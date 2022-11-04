U.S. markets open in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,736.25
    +8.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,064.00
    +47.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,773.00
    +45.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.80
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.08
    +1.91 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.30
    +17.40 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.75
    +0.32 (+1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9761
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.67
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1194
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.9010
    -0.2630 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,599.07
    +303.86 (+1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.01
    +5.34 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

AKVA group ASA: Q3 2022 financial reporting

AKVA group ASA
·5 min read
AKVA group ASA
AKVA group ASA

High activity level but challenging profitability

AKVA group delivered high revenue for Q3 of MNOK 840 (738), an increase of 14% compared to Q3 2021.

EBITDA decreased from MNOK 79 in Q3 2021 to MNOK 25 in Q3 2022. Excluding accruals for restructuring and cost saving programs EBITDA was MNOK 83 in Q3 2022. The Net Profit decreased from MNOK 14 last year to MNOK -93 in Q3 2022.

High financial costs in Q3 2022 due to write down of loan to AquaCon of MNOK 28.

The order intake in the quarter was MNOK 650 with a backlog of BNOK 1.6 at the end of September 2022.

At the end of 2021 AKVA group experienced challenging profit margins due to high cost inflations and global supply chain restrictions. This has been further intensified in 2022 due to the war between Ukraine and Russia. Examples include increased freight rates, high energy prices and increased price level on raw materials and key components in general. The estimated P&L impact from the high cost inflations in the first half year was MNOK 57. Furthermore, the global instability has a negative impact on the net working capital and inventory levels. The increased inventory levels are partly related to higher price levels and partly to secure supplies for our production facilities and products. The situation has normalized somewhat in Q3 2022 but is still considered to be uncertain going forward.

Sea Based Technology (SBT)
SBT revenue for Q3 2022 ended at MNOK 681 (603). EBITDA and EBIT for the segment in Q3 ended at MNOK 79 (70) and MNOK 44 (29), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 11.5% (11.6%) and 6.4% (4.7%), respectively. EBIT was negative impacted from cost accruals related to restructuring and cost savings programs of MNOK 11 in the quarter.

Order intake in Q3 2022 was MNOK 450 compared to MNOK 563 in Q3 2021. Order backlog ended at MNOK 672 compared to MNOK 808 last year.

The Nordic region experienced an increase in revenue from MNOK 338 in Q3 2021 to MNOK 381 in Q3 2022.

In the Americas region, the revenue was MNOK 186, which is an increase from 140 MNOK in the third quarter last year.

Europe and Middle East (EME) had a revenue of MNOK 114 in Q3 2022, compared to the revenue of MNOK 125 in the third quarter last year.

Land Based Technology (LBT)
Revenues for the second quarter were MNOK 134 (115). EBITDA and EBIT ended at MNOK -63 (7) and MNOK -106 (4), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were -46.6% (5.7%) and -78.9% (3.4%). EBIT was negative impacted from cost accruals related to restructuring and cost savings programs of MNOK 87 in the quarter.

Order intake in Q3 2022 was MNOK 167 compared to MNOK 34 in Q3 2021. Order backlog ended at MNOK 812, compared to MNOK 867 last year.

Digital (DI)
The revenue in the segment was MNOK 25 (20) in Q3 2022. EBITDA and EBIT ended at MNOK 9 (3) and MNOK 3 (0), respectively. The related EBITDA and EBIT margins were 38% (13%) and 11.5% (-1.6%).

Balance sheet
Working capital as a percentage of 12 months rolling revenue is 5.9% (12.1%). Cash and unused credit facilities amounted to MNOK 793 (311) at the end of Q3. Total assets and total equity amounted to MNOK 3,477 and MNOK 1,181 respectively, resulting in an equity ratio of 34% (30.8%) at the end of Q3 2022.

Dividend
The Company’s main objective is to maximize the return on the investment made by its shareholders through both increased share prices and dividend payments. Due to the slow financial performance in 2022 the company has decided not to pay any dividend in the second half of 2022.

Order Backlog
The order backlog at the end of Q3 was MNOK 1,579 (1,740). MNOK 812 or 51% of total order backlog at the end of Q3 relates to Land Based Technology (LBT).

Outlook
The order backlog and financial position remains sound and forms a good foundation to execute the organic growth strategy. The global instability and uncertainty related to supply chain restrictions and cost inflations may continue to impact the profitability on short term.

The implications from the introduction of new resource tax are uncertain. Most likely this will have a negative impact on the activity level on short and medium term.

Based on the underlying demand for salmon the Group believes in strong market growth long term. To meet the future demand a significant part of the production will come from land-based facilities or other unconventional production methods.

Digital products are an important part of AKVA groups total product offering and the company will continue to invest and develop attractive solutions, both within Sea Based and Land Based Technology.


About AKVA group
AKVA group is a technology and service partner to the aquaculture industry worldwide. The company has 1 499 employees, offices in 11 countries and had a total turnover of NOK 3.1 billion in 2021. We are a public listed company operating in one of the world’s fastest growing industries and supply everything from single components to complete installations, both for sea farming and land based aquaculture. AKVA group is recognized as a pioneer and technology leader through more than 40 years.


Dated: 04 November 2022
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com


CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse

Chief Executive Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 91 37 62 20

E-mail:

knesse@akvagroup.com


Rony Meinkøhn

Chief Financial Officer

Phone:

+47 51 77 85 00

Mobile:

+47 98 20 67 76

E-mail:

rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • China Stock Frenzy Enters Overdrive on Hopes That Worst Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- After nearly two years of disappointment and $6 trillion of losses, speculation that the bottom in Chinese stocks has finally arrived is stoking a world-beating rally this week.Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsMusk Eliminates ‘Days of Rest’ From Twitter Employee CalendarsBlackstone’s $70 Billion Real Estate Fund for Retail Investors Is Losing SteamLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildHow a Mysterious Chi

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -233.33% and 5.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 7 Safe Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    This is the second time I get to write about safe stocks to buy and hold. I liked the list I put together in October (and have positions in a couple), but I’m happy to have a second bite at the apple and give this list a revision. That’s because there are more than seven safe stocks, and more than one way to think about them. One tried-and-true method is to look for best-in-class stocks. Long-term investments should consider buying the best and forgetting the rest. Sure there’s a place for a spe

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Flying High Again Today

    As investor days go, Boeing (NYSE: BA) apparently had a good one. Boeing didn't have a lot of momentum coming into this week's investor day presentations. Boeing shares are down more than 40% over the past five years, weighed down first by issues involving the 737 MAX and more recently the pandemic and its impact on travel.

  • ‘Oh, my gosh, why am I not in the market?’ This forecaster says investors will be shocked by what’s about to happen next.

    The president of macroeconomic research firm Lamoureux & Co., Yves Lamoureux, sees up years in the medium to long-term for stocks, even if Powell threw a "short-term wrench in the engine."

  • This Dow Stock Could Climb a Lot Further From Here

    Stocks fell further on Thursday, with investors weighing their longer-term views on what the Federal Reserve's course of future policy actions could mean for the economy and their investments. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) held up better than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), but all three were lower at the closing bell.

  • 7 Seriously Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

    Undervalued large-cap stocks present a particular opportunity here. Markets are rebounding from their September doldrums, but all three major indices in the U.S. remain down significantly on the year with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in a bear market. The latest data out of the U.S. showed that inflation rose 8.2% in September from a year ago, its highest level in 40 years and still well above the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2% target. This raises the likelihood that the central bank will continue rai

  • World ‘plunging towards societal collapse’ as era of cheap money ends

    The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Then Bounced Back Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares dipped nearly 5% Thursday morning before reversing those losses. Nio reported its October delivery data on Tuesday and investors have been digesting that information over the last two days. While Nio reported a sharp year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries last month, it was down from September, and investors are getting more anxious about impacts from continued COVID-19 restrictions in the region.

  • 3 EV Stocks to Buy Before the Market Starts to Soar in 2023

    Investors looking at the electric vehicle space certainly have several options to choose from. In this market, many valuations across EV players have come down to more attractive levels. However, choosing the best EV stocks to buy is more challenging than it looks. That’s mainly because the macro picture right now isn’t great. Due to rapidly rising interest rates, growth stocks (such as those in the EV space) have been hit very hard by Mr. Market. Indeed, the share prices of many of the companie

  • These 2 Stocks May Be Reaching a Bottom; Insiders Are Buying the Dip

    One thing investors are not lacking for after 2022’s market rout: beaten-down stocks going for cheap compared to levels seen at the start of the year. The problem is how can investors sift through the stock debris to pick out the names which will dust themselves down and push ahead again? As with anything, there are multiple ways to run a stock through the litmus test, but one tried-and-true method is to watch out for the moves the insiders make. These corporate officers know the inner workings

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) were soaring 12.7% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET on Thursday. Perhaps the most likely explanation for Axsome jumping today is that large institutional investors could be buying the biotech stock. Another possibility is that some short-sellers are covering their positions, creating upward pressure on the share prices in the process.

  • Why Lincoln National Is Crashing Today

    Shares of insurance company Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) are down 32.5% as of 12:59 p.m. ET in response to what can only be considered a disastrous third-quarter report. For the three-month stretch ending in September, Lincoln National turned $4.6 billion worth of revenue into a loss of nearly $2.6 billion, or a loss of $15.17 per share. The insurer's quarterly results also reflect "unfavorable notable items" totaling $2 billion worth of charges -- an adverse impact of $11.62 -- linked to a yearly review of its deferred acquisition costs and subsequent changes to its reserve assumptions.

  • Coinbase Q3 earnings miss but users hang on

    Coinbase Global (COIN) reported third-quarter earnings Thursday showing the company missed estimates on revenue and earnings. However, it retained users and lowered expenses better than analysts predicted.

  • Lumen stock falls after missing on Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Lumen.

  • Fidelity (FIS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, 2022 Guidance Cut

    Fidelity (FIS) is likely to execute share buybacks of around $500 million in the fourth quarter.

  • Dorsey's Block posts a jump in revenue, boosting shares

    (Reuters) -Block Inc posted a rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday as the growth of Cash App helped make up for stagnant cryptocurrency prices that had dogged the payments platform led by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in previous quarters. Shares of Block, formerly called Square, rose more than 14% in extended trading on Thursday. Cash App, the company’s online payments service, increased gross profit by 51% to $774 million.

  • Will Meta Platforms (META) Bounce Back?

    Investment management company First Pacific Advisors recently released its “FPA Crescent Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the quarter, the fund returned -4.71% compared to a -4.88% return for the S&P 500 Index. In the trailing twelve months, the fund declined 14.68%. However, in the third quarter, the […]