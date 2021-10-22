U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

AKVA group ASA: Invitation - presentation of the Q3 2021 financial results

AKVA group ASA
·1 min read
AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q3 2021 financial
results, which will take place as follows:

Time: Friday 5 November 2021 at 10:00 CET
Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211105_3/

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream
is concluded.

The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.


Dated: 22 October 2021
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20

E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76

E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


