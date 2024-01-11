Al Gore, James Bell to Leave Apple Board; Wanda Austin Joining
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said longtime directors Al Gore and James Bell will retire from the board, while Wanda Austin, the former president and chief executive officer of Aerospace Corp., will join.
The company made the announcement Thursday, citing a policy of directors not standing for reelection after the age of 75. Bell, a former Boeing Co. executive, joined the Apple board in 2015, while former US Vice President Gore has been a director for more than 20 years. Both men are 75.
Apple will hold board elections as part of its annual shareholder meeting scheduled for Feb. 28.
