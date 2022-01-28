U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q4 2021 financial results

AKVA group ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • AKVA.OL

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2021 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday February 11th, 2022 at 10:00 CET.
Place: Danske bank, Bryggetorget 4, Oslo.
In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220211_9/

The presentation will be held in English and due to COVID-19 restrictions the physical presentation will be open to a maximum of 20 participants. Registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to marito@danskebank.com


Dated: 28 January 2022
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse

Chief Executive Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 91 37 62 20

E-mail:

knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn

Chief Financial Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 98 20 67 76

E-mail:

rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


