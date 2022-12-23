U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Aktia Bank Plc - Managers' transactions – Perttu Purhonen

Aktia Bank Plc
·1 min read
Aktia Bank Plc
Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
23 December 2022 at 10.00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc - Managers' transactions – Perttu Purhonen
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Purhonen, Perttu
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20221222090546_121
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-21
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 136 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 136 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6350

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


 


