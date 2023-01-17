U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.00
    -10.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,356.00
    -60.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,563.00
    -45.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.30
    -6.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.20
    +0.34 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,911.20
    -10.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.24 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.09
    +1.26 (+6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2258
    +0.0062 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7060
    +0.2650 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,194.50
    +361.97 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.36
    +51.29 (+11.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,839.90
    -20.17 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Aktia Bank Plc - Managers' transactions – Juha Hammarén

Aktia Bank Plc
·1 min read
Aktia Bank Plc
Aktia Bank Plc

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
17 January 2023 at 01.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc - Managers' transactions – Juha Hammarén
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hammarén, Juha
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aktia Bank plc
LEI: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GC62JLHFBUND16_20230116124825_129
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-01-13
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000058870
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3731 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3731 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

AKTIA BANK PLC

For more information:
Ari Syrjäläinen, General Counsel, tel. +358 10 247 6350

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Central media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.



Recommended Stories