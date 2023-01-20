U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q4 2022 financial results

AKVA group ASA
·1 min read
AKVA group ASA
AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2022 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday February 10th, 2023, at 10:00 CET.
Place: Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgaten 24/26.
In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230210_7/

The presentation will be held in English and registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to abekkeheien@akvagroup.com

Dated: 20 January 2023                     
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse

Chief Executive Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 91 37 62 20

E-mail:

knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn

Chief Financial Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 98 20 67 76

E-mail:

rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


