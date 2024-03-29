AKG plant in Mitchell lays off 50 workers, prompting coordinated response from local leaders

Mar. 29—MITCHELL — After a large manufacturing company in Mitchell laid off 50 employees in late March, it prompted a rapid response from local leaders.

While the layoffs at AKG North American Operations, Inc., in Mitchell eliminated 50 manufacturing jobs, there are hundreds of job opportunities available in the Mitchell area.

"We have 10 times the job openings to the number of laid off employees," said Mike Lauritsen, CEO of the Mitchell Area Development Corporation and Chamber of Commerce.

As of Friday, Lauritsen said there are roughly 550 job openings in Mitchell.

Since the layoffs, South Dakota's Department of Labor and leaders of the Mitchell Area Development Corporation and Chamber of Commerce have shifted their focus toward helping job seekers find employment that matches their skills and interests.

"Anytime there is a layoff of more than six employees, they (Department of Labor) will deploy their rapid response team. They will line up people looking for work with jobs that use their skills," Lauritsen said of the Department of Labor. "We're confident the Department of Labor can get the laid off employees placed because of the number of job openings we have."

Lauritsen highlighted there are job opportunities across a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, health care, banking and administrative jobs.

The South Dakota Department of Labor has an office in Mitchell, located at 1321 N. Main St. Job seekers can arrange an appointment to meet with Department of Labor officials during office hours.

Unemployment in South Dakota was low as of February's data, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor. The most recent statistics in February show statewide unemployment at 2.1% with an available workforce of 481,500 workers. Davison County's unemployment rate was at 2.4% as of February, one of 37 South Dakota counties under 3% unemployment.

It's unclear why AKG made the large round of layoffs. Officials with AKG have not responded to the Mitchell Republic's multiple requests for comments.

Story continues

The German-based manufacturing company produces custom-designed air-cooled heat exchangers for radiators, oil coolers, air coolers and fuel coolers used in construction and farm equipment.

The Mitchell plant opened in 2005 and is considered one of AKG's major production centers, according to the company's website. In 2012, the Mitchell plant expanded and added 80 jobs. After the 60,000-square-foot expansion, the Mitchell facility employed roughly 300 workers.

Widespread layoffs can signal rough economic times ahead, but Lauritsen said that's not the case for Mitchell.

He pointed to Mitchell's strong job market, a new $500 million soybean plant on the horizon and expansions at other manufacturing plants as indicators of Mitchell's economic health.

In addition, Lauritsen said the layoffs aren't a reflection of a looming downturn in local manufacturing. He used Trail King Industries as an example of a local manufacturing employer that is searching for new employees. As of Friday, there were 28 job openings at the Mitchell location posted on Trail King's website.

"I believe our economy is still very strong. We have a new soybean plant about to open. Performance Pet is in the process of a major expansion and several new businesses going up on the south side," Lauritsen said.