AKVA group ASA: Invitation – presentation of the Q4 2022 financial results

AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2022 financial results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday February 10th, 2023, at 10:00 CET.

Place: Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgaten 24/26.

In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230210_7/

The presentation will be held in English and registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to abekkeheien@akvagroup.com

Dated: 20 January 2023

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



