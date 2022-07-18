AKVA group ASA: New land-based post-smolt contract
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- AKVA.OL
AKVA group ASA hereby announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, AKVA group Land Based A/S, has been awarded a post-smolt RAS contract with Cooke Aquaculture (Kelly Cove Salmon Ltd), enhancing its leading position in the post smolt facilities market.
The estimated contract value is EUR 14.3 million and the design work will start in August 2022 with commissioning in Q4 2024.
AKVA Group is continuing to strengthen its leading position as a land-based technology provider for both smolt/post-smolt and grow out markets.
Dated: 18 July 2022
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
Knut Nesse
Chief Executive Officer
Phone:
+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:
+47 91 37 62 20
E-mail:
knesse@akvagroup.com
Ronny Meinkøhn
Chief Financial Officer
Phone:
+47 51 77 85 00
Mobile:
+47 98 20 67 76
E-mail:
rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act