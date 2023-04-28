U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,142.25
    -11.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,835.00
    -94.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,195.50
    -35.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,752.10
    -8.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.87
    +0.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.10
    -7.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1004
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.21
    -1.63 (-8.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2478
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7410
    +1.8480 (+1.38%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,470.45
    +573.58 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    644.55
    +9.23 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,820.69
    -10.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,856.44
    +398.76 (+1.40%)
     

AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q1 2023 financial results

AKVA group ASA
·1 min read
AKVA group ASA
AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q1 2023 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday May 12th, 2023, at 10:00 CET.
Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20230512_5

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 28 April 2023              
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse

Chief Executive Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 91 37 62 20

E-mail:

knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn

Chief Financial Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 98 20 67 76

E-mail:

rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act