ''863'', 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th Five-Year-Plan. A total of 405 domestic and overseas invention patents have been applied, 113 of which have been authorized.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akeso-announced-collaboration-with-chipscreen-biosciences-to-initiated-a-clinical-trial-of-pd-1ctla-4-bi-specific-antibody-in-combination-with-chiauranib-for-pd-l1-pretreated-es-sclc-301493606.html

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Why Tesla, Ford, and General Motors Stocks Crashed

    Russia's attack on Ukraine seems to be causing collateral damage in the automotive market today. As of 12:40 p.m., shares of both Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are down steeply -- 6.9% and 5%, respectively. Rival electric car specialist Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is tumbling a bit, too.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • How To Buy XOM Stock For A 6% Discount

    Energy stocks have gone up a lot already this year. Here's how you can pick up this group leader at a discount.

  • Microsoft Has Sad News

    The Microsoft family is in mourning. Its CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu, lost their 26-year-old son Zain. "Very sadly Satya's son Zain Nadella has passed away," a spokesperson told TheStreet in an email statement.

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Exclusive-Ford set to announce plans to run EV, ICE as separate businesses -sources

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units will be run as separate businesses in a move to fast track growth in EVs, three people familiar with the plan said. The EV and ICE businesses will have separate names but will remain under the Ford corporate umbrella, in the same way the company operates its Ford Pro commercial business for corporate customers, said the people, who asked not to be identified. The U.S. automaker will name executives to lead each business and Ford will also outline updated profit margin targets for the company overall, the sources said.

  • Rivian raises EV prices by 20%, inviting customer ire, taunt from Musk

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc said on Tuesday it has increased selling prices of its vehicles by about 20% due to inflationary pressures and higher component costs, angering some customers. The price increase also invited caustic comments from Elon Musk, chief executive of rival Tesla Inc, who tweeted that Rivian's "negative gross margin will be staggering" and it is "near impossible" for other firms to make affordable electric pickup trucks. Rivian, in which Amazon.com Inc holds a 20% stake, said the starting price of its R1T electric pickup trucks has gone up by about 17% and its R1S sport utility vehicles by about 20%.

  • Salesforce tops $7 billion in quarterly revenue for first time, executives focusing on Slack instead of looking for new acquisitions

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose in extended trading Tuesday after the software company said it would focus on last year's acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc. instead of considering more purchases after topping $7 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

  • Nio Stock: Secondary Listing Removes Major Overhang, Says Analyst

    With geopolitical tensions front and center, investors were glad about Nio’s (NIO) latest announcement, sending shares up by 9% in the week’s first session. On Monday, the Chinese EV maker said the stock will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10. Chinese stocks face the prospect of delisting in the US, given regulatory requirements and the constant tensions between the US and China. As such, a secondary listing provides a safety net. “In our view,” said Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu, “The delistin

  • AMC earnings: Movie chain posts 'strongest quarterly results in two full years'

    AMC (AMC) Entertainment reported its quarterly results on Tuesday after the close. Investors had some idea of what to expect since the cinema theater chain posted some of its preliminary numbers last month.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.