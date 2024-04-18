Akron's Chapel Hill Business Park, formerly the Chapel Hill Mall, by the numbers

The former Chapel Hill Mall has been transformed into the Chapel Hill Business Park in Akron.

The former Chapel Hill Mall, located in Akron between Brittain Road, Buchholzer Boulevard, and Howe and Independence avenues, has been transformed into a business park now owned by Industrial Commercial Properties and Storage of America.

Here's a look at the business park by the numbers.

900,000 square feet: Size of former Chapel Hill Mall

715,000 square feet: Size of the complex now owned by ICP at 2000 Brittain Road

60 acres: Land owned by ICP

169,000 square feet: Size of building owned by Storage of America at the former Macy's

8 acres: Land owned by Storage of America

40,826 square feet: Square footage that remains available for lease in the business park

Four: Number of new businesses in the complex since the mall closed in 2021 (Storage of America bought the former Macy's in 2019)

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Ohio's Chapel Hill Business Park by the numbers, including square feet