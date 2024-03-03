Akili Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Net loss: US$59.5m (loss widened by 213% from FY 2022).

US$0.76 loss per share (further deteriorated from US$0.64 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Akili EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 9.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 14%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 27% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the Healthcare Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Healthcare Services industry.

The company's shares are up 58% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

