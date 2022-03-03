AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today
- AKVA.OL
The shares in AKVA group ASA traded at the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.00 as from today, 3 March 2022. The expected date for the payment of dividend is 11 March 2022.
Dated: 3 March 2022
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
