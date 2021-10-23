U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,128.58
    -2,421.32 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

AKVA group ASA: New share capital registered

AKVA group ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
Reference is made to AKVA group ASA's ("AKVA" or the "Company") previous stock exchange announcements regarding the investment by Israel Corp. in the Company, comprising of a private placement of approx. NOK 321.7 million in new shares (the "Private Placement") and of approx. NOK 315.2 million in purchases of existing shares.

The share capital increase related to the Private Placement has been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). Following such registration, the new share capital of the Company is NOK 36,667,733 divided into 36,667,733 shares, each with a par value of NOK 1.


Dated: 23 October 2021

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com


CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse - Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20

E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn - Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +47 51 77 85 00

Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76

E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***

About AKVA group ASA

AKVA group ASA is a global technology and service partner that deliver technology and services that helps solve biological challenges within the aquaculture industry. Good operational performance and fish welfare ensures sustainability and profitability for the customer. This is the premise for everything we deliver, from single components to services and complete installations. In-depth aquaculture knowledge, extensive experience and a high capacity for innovation characterizes and enables us to deliver the best solutions for both land-based and sea based fish farming.


