AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q4 2021 financial results
- AKVA.OL
AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2021 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday February 11th, 2022 at 10:00 CET.
Place: Danske bank, Bryggetorget 4, Oslo.
In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220211_9/
The presentation will be held in English and due to COVID-19 restrictions the physical presentation will be open to a maximum of 20 participants. Registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to marito@danskebank.com
Dated: 28 January 2022
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
Knut Nesse
Chief Executive Officer
Phone:
+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:
+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:
knesse@akvagroup.com
Ronny Meinkøhn
Chief Financial Officer
Phone:
+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:
+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:
rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act