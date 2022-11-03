AKITA announces positive third quarter results

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSX: AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (the "Company") announces results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company's net income improved to $2,660,000 (0.07 per Class A Non-Voting and Class B Common Shares) in the third quarter of 2022 from a net loss of $6,443,000 (0.16 per Class A Non-Voting and Class B Common Shares) in the same period of 2021. Generating positive earnings in the third quarter of 2022 is a significant achievement for the Company. Strong results in the Company's US division were the primary driver for the improved results. The Company was more active in both Canada with 644 operating days in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 446 operating days in the same period of 2021 and the US with 1,032 operating days in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 723 operating days in the third quarter of 2021. More operating days had a positive impact on results, however, the most significant driver for improved results was the 145% increase in the Company's adjusted operating margin in the United States. Funds flow from operations increased to $8,957,000 in the third quarter of 2022, the highest quarterly funds flow from operations since the first quarter of 2020, which was the last quarter before the pandemic. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company spent $3,020,000 on routine capital, compared to $4,130,000 in the same period of 2021. Quarter end debt balances remained unchanged at $95,000,000 over the first three quarters of 2022.

Linda Southern-Heathcott, AKITA's Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer stated: "A return to positive earnings marks a milestone that we are very proud of. I would like to thank all of AKITA's employees whose hard work and dedication resulted in this achievement. With fourteen rigs currently operating in the US and nine in Canada, we are preparing for a busy winter drilling season as we continue our efforts to further increase our rig count in Canada".

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($Thousands except per share amounts)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,

2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change Revenue



53,526 29,906 23,620 79 % 141,471 75,728 65,743 87 % Operating and maintenance expenses

40,755 25,354 15,401 61 % 111,218 59,267 51,951 88 % Operating margin



12,771 4,552 8,219 181 % 30,253 16,461 13,792 84 % Margin %



24 % 15 % 9 % 60 % 21 % 22 % (1 %) (5 %)























Net cash from (used in) operating activities

3,727 (1,560) 5,287 339 % 10,163 2,866 7,297 255 %























Adjusted funds flow from operations(1)

8,957 252 8,705 3454 % 18,669 5,027 13,642 271 % Per share



0.23 0.01 0.22 2200 % 0.47 0.13 0.34 262 %























Net income (loss)



2,660 (6,433) 9,093 141 % (4,525) (16,192) 11,667 72 % Per share



0.07 (0.16) 0.23 144 % (0.11) (0.41) 0.30 73 %























Capital expenditures

3,020 4,130 (1,110) (27 %) 13,065 8,872 4,193 47 %























Weighted average shares outstanding

39,624 39,608 16 0 % 39,614 39,608 6 0 %























Total assets



262,576 241,333 21,243 9 % 262,576 241,333 21,243 9 % Total debt



94,436 74,549 19,887 27 % 94,436 74,549 19,887 27 % (1) See "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" near the end of this news release for further detail.





United States Drilling Division

$Thousands except per day amounts





















For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,





2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change Revenue US



40,537 21,801 18,736 86 % 100,878 57,565 43,313 75 % Flow through charges(1)

(4,215) (3,627) 588 16 % (9,536) (7,097) 2,439 34 % Adjusted revenue US(1)

36,322 18,174 18,148 100 % 91,342 50,468 40,874 81 %





















Operating and maintenance expenses US 30,691 18,990 11,701 62 % 80,225 46,912 33,313 71 % Flow through charges(1)

(4,215) (3,627) 588 16 % (9,536) (7,097) 2,439 34 % Adjusted operating and maintenance expenses US(1) 26,476 15,363 11,113 72 % 70,689 39,815 30,874 78 %





















Adjusted operating margin US(1) 9,846 2,811 7,035 250 % 20,653 10,653 10,000 94 % Margin %(1)



27 % 15 % 12 % 80 % 23 % 21 % 2 % 10 %





















Operating days



1,032 723 309 43 % 3,042 2,042 1,000 49 %





















Adjusted revenue per operating day(1) 35,196 25,137 10,059 40 % 30,027 24,715 5,312 21 %





















Adjusted operating and maintenance expenses per operating day(1) 25,655 21,249 4,406 21 % 23,238 19,498 3,740 19 % Adjusted operating margin per operating day(1) 9,541 3,888 5,653 145 % 6,789 5,217 1,572 30 %





















Utilization(1)



70 % 46 % 24 % 52 % 70 % 44 % 26 % 59 %





















Rig count



16 17 (1) (6 %) 16 17 (1) (6 %) (1) See "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" near the end of this news release for further detail.















Results in the Company's US operating segment improved significantly in the third quarter of 2022 when compared to the same period of 2021. Activity increased 43% in the third quarter of 2022 to 1,032 operating days compared to 723 in the third quarter of 2021. With the rig count in the US above 750 active rigs, drilling contractors have significantly more pricing power. This increased pricing power has allowed the Company to increase day rates, translating to a 40% increase in adjusted revenue per day up to $35,196 in the third quarter of 2022 from $25,137 in the same period of 2021. Costs have also increased, with prices rising in all categories including labour costs. Adjusted operating and maintenance expenses per day increased 21%. The large increase in revenue per day more than offset the increase in operating and maintenance expenses per day, resulting in the US division's operating margin per day increasing 145% to $9,541 for the third quarter of 2022 and adjusted operating margin increasing to $9,846,000 in the third quarter of 2022 from $2,811,000 in the same period of 2021. At the end of the third quarter, AKITA's US division was operating 14 of its 16 rigs and 100% of the AC rigs in the Company's US fleet.

Canadian Drilling Division

$Thousands except per day amounts





















For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,





2022 2021 Change % Change 2022 2021 Change % Change Revenue Canada



12,988 8,105 4,883 60 % 40,594 18,163 22,431 123 % Revenue from joint venture drilling rigs 8,458 3,193 5,265 165 % 19,412 11,462 7,950 69 % Flow through charges(1)

(1,447) (990) 457 46 % (3,088) (2,047) 1,041 51 % Adjusted revenue Canada(1)

19,999 10,308 9,691 94 % 56,918 27,578 29,340 106 %





















Operating and maintenance

expenses Canada 10,064 6,364 3,700 58 % 30,993 12,355 18,638 151 %





















Operating and maintenance expenses from joint venture drilling rigs 6,647 2,896 3,751 130 % 15,165 10,198 4,967 49 % Flow through charges(1)

(1,447) (990) 457 46 % (3,088) (2,047) 1,041 51 % Adjusted operating and maintenance expenses Canada(1) 15,264 8,270 6,994 85 % 43,070 20,506 22,564 110 %





















Adjusted operating margin Canada(1) 4,735 2,038 2,697 132 % 13,848 7,072 6,776 96 %





















Margin %(1)



24 % 20 % 4 % 20 % 24 % 26 % (2 %) (8 %)





















Operating days



644 446 198 44 % 1,935 1,093 842 77 %





















Adjusted revenue per operating day(1) 31,054 23,112 7,942 34 % 29,415 25,231 4,184 17 % Adjusted operating and maintenance

expenses per operating day(1) 23,702 18,543 5,159 28 % 22,258 18,761 3,497 19 % Adjusted operating margin per operating day(1) 7,352 4,569 2,783 61 % 7,157 6,470 687 11 %





















Utilization(1)



35 % 24 % 11 % 46 % 35 % 20 % 15 % 75 %





















Rig count



20 20 - 0 % 20 20 - 0 % (1) See "Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures" near the end of this news release for further detail.















During the third quarter of 2022, AKITA achieved 644 operating days in Canada, which corresponds to a utilization rate of 35%, compared to 24% (446 days) in the third quarter of 2021 and compared to an industry average of 40% in the third quarter of 2022. This increase in activity had a positive impact on day rates, which in turn improved the Company's adjusted operating margin per operating day by 61% in the third quarter of 2022 over the same period in 2021.

The combination of more operating days and higher revenue per day resulted in a significant increase in adjusted revenue in Canada, which increased to $19,999,000 in the third quarter of 2022, up from $10,308,000 in the third quarter of 2021, a 94% increase. This increase was offset in part by higher adjusted operating and maintenance expenses, which increased to $15,264,000 in the third quarter of 2022 from $8,270,000 in the third quarter of 2021. In the third quarter of 2021 adjusted operating and maintenance costs were reduced by $910,000 (2022 - nil) due to receipt of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

FURTHER INFORMATION

This news release shall be used as preparation for reading the full disclosure documents. AKITA's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be available on the AKITA website (www.akita-drilling.com) or via SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or can be requested in print from the Company.

NON-GAAP ITEMS

This news release references Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) items. Revenue per operating day, operating and maintenance expense per operating day, adjusted revenue, adjusted operating and maintenance expense, EBITDA and adjusted funds flow from operations are all considered Non-GAAP items. Management feels that these Non-GAAP items are useful in assessing the Company's performance. These terms do not have standardized meanings prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. For further information, see "Basis of Analysis in this MD&A and Non-GAAP Items" in AKITA's September 30, 2022 Management's Discussion & Analysis.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions (including as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic), and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

