Akzo Nobel N.V. (AMS:AKZA) Shares Could Be 45% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

The projected fair value for Akzo Nobel is €131 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Akzo Nobel is estimated to be 45% undervalued based on current share price of €72.16

The €79.42 analyst price target for AKZA is 39% less than our estimate of fair value

Does the December share price for Akzo Nobel N.V. (AMS:AKZA) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €885.9m €884.4m €988.0m €1.16b €1.24b €1.30b €1.35b €1.39b €1.42b €1.44b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 6.86% Est @ 5.00% Est @ 3.69% Est @ 2.78% Est @ 2.14% Est @ 1.69% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% €833 €782 €822 €909 €914 €902 €880 €850 €817 €781

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €8.5b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €1.4b× (1 + 0.6%) ÷ (6.3%– 0.6%) = €26b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €26b÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= €14b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €22b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €72.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Akzo Nobel as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.137. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Akzo Nobel

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Dutch market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Akzo Nobel, we've put together three fundamental factors you should further examine:

