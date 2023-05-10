U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,140.25
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,671.00
    +34.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,283.25
    +18.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.90
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.51
    -0.20 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    2,044.20
    +1.30 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.71
    +0.73 (+4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2629
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2700
    +0.0890 (+0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,762.54
    +133.04 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    610.87
    +3.55 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,764.09
    -14.29 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,171.14
    -71.68 (-0.25%)
     

AKITA Drilling Ltd. Announces Director Election Results

CNW Group
·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - AKITA Drilling Ltd. announces director election results from its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders held May 9, 2023. The following nominees, listed in the information circular dated March 20, 2023 were elected as directors of AKITA according to the proxies received and the ballots cast at the meeting.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/AKITA Drilling Ltd.)
AKITA Drilling Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/AKITA Drilling Ltd.)

Nominees

Votes

For

%

Votes

Withheld

%

Loraine M. Charlton

1,554,567

99.43

8,950

0.57

Douglas A. Dafoe

1,563,517

100.00

0

0.00

Linda A. Southern-Heathcott

1,554,567

99.43

8,950

0.57

Harish K. Mohan

1,554,717

99.44

8,800

0.56

Robert J. Peabody

1,563,517

100.00

0

0.00

Nancy C. Southern

1,554,567

99.43

8,950

0.57

Henry G. Wilmot

1,554,717

99.44

8,800

0.56

Charles W. Wilson

1,563,517

100.00

0

0.00

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of share owners.

AKITA is an Alberta corporation engaged in the contract drilling business and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AKT.

SOURCE AKITA Drilling Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/09/c0261.html