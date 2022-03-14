U.S. markets open in 2 hours

Akumin to Host Year-end 2021 Financial Results Call on March 17, 2022

·4 min read
PLANTATION, Fla., March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) ("Akumin" or the "Company") will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, March 17, 2022, to discuss its year-end 2021 financial results. The financial results are expected to be available on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

To access the conference call, dial toll-free in the U.S. or Canada 888-256-1007 or, for international callers, 647-484-0478. A related presentation will be available from Akumin's public disclosure at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov and also from Akumin's website (www.akumin.com) and at https://akum.in/2021-ResultsCall. Participants are asked to connect at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation. The webcast archive will be available for 90 days. A replay of the presentation will also be available until Thursday, March 24, 2022 by calling 647-436-0148 or toll-free 1-888-203-1112, using passcode number 4560419.

About Akumin

Akumin is a national partner of choice for U.S. hospitals, health systems and physician groups, with comprehensive solutions addressing outsourced radiology and oncology service line needs. Akumin provides (1) fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of more than 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations; and (2) outpatient radiology and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 47 states. By combining clinical and operational expertise with the latest advances in technology and information systems, Akumin facilitates more efficient and effective diagnosis and treatment for patients and their providers. Akumin's imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET and PET/CT), ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), mammography, and other interventional procedures; cancer care services include a full suite of radiation therapy and related offerings. For more information, visit www.akumin.com and www.alliancehealthcareservices-us.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, such statements or information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information and statements regarding the expected revocation of the Management Cease Trade Order.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Akumin as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 dated December 13, 2021, which is available at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Akumin; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akumin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akumin-to-host-year-end-2021-financial-results-call-on-march-17-2022-301501597.html

SOURCE Akumin Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/14/c1819.html

