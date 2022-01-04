U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,786.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,446.00
    -9.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,492.50
    +7.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.90
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.99
    -0.09 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.70
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6280
    +0.1160 (+7.67%)
     

  • Vix

    16.60
    -0.62 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3479
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5960
    +0.2600 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,164.79
    -798.35 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.23
    -19.60 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.54
    -18.47 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,188.16
    +396.45 (+1.38%)
     

AKESO'S CADONILIMAB (PD-1/CTLA-4 BI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODY) COMBINED WITH CONCURRENT CHEMORADIOTHERAPY OBTAINED APPROVAL TO INITIATE A PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL FOR THE TREATMENT OF LOCALLY ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Akeso (09926.HK) announces that Cadonilimab (PD-1/ CTLA-4 bi-specific antibody), the first-inclass novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the Company, combined with concurrent chemoradiotherapy obtained approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation ('CDE') of the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China (''China'') to initiate a phase III clinical trial for the treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer. This is the first phase III clinical trial for locally advanced cervical cancer immunotherapy in China.

According to the data in the Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Cervical Cancer (2021) issued by the Gynecological Oncology Committee of the Chinese Anti-Cancer Association (中國抗癌協會婦科腫瘤專業委員會), there are about 604,000 new cases of cervical cancer and 341,000 deaths each year, both of which rank fourth in the incidence and mortality of gynecological tumors.

Relevant statistics also show that the incidence of locally advanced cervical cancer accounts for about 44.9% of those of all cervical cancers, and most of them recur within two to three years after treatment. In particular, the five-year survival rate of stage IIIA-IVA locally advanced cervical cancer is less than 60%, where currently concurrent chemoradiotherapy is considered to be the standard treatment for such patients.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors combined with radiotherapy for solid tumors have been proved to prolong patient survival, but no immune checkpoint inhibitors for locally advanced cervical cancer have been approved globally. The initiation of the phase III clinical trial of Cadonilimab combined with concurrent chemoradiotherapy for the treatment of locally advanced cervical cancer is expected to achieve higher clinical benefits, further improving the survival of patients with locally advanced cervical cancer, and becoming a better targeted treatment option for the majority of cervical cancer patients in the near future.At the same time, the initiation of this clinical trial will further improve the indications layout of Cadonilimab in the field of cervical cancer.

Based on the positive effects of Cadonilimab obtained in the clinical trial of recurrent/ metastatic cervical cancer, CDE accepted the new drug application of Cadonilimab for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer in September 2021 and granted priority review designation. Cadonilimab is therefore expected to be the world's first-in-class PD-1 based bi-specific antibody approved for market launch.

In addition, a global phase III clinical trial of Cadonilimab plus platinum-based chemotherapy combined with/without bevacizumab in the first-line treatment of persistent, recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer was initiated in May 2021. This is the first phase III clinical trial of first-line bi-specific antibody immunotherapy for cervical cancer in China.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akesos-cadonilimab-pd-1ctla-4-bi-specific-antibody-combined-with-concurrent-chemoradiotherapy-obtained-approval-to-initiate-a-phase-iii-clinical-trial-for-the-treatment-of-locally-advanced-cervical-cancer-301453087.html

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • FDA Allows Covid Boosters For Young Teens; But Vaccine Stocks Crumble

    The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid booster for young teens on Monday, but both vaccine stocks crumbled.

  • Immix Shares Rally On FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Tag For Cancer Program In Children

    The FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation to newly listed Immix Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: IMMX) IMX-110 for rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of pediatric cancer. IMX-110 is currently being evaluated in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial. If IMX-110 is approved in the U.S., ImmixBio may be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the FDA, which can be redeemed to obtain priority review for any subsequent marketing application, or maybe sold or transferred. Also See: Benzinga's F

  • Genprex stock more than doubles on very heavy volume after FTD granted for cancer treatment

    Shares of Genprex Inc. skyrocketed 121% on massive volume in afternoon trading Monday, after the gene therapy company said its Reqorsa Immunogene Therapy was granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in combination with Merck & Co. Inc.'s cancer treatment Keytruda. Trading volume exploded to 163.9 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 476,600 shares, and enough to make the stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges. Th

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As FDA Authorizes Covid Pill Amid Omicron Dominance?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA authorized its Covid pill regimen for emergency use? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • CDC Updates Isolation Guidelines for COVID-19 Cases

    Dr. Malathi Srinivasan with Stanford Health Care weighs in on the CDC's latest isolation guidelines for COVID-19 cases, and how to tell the difference between Omicron, the flu, and the common cold

  • Omicron is particularly dangerous for the unvaccinated, doctor says

    Dr. Suzanne Judd, University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health Epidemiologist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to examine concerns of future COVID-19 variants, Omicron's effects on both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, the CDC's latest isolation guidelines, Dr. Fauci's most recent comments on the pandemic, and the current variant's mutations.

  • Could This FDA Approval Create a Blockbuster Drug for AbbVie?

    On Dec. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq as a treatment for adult patients with psoriatic arthritis who failed at least one other tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor. A new indication is always a positive sign for a drugmaker, especially one like AbbVie that is seeking new growth avenues. What prompted the FDA's approval of Rinvoq for its second indication?

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Double in 2022

    Read more to see why three Fool.com contributors think COVID stocks Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) could double your money this year. Will this stock turn on? Patrick Bafuma (Fulgent Genetics): Entering the last wave of 2021, you may have heard that there was a run on COVID tests.

  • When Three Shots Are Not Enough

    If asked to show her vaccine card, Stacey Ricks can choose from three. Ricks, 49, a kidney transplant recipient who takes immune suppressing medication, didn’t develop antibodies after her first two Moderna shots. In June, without disclosing she already had received the Moderna shots, she got a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before federal health officials had approved anyone for a third shot. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Getting her fourth and fifth shots wa

  • CEO who built new model for senior care resigns amid regulatory scrutiny

    The CEO who played a significant role in the dramatic expansion of government-funded home and community-based care for frail seniors has stepped down from the company she built as regulatory concerns continue to mount. Maureen Hewitt resigned as chief executive of InnovAge Holding (INNV) effective January 1, the Denver-based company announced Monday. InnovAge is the largest provider in the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a Medicare- and Medicaid-funded service designed to meet all the healthcare needs of frail seniors while keeping them out of nursing homes.

  • Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

    Months after recovering from SARS-CoV-2 infection, survivors have elevated levels of antibodies that can mistakenly attack their own organs and tissues, even if they had not been severely ill, according to new findings. Among 177 healthcare workers who had recovered from confirmed coronavirus infections contracted before the availability of vaccines, all had persistent autoantibodies, including ones that can cause chronic inflammation and injury of the joints, skin and nervous system. "We would not normally expect to see such a diverse array of autoantibodies elevated in these individuals or stay elevated for as long six months after full clinical recovery," said Susan Cheng of the Cedars-Sinai Smidt Heart Institute in Los Angeles.

  • What to Do if You Catch Omicron, Say Experts

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping the nation, as many states and the country as a whole set records for new daily cases. "Don't be surprised if you get Omicron," The Atlantic warned earlier this month, because the variant is highly contagious—twice as contagious as the Delta variant, which itself was twice as contagious as the original strain of COVID. If you do come down with Omicron, these are the most important things to do, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensu

  • Omicron symptoms: What to look out for from Covid variant

    Latest strain manifests itself in slightly different ways to original coronavirus, which was often difficult to differentiate from common cold without testing

  • Here's How You Can Catch COVID Even If You're Vaccinated

    The coronavirus vaccines—amazing as they are—do not offer 100% protection from COVID-19. And now we know how many people so far have gotten COVID after getting vaccinated, also known as a "breakthrough" infection—especially as Omicron is better able to evade immunity. "A breakthrough infection or a vaccine failure is when a person contracts an infection despite being vaccinated against it," Dr. Anthony Fauci explained, noting that the majority of vaccines, while doing a good job at protecting yo

  • Whistleblower warns baffling illness affects growing number of young adults in Canadian province

    Several new cases in New Brunswick involve caretakers of those afflicted, suggesting a possible environmental trigger Young adults are developing troubling symptoms, including rapid weight loss, insomnia, hallucinations and limited mobility. Photograph: Zoonar GmbH/Alamy A whistleblower in the Canadian province of New Brunswick has warned that a progressive neurological illness that has baffled experts for more than two years appears to be affecting a growing number of young people and causing s

  • If You Notice This in the Bathroom, Get Checked for Diabetes, Experts Say

    The number of people with diabetes in the U.S. has reached epidemic proportions: 1 in 10 people are affected, and about a quarter of those are undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Many diabetics live with the disease or prediabetes for years without realizing it, but early detection can be the difference between being able to manage your symptoms with diet and lifestyle changes or having to be on medication—or even worse, suffering from serious complica

  • Sinovac's COVID-19 Vaccine With Pfizer Booster Less Effective Against Omicron: Reuters

    China-based Sinovac Biotech Ltd's (NASDAQ: SVA) two-dose COVID-19 vaccine followed by a booster Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) -BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shot showed a lower immune response against the Omicron variant compared with other strains, according to a study. The study was conducted by researchers from Yale University, the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Health, and other institutions. It has not been peer-reviewed yet. According to the study, the Sinovac's two-dose regimen and the Pfizer sho

  • Omicron: 'We have yet to see the full force of this surge' on health systems, doctor explains

    Dr. Anand Swaminathan,&nbsp;an emergency medicine physician in New Jersey, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss booster shots, the stress on hospital systems and health care workers during the current Omicron-driven COVID-19 surge, and the latest guidance from the CDC

  • Omicron Symptoms Doctors are Seeing Most

    COVID cases are surging across the U.S. in part because of the highly contagious Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading to the point where Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said to rethink large gatherings. "I would strongly recommend that, this year, we do not do that," he said during the White House's COVID-19 response team briefing on Wednesday. In light of the Omicron outbreak, Eat

  • Newborn baby found in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane

    The mother and baby are doing well, after airport staff found the boy during a routine check.