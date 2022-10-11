U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,623.25
    -2.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,267.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,974.25
    -10.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,697.20
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.97
    -1.16 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.50
    +4.30 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9731
    +0.0023 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8960
    +0.0080 (+0.21%)
     

  • Vix

    33.13
    +1.77 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1103
    +0.0047 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5700
    -0.1210 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,240.63
    -123.43 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.44
    -7.69 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.76
    -41.55 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Akoya to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7th, 2022

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
·1 min read
Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the market close on Monday, November 7th, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:
Christine Quern
(617) 650-8497
media@akoyabio.com


Recommended Stories