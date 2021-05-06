U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

AKWEL: TURNOVER FOR THE 1st QUARTER OF 2021

Akwel
·3 min read
06 May 2021

PUBLICATION OF TURNOVER FIGURES FOR THE 1st QUARTER OF 2021

  • 6.3% growth at constant scope and exchange rates

  • A high level of cash flow generation

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), the automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, posted consolidated turnover of €273.3m in the first quarter of 2021, virtually unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2020. However, activity remains down by -6.7% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Consolidated turnover for the 1st quarter of 2021 (from 1 January to 31 March)

In € millions - unaudited

2021

2020

Variation

LFL variation (*)

1st quarter

273.3

273.5

-0.1 %

+6.3 %

(*) Comparing like-for-like figures

A STILL FRAGILE RECOVERY IN THE GLOBAL MARKET

The evolution of the world market in the first quarter of 2021 had two main characteristics: a rebound in automotive production, mainly driven by China (+10.6% overall but -2.7% outside China(1)) and increasing difficulties in sourcing raw materials and electronic components for car and equipment manufacturers. In this still fragile context, AKWEL recorded growth of +6.3% on a like-for-like basis. The currency impact was -€17.5m compared to the first quarter of 2020, of which the Turkish lira accounts for -€10.3m and the US dollar accounts for -€6.3m.

OUTPERFORMANCE IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA

The geographical breakdown of turnover by production zone was as follows:

  • France: €77.8m (-2.6%)

  • Europe (excluding France) and Africa: €86.3m (+3.8%)

  • North America: €67.1m (-4.0%)

  • Asia and the Middle East (including Turkey): €40.5m (+3.9%)

  • South America: €1.6m (-2.4%)

On a like-for-like basis, AKWEL continues to outperform its benchmark markets in its main regions of operation, excluding China, which accounts for less than 3% of the group’s business.

EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE BY THE AIR AND OIL ACTIVITIES

Products and Functions turnover was €262.8m, that is a posted growth of 0.8%. The most significant increases were in the Oil business which has seen new start-ups, and in the Air business, which continues to grow. The Decontamination product family continues to grow via more atypical aftermarket sales in SCR tanks. Conversely, the Washing product family continued to decline, following decisions to change the range, and the Control business, which is highly localised in North America, was penalised by the dollar exchange rate.

As for Tooling, turnover for fell by 14% to €8.0m.

THE GROUP CONTINUES TO GENERATE SIGNIFICANT FREE CASH FLOW

In line with the trend from 2020, the group was able to generate through its operating performance, an improvement in working capital and the control of investment budgets significant free cash flow amounting to €22.2m in the first quarter of 2021.

2021 OUTLOOK

As indicated during the presentation of the 2020 results, the strong tensions on raw materials and electronic components are reducing the visibility on the evolution of the global automotive market. Against this backdrop, AKWEL nevertheless expects its business to grow in the current year, although it will remain lower than in 2019, with profitability and cash generation not reaching the record levels recorded in 2020.



Next press release: Turnover for the first half of 2021, on 29 July 2021, after markets close.

An independent, family-owned group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 20 countries across every continent, AKWEL employs almost 11,200 people worldwide.



Euronext Paris – Compartment B – ISIN: FR0000053027 – Reuters: AKW.PA – Bloomberg: AKW:FP

(1) Source: IHS Markit, April 2021

Attachment


    (Bloomberg) -- Mubadala Investment Co. joined global investors like KKR & Co. in pouncing on opportunities presented by the pandemic, embarking on a record dealmaking spree while many of its peers among sovereign wealth funds hunkered down.In a year that saw the worst oil-price crash in a generation, Mubadala delivered a record income for the Abu Dhabi government as it doubled down on a bet that sectors like technology and consumer goods will benefit the most from the economic recovery. Abu Dhabi’s second-largest wealth fund said on Thursday that new investments last year amounted to 108 billion dirhams ($29.4 billion).With stakes in businesses from the retail unit of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake and an ambition of doubling in size over the next decade, Mubadala stood out in seizing on dislocations in markets caused by the pandemic. State funds’ overall investments dropped almost 20% last year, according to New York-based adviser and data firm Global SWF.Mubadala’s pace put it on par with KKR, which was the top spending private equity firm globally from the start of April through December last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. KKR invested a total of $29.5 billion in public and private markets in 2020.“We navigated our portfolio through the dramatic macro-economic decline of early 2020, and decided to accelerate the pace of our capital deployment, ending the year with record profit and growth,” said Mubadala’s managing director and group chief executive officer, Khaldoon Al Mubarak.The annual review published on Thursday showed Mubadala’s assets under management across the group reached 894 billion dirhams, from 853 billion dirhams in 2019. It also said five-year returns on its portfolio were 9.8%, dating to 2016.The fund recently changed the way it reports its results. It eliminated categories such as annual revenue and net income, saying it would no longer release data “not relevant to a long-term investor” and would instead disclose a multi-year metric.Technology, HealthMubadala is plowing money into high-growth sectors such as technology and health care as the emirate looks to reduce its traditional reliance on oil and gas. Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is home to almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves.For 2020, Mubadala said its total comprehensive income rose to 72 billion dirhams from 53 billion dirhams in 2019, citing growth in its public equities portfolio and funds in addition to the company’s assets across various sectors. It said the UAE and the U.S. remain its largest investment destinations but that it also expanded in India, France, China and Russia.Mubadala, which earlier this year overhauled its internal structure, also cashed out of some commitments, collecting 104 billion dirhams last year by monetizing mature assets and distributing investments locally and abroad.“In line with our long-term strategy, we increased our investments in sectors where we have high conviction, and with high performing fund managers,” Al Mubarak said.Abu Dhabi’s $232 Billion Mubadala Wants to Take Crack at Top 10Funds from Gulf states have been chasing overseas investments to reduce reliance on their oil-dependent home markets. Kuwait’s $124 billion pension fund is reducing its allocation to stocks in favor of alternatives and sees “lots of opportunities” in infrastructure over the next few years, especially in the U.S., its director general said in November.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.