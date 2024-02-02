Akoustis Technologies Founder Acquires 144% More Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Founder, Jeffrey Shealy, recently bought a whopping US$655k worth of stock, at a price of US$0.50. That increased their holding by a full 144%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Akoustis Technologies

Notably, that recent purchase by Jeffrey Shealy is the biggest insider purchase of Akoustis Technologies shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$0.55. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Akoustis Technologies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Akoustis Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Akoustis Technologies insiders own 4.0% of the company, worth about US$2.2m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Akoustis Technologies Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Akoustis Technologies insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Akoustis Technologies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

