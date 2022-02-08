U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

Aktia’s Financial Statement Release 2021 will be published on Wednesday 16 February 2022 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia Pankki Oyj
·1 min read

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
8 February 2022 at 2.00 p.m.

Aktias Financial Statement Release 2021 will be published on Wednesday 16 February 2022 at 8.00 a.m.

Aktia’s Financial Statement Release 2021 will be published on Wednesday 16 February 2022 at 8.00 a.m. (EET). The Financial Statement Release is available at Aktia’s website www.aktia.com after the publication.

Webcast from the results event

A live webcast will be sent from Aktia’s results event on Wednesday 16 February 2022 at 10.30 a.m. CEO Mikko Ayub and CFO Outi Henriksson will be presenting the results. The event will be held in English and can be seen live as a webcast or as a recording after the event at https://aktia.videosync.fi/2021-q4-results. The presentation material in English is available at Aktia’s website www.aktia.com before the results event.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications, tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom@aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 June 2021 amounted to EUR 15.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.2 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


