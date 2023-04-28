AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q1 2023 financial results
AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q1 2023 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday May 12th, 2023, at 10:00 CET.
Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20230512_5
A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.
The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.
Dated: 28 April 2023
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
Knut Nesse
Chief Executive Officer
Phone:
+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:
+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:
knesse@akvagroup.com
Ronny Meinkøhn
Chief Financial Officer
Phone:
+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:
+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:
rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
