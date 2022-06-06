U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.50
    +9.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,952.00
    +64.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,589.50
    +38.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,884.90
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.11
    +0.24 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.20
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.25 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    +0.0440 (+1.51%)
     

  • Vix

    24.79
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2490
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5600
    -0.3000 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,458.62
    +767.32 (+2.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.21
    +1.41 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,698.83
    -62.74 (-0.23%)
     

Akeso announces oral presentation featuring promising clinical data of Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4 BsAbs, AK104) for the first-line treatment of R/M cervical cancer at ASCO 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 9926.HK

HONG KONG, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) ( "Akeso" ), a China-based biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic antibodies for Oncology & Immunology, released updated results of Cadonilimab (PD-1/CTLA-4 Bispecific, AK104) combined with platinum-based chemotherapy +/- bevacizumab for the first-line treatment of recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer (R/M CC). The findings were reported in an oral presentation at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Summary of the clinical results:

  • At dose of 10mg/kg, regardless of CPS status, Cadonilimab combined with platinum-based chemotherapy +/- bevacizumab, the objective response rate (ORR) was 79.3%; in CPS≥1 and CPS<1 population, ORR was 82.4% and 75.0%, respectively. Progression-free survival (PFS) or overall survival (OS) data is not mature by the cut-off date.

  • Among all evaluable patients treated with the 10 mg/kg dose, 41.4% of the patients were PD-L1-negative patients (CPS<1)

  • The incidence of ≥3 grade TRAE of the trial was 60.0%.

As of April 18, 2022, the study evaluated the safety of all patients and the efficacy of patients who received at least one tumor evaluation. The results of Cadonilimab combined with platinum-based chemotherapy +/- bevacizumab continued the excellent performance of Cadonilimab monotherapy for second-or third-line R/M CC and demonstrating a promising therapeutic solution for all patients with advanced cervical cancer.

Based on the excellent efficacy and safety results of phase II study, Akeso is conducting a phase III study of Cadonilimab plus platinum-based chemotherapy +/- bevacizumab in first-line treatment for R/M cervical cancer. In September 2021, Akeso submitted NDA in China for Cadonilimab for the treatment of second-or third-line R/M CC under priority review. In addition, a phase III study of Cadonilimab plus concurrent chemoradiotherapy (CCRT) for locally advanced cervical cancer (LACC) is also ongoing.

Related Study

FDA has approved Pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy +/- bevacizumab for first-line treatment of persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥1) as determined by an FDA-approved test (KEYNOTE-826 study). According to the KEYNOTE-826 study, in the Pembrolizumab arm, ORR was 65.9% in the all-comer population and 68.1% in the CPS≥1 population, the percentage of patients with CPS <1 was 11.4%, the incidence of ≥3 grade TRAE was 68.4%. In the placebo arm (placebo plus chemotherapy +/- bevacizumab), ORR was 50.2% in the CPS≥1 population.[1][2]

Reference

[1] Colombo N, Dubot C, Lorusso D, et al; KEYNOTE-826 Investigators. Pembrolizumab for Persistent, Recurrent, or Metastatic Cervical Cancer. N Engl J Med. 2021 Nov 11;385(20):1856-1867. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2112435.

[2] Disclaimer: the study mentioned above is for reference only. It doesn't necessarily represent the latest clinical study ongoing for the same indication, and it is not a head-to-head study derived from Cadonilimab clinical trial.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akeso-announces-oral-presentation-featuring-promising-clinical-data-of-cadonilimab-pd-1ctla-4-bsabs-ak104-for-the-first-line-treatment-of-rm-cervical-cancer-at-asco-2022-301561435.html

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • Jeff Bridges reflects on his cancer, COVID-19 battle and how he pushed himself to walk his daughter down the aisle

    Now in remission, the Oscar winner says he set a goal to walk his youngest daughter down the aisle.

  • Can the Best-Selling Drugs of 2021 Repeat Their Performance?

    Investors looking for stocks that can put up big gains know that pharmaceutical sales can make it happen. If you don't recognize its official brand name, don't worry: Most of us still call it the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) vaccine. In May, Pfizer told investors it expected around $32 billion in Comirnaty sales for the entire year.

  • This Coffee Habit Can Increase Lifespan Up To 30%, New Study Finds

    If you rely on coffee to get you going in the morning or simply enjoy the taste of freshly brewed java, then you know that not every cup is the same.Along with the type of coffee beans that are used, not to mention the possibility of using coffee creamer, any type of sweetener can also change the flavor. Granted, going forward you might not want to let flavor be the deciding factor when it comes to how you choose to drink your coffee.A new study has found that opting for unsweetened coffee, or,

  • Most workers who died of COVID in 2020 had something essential in common, study finds

    Most working-age Americans who died of COVID-19 during the first year of the pandemic were so-called essential workers in labor, service and retail jobs that required on-site attendance and prolonged contact with others, according to a recently published study led by a University of South Florida epidemiologist.

  • Long COVID symptoms: What we know—and don’t know—about the mysterious illness that could affect up to 80% of COVID survivors

    Here are 100 of the most commonly reported symptoms, according to researchers—from tearfulness and sense of doom to ringing in the ears, lucid dreams, and phantom smells.

  • 5 Things Your Sweat Is Telling You About Your Health

    When we say "no sweat!" we mean "no problem!" But the truth is, no sweat would actually be a very big problem. Sweating regulates our body temperature and keeps us from overheating; it's a bodily function with much-needed benefits. (Perspiration is also frequently thought to be the body's method of "flushing out" toxins, but this is now considered to be a misconception, according to WebMD.)We have up to four million sweat glands on our bodies, and a healthy adult sweats up to ten liters a day. H

  • Rebel Wilson Reveals Another Reason Behind Her 80-Pound Weight Loss

    Rebel Wilson shocked fans last year with her weight loss journey. Quite literally– the Internet was going crazy over her Awards night looks and swimsuit pictures. Up until now, the "Pitch Perfect" star credited her transformation to self-care: she focused on herself and her body during the pandemic. However, according to a new interview the star did with PEOPLE, self-care wasn't her only motivation.In fact, Wilson's care for others– a future family, in particular– fueled her healthy habits. In 2

  • GOP senators say expanding Medicaid in NC is OK. How about adding: ‘Sorry for the delay’?

    NC Republican senators passage of Medicaid expansion should come with an apology

  • These days, even with light symptoms, it can only mean…

    I knew I had it. In fact I felt funny all day, a tiredness I usually feel when I miss an afternoon nap or have a third high ball.

  • COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Does it matter anymore?

    COVID-19 cases have risen in the U.S. to around 100,000 per day, and the real number could be as much as five times that, given many go unreported. But the situation is far different from the early months of the pandemic. There are now vaccines and booster shots, and new treatments that dramatically cut the…

  • Beat cancer? Your Medicare Advantage plan might still be billing for it

    Kathy Ormsby's work auditing medical case files uncovered an alleged scheme to defraud the federal government: The California health system that employed her was scouring health histories of thousands of elderly Medicare patients, then pressuring doctors to add false diagnoses it found to their current medical records. The point of larding the medical records with outdated and irrelevant diagnoses such as cancer and stroke - often without the knowledge of the patients themselves - was not provid

  • Witness describes 'bloodbath' at Encino hospital, says bystanders shut stabbing suspect in storage room

    A patient, whom police identified as Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, was taken into custody Friday night on suspicion of stabbing two nurses and a doctor.

  • Breast cancer drug extends survival time for thousands

    A breast cancer drug has been found to extend survival time for more women, raising the prospect of its use being extended for 17,000 women on the NHS.

  • If This Has Happened to You, Your Dementia Risk Soars, Experts Warn

    People with dementia struggle with everyday cognitive function, including memory, decision making, and thinking. As the disease progresses, these impairments can sadly strip away one's independence and sense of self. Already far too common, the group of neurodegenerative illnesses that constitute dementia are on the rise. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) points out, roughly five million adults over the age of 65 were living with dementia in 2014, and that number is project

  • Surprising Side Effects of Supplements After Age 50

    With the risk of health conditions such as dementia, heart disease, and diabetes rising after 50, it can be tempting to reach for over-the-counter supplements to help prevent some of these diseases. "While your body can get rid of many excess vitamins and minerals, there are some that stay in your body and do damage," says Dr. Minesh P. Amin, DO. "In addition, supplements can interfere with some medicines and even make you ill." Here are five surprising side effects of supplements after age 50,

  • NC’s medical marijuana bill could be the nation’s strictest. That’s not a good thing.

    The strictest medical marijuana legislation in the country isn’t going to “protect” North Carolinians, or the state. | Opinion

  • Virus Expert Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

    As much as we'd like to put COVID behind us, the pandemic continues to rage on. More variants keep popping up and there's an uptick of cases across the United States, but these four have the highest increase in cases right now, according to Dr. Ramzi Asfour, MD Board Certified Infectious Disease Specialist and Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner with California Center for Functional Medicine. While some people might not think it's a big deal because the new strains are supposed to be less

  • Phoenix PD: 9 injured in strip mall shooting

    Phoenix police provide updates on a shooting that left 9 people injured during a large gathering early Saturday morning.

  • A Mental Health Clinic in School? No, Thanks, Says the School Board

    KILLINGLY, Conn. — One evening in March, a high school senior named Sydney Zicolella stood before the school board in this rural, blue-collar Connecticut town and described her psychiatric history, beginning in the sixth grade, when she was “by definition, clinically depressed.” Zicolella, 17, who wore her dark, curly hair pulled back, is the third of four children in a devout Christian family, and editor of the newspaper at Killingly High School. Many students there were struggling, she told th