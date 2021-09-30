U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.15
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3477
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3600
    -0.5990 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,698.82
    +2,405.83 (+5.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Akron Physicians Recognized for Excellence in Senior Patient Care Honored During National Primary Care Week

·2 min read

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrea Cerone, M.D., Matthew Finneran, M.D., and Gary Pinta M.D. of Pioneer Physicians Network are among a select group of primary care physicians chosen out of 1,000 independent primary care physicians nationwide to be honored as "Best Physicians" during National Primary Care Week, Oct. 4-8. They were recognized for providing exemplary and innovative health care to improve the lives of senior patients.

A total of 32 physicians were selected as winners by medical directors at agilon health, a company transforming health care by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their senior patients. The criteria for selection included the frequency and time spent with patients and actions taken to keep patients out of hospitals/emergency rooms.

"Drs. Cerone. Finneran and Pinta are very deserving of this prestigious honor because they go out of their way to care for senior patients," says Pioneer Physicians Network Practice Administrator Kathleen M. Kostelnick. "From overseeing an after-hours clinic for seniors to helping patients to explore their Medicare options, they are providing exemplary health care."

"These exceptional physicians are really lighting the way and showing how primary care doctors can make a meaningful difference in the lives of their senior patients," said Ben Kornitzer, M.D., chief medical officer at agilon health. We believe the movement to value-based care, like that embraced by these physicians, is a fundamental part of the solution."

Value-based care is a healthcare delivery model puts doctors in the "driver seat" of patient health outcomes. Doctors are rewarded for preventing and managing chronic diseases and helping patients improve their health.

Studies show a significant relationship between the investment in primary care services and better patient outcomes. Still, a concerning trend documented by the Primary Care Collaborative shows the decline in funding allocated to primary care services. This comes at a time when the nation's senior population is rising -- causing a greater need for primary care physicians.

National Primary Care Week highlights the importance of primary care in the overall U.S. healthcare system.

Pioneer Physicians Network is a network of independent physician practices located in Akron/Canton area with a vision to be "first in health" for patients and their families.

For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Linked In and YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akron-physicians-recognized-for-excellence-in-senior-patient-care-honored-during-national-primary-care-week-301389376.html

SOURCE Pioneer Physicians Network

