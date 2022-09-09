U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

Aktion Associates, Inc., Names New Practice Manager to Lead Infor SX.e and CloudSuite Distribution ERP Service Delivery Team

·2 min read

Dawn Marie Besse Joins Aktion's Supply Chain Division

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, announced today the appointment of Dawn Marie Besse to the position of Practice Manager, Infor SX.e and CloudSuite Distribution, in the Supply Chain Division. Dawn has extensive experience as a leader specializing in business operations, consulting, ERP implementations and project management. Dawn will report to Supply Chain Division Vice President, Patrick Brennan. The appointment was made in response to Aktion's increasing Infor SX.e and CloudSuite Distribution customer base.

Aktion Associates
Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates Hires Dawn Besse as Practice Manager to oversee Infor CloudSuite Distribution ERP implementations.

"Under Pat's leadership, the Supply Chain Division is growing and acquiring new customers while continuing to deliver support to existing accounts," said Aktion CEO Scott Irwin. "The addition of Dawn as Practice Manager overseeing implementations strengthens our commitment to ensuring successful go lives and long-term customer engagements. She has deep industry and Infor ERP knowledge. I'm confident our customers and service team will benefit from Dawn's guidance," Irwin added.

Dawn is responsible for managing Application Consultants, Project Managers and Software Engineers in the Supply Chain Division. Additional responsibilities include executing customer account management; building/maintaining relationships with suppliers; ensuring quality and consistency in service delivery as well as introducing best practice processes; service employee skillset development and alignment; achieving service utilization; and assisting the division Sales Manager in customer implementations.

"Dawn is a great addition to the team," said Brennan. "She brings a high level of business acumen and team leadership, as well as Infor ERP consulting experience. It's the perfect skill set for our team and Infor customers," Brennan added.

In her previous position as Senior Business Consultant at Infor, Dawn was responsible for leading project teams, configuring client solutions, providing implementation consultancy and application best practice advice. Prior to Infor, Dawn was Business Systems Manager Supply Chain for Kaman Industrial Technologies.

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates delivers industry-specific and market leader application solutions to the Architecture & Engineering, Construction, Wholesale Distribution and Manufacturing industries. We couple these application solutions with proven business process transformation skills that deliver the best Net Promoter Scores in the ERP industry for small and medium size businesses. Our investment in our company-owned cloud and managed service platform is what further allows us to deliver the total solution with award-winning speed and cost-effectiveness. With a customer base of 6500 strong and a workforce of 230 employees, we have the scope and scale to manage an ERP cloud migration. Visit www.aktion.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aktion-associates-inc-names-new-practice-manager-to-lead-infor-sxe-and-cloudsuite-distribution-erp-service-delivery-team-301621290.html

SOURCE Aktion Associates, Inc.

