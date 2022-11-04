U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,724.00
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,964.00
    -53.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,730.50
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.10
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.30
    +0.13 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,631.70
    +0.80 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    19.46
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9767
    +0.0015 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    +0.0650 (+1.60%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1195
    +0.0035 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0700
    -0.0940 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,269.46
    +8.43 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.01
    -4.66 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,044.00
    -619.39 (-2.24%)
     

Akeso Completes Enrollment in Phase III Trial of PD-1/VEGF Bispecific Antibody (AK112) Combined with Chemotherapy in EGFR-TKI-resistant nsq-NSCLC

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Biopharma (9926. HK) ("Akeso") announced the patient enrollment completion for the Phase III clinical trial of Ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF bi-specific antibody, AK112) combined with chemotherapy for the treatment of EGFR-mutant locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (nsq-NSCLC) who have failed to epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR-TKI) treatment.

(PRNewsfoto/Akeso, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Akeso, Inc.)

This trial is a randomized, double-blind, multi-center Phase III clinical trial, which started patient enrollment in end of January 2022, and it has enrolled 320 participants as of the date of this press release. The primary endpoint of the trial is progression-free survival (PFS) assessed by IRRC. This therapy was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the Center for Drug Evaluation, National Medical Products Administration (CDE, NMPA) lately in October 2022.

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor with high incidence and high mortality rates worldwide. The incidences of lung cancer around the world and in China have exceeded 2.2 million and 810 thousand respectively in 2020. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients account for 85% of total lung cancer patients, and about 70% of NSCLC patients are diagnosed at advanced stages. In China, nsq-NSCLC accounts for 70% of NSCLC, and about 40%-50% of nsq-NSCLC patients have EGFR mutation.

Immunotherapy plus anti-angiogenesis therapy has proved its combination advantages in previous studies worldwide. Lung cancer is one of the mainstream exploration areas of this therapy. AK112 could simultaneously block PD-1 and VEGF targets and has demonstrated favourable safety profile and promising anti-tumor efficacy in ongoing studies conducted by Akeso. AK112 in combination with chemotherapy is expected to provide a novel and effective therapy for the treatment of EGFR-mutated locally advanced or metastatic nsqNSCLC patients who have failed to EGFR-TKI treatment.

ABOUT IVONESCIMAB (PD-1/VEGF BI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODY, AK112)

Ivonescimab is a first-in-class and the first to enter phase III clinical trial PD-1/VEGF bi-specific antibody independently developed by Akeso. Engineered with our unique Tetrabody technology, Ivonescimab blocks PD-1 binding to PD-L1 and PD-L2, and blocks VEGF binding to VEGF receptors. PD-1 antibody combined with VEGF blocking agents have shown robust efficacy in various tumor types (including renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma). In view of the co-expression of VEGF and PD-1 in the tumor microenvironment, Ivonescimab, as a single agent to block these two targets, may block these two pathways more effectively and enhance the antitumor activity, as compared to combination therapy.

Currently, Akeso is conducting a phase III clinical trial of AK112 monotherapy versus Pembrolizumab monotherapy as the first-line treatment for NSCLC patients with positive PD-L1 expression. In addition, a phase III clinical trial of AK112 plus chemotherapy versus chemotherapy in EGFR mutated advanced non-squamous NSCLC that failed in prior EGFR-TKI therapy is ongoing. AK112 has been investigated in multiple clinical trials for various stages treatment of indications including non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akeso-completes-enrollment-in-phase-iii-trial-of-pd-1vegf-bispecific-antibody-ak112-combined-with-chemotherapy-in-egfr-tki-resistant-nsq-nsclc-301668521.html

SOURCE Akeso Biopharma

Recommended Stories

  • Self-Driving Technology Provider Luminar Just Hit a Big Milestone

    Luminar lidar is now being used in production cars, and the company reported third-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.

  • These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip

    One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again? As with anything, there are multiple ways to run a stock through the litmus test, but one tried-and-true method is to watch out for the moves the insiders make. These corporate officers know the inner workings

  • Novo Nordisk Says the Weight-Loss Drug Shortage Will Be Fixed by Year End

    The first highly effective weight-loss drug, Wegovy, has been in short supply since it was approved last year.

  • Is This Chinese Pharmaceutical Stock Worth the Risk?

    BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE), is a Chinese biopharmaceutical company with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Basel, Switzerland; and Beijing. It focuses on unique therapies to treat cancer, specializing in B-cell malignancies and solid tumors in lung and gastrointestinal cancers. Amid delisting concerns, a lot of Chinese stocks have fallen this year.

  • J&J Makes a $16.6 Billion Bet on Heart Pumps to Lift Medical-Device Sales

    J&J wanted a deal to boost its medical-device division, which will become more important after the company sheds its consumer-health business.

  • East Bay biotech Exelixis puts fat wallet to work with 2 deals

    President and CEO Michael Morrissey said the deals tap the company's balance sheet and share risks with its partners.

  • Why Horizon Therapeutics' Shares Rose 11.32% on Wednesday

    Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases, saw its shares jump 11.32% on Wednesday after the company released its third-quarter earnings. Horizon's third-quarter numbers were mostly down year over year. Net income was listed at $135.8 million, down 58% year over year, and earnings per share of $0.58 was down 58% compared to the same period in 2021.

  • BLRX: Cast Off the Bowlines: Aphexda Commercialization

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:BLRX READ THE FULL BLRX RESEARCH REPORT Commercialization Plans for Motixafortide (APHEXDA®) BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) submitted its New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA on September 9, 2022 for Motixafortide (now branded Aphexda) in stem cell mobilization for multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous bone marrow transplantation. Since then, BioLineRx

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals is spending big on R&D. Here’s what it has on tap for 2023.

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has successfully brought to market drugs for schizophrenia and sleep disorders, and now it’s looking to new areas of treatment to drive its next phase of growth. The D.C. based biotech is advancing several clinical trials for treatments of chronic gastrointestinal disease and cholera, and getting ready to file multiple submissions with regulators to bring the drugs to market. A green light would mean new revenue streams for the 19-year-old company, positioning it for long-term growth, founder and CEO Mihael Polymeropoulos said on the company’s third-quarter call Wednesday evening.

  • COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS)Q3 2022 Earnings CallNov 03, 2022, 8:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, ladies and gentlemen.

  • Surface Oncology Discontinues Work On One Phase 2 Cancer Program, Lays Off 20% Workforce

    Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF) observed confirmed partial responses from SRF388 monotherapy data in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. The partial responses were observed in patients treated at or above the recommended Phase 2 dose (22% ORR (2/9)), which includes 100% (2/2) of patients with squamous NSCLC. Additionally, a patient with adenocarcinoma has experienced durable disease stabilization, ongoing for more than 56 weeks. Surface has initiated a single-arm Phase 2 study evalu

  • New Antibiotic for Urinary-Tract Infections Found Effective in Trials

    GSK said its experimental treatment for uncomplicated urinary-tract infections was effective in two large clinical trials, paving the way for what could be the first new oral antibiotic for the common ailment in more than two decades.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech Launch Omicron-Adapted COVID Shot-Flu Combination Vaccine Study

    Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and its German partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) have started an early-stage study to evaluate a combination vaccine targeting COVID-19 and influenza. The single-dose vaccine candidate combines Pfizer's quadrivalent modRNA-based influenza vaccine candidate, qIRV (22/23), which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development, and Pfizer / BioNTech's authorized Omicron-adapted bivalent COVID-19 shot. Related: European Advisory Committee Backs Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID Shot For Y

  • Kim Kardashian embraced disordered diet, exercise plan to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress due to FOMO

    "I'm not gonna give up," Kim says in this week's episode of The Kardashians, after learning she has three weeks to fit into Marilyn's iconic 1962 Jean Louis gown.

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals pivots strategy, will redirect $100M after discontinuing clinical program

    Pointing to a crowded market, a Durham drug developer has discontinued one of its clinical programs, allowing the company to shift up to $100 million toward other programs.

  • Paul Sekhri, new CEO of vTv Therapeutics, touts potential for diabetes drug as he looks to turn biotech around

    "My focus is to turn the company around and get it back on track," said Paul Sekhri, the new CEO of vTv Therapeutics.

  • Chipotle’s CFO reveals that quiet quitting is the biggest economic issue keeping him up at night

    "The labor market has been a challenge," Jack Hartung says.

  • COVID: Pfizer and BioNTech study efficacy of combo COVID-flu vaccine

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani discusses Pfizer and BioNTech's study of a combination COVID and flu vaccine, plus the availability of COVID-flu tests at Quest Diagnostics.

  • White Nurse Accuses Black Pregnant Woman of Fraud in Horrifying Viral Video

    Last month, a pregnant Black woman named Jillian visited the Philly Pregnancy Center in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to pick up a doctor’s note that had already been approved for her. Jillian is the mother of a 3-year-old child and has scoliosis. Seven months into her current pregnancy, she was experiencing pain and other complications that made it difficult to continue working as a home health aide, and a doctor had approved a note for her to show her employer to begin her maternity leave.