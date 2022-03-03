U.S. markets open in 5 hours 47 minutes

AKVA group ASA: Ex dividend of NOK 1.00 today

AKVA group ASA
·1 min read
  • AKVA.OL
AKVA group ASA
AKVA group ASA

The shares in AKVA group ASA traded at the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend NOK 1.00 as from today, 3 March 2022. The expected date for the payment of dividend is 11 March 2022.

Dated: 3 March 2022
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse

Chief Executive Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 91 37 62 20

E-mail:

knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn

Chief Financial Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 98 20 67 76

E-mail:

rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


