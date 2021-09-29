AKVA group ASA: New land based contract signed

With reference to the stock notice of 12 June 2020 AKVA group ASA (“AKVA”) hereby announce that the company has been awarded the contract for the full grow-out RAS project from the Norwegian company AquaCon AS.

AquaCon AS is planning to build a new land based grow-out facility on Eastern Shore, Maryland, USA. The value of AKVA’s delivery is estimated to be USD 150 million for the first phase (16,000 tonnes).

AKVA and Israel Corp. will jointly participate in a USD 5 million convertible loan, and have the option to invest additional USD 15 million, both under certain conditions.





Dated: 29 September 2021

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20 E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com





Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer Phone: +47 51 77 85 00 Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76 E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements according to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Ronny Meinkohn (CFO) (contact details as set out above) on 29 September 2021 at 07:30 CET.

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land based and sea based fish farming.



