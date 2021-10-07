U.S. markets close in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.87
    +62.32 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,938.92
    +521.93 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,740.57
    +238.66 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,255.84
    +40.89 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.56
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.60
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    +0.20 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    +0.0370 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0052 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4590
    +0.0450 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,030.29
    -293.74 (-0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,305.75
    -12.01 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.87
    +93.00 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Al Hikma hospital in Jordan adopts the geko™ device to treat and prevent acute post-operative and trauma related oedema (swelling) for enhanced recovery

·6 min read

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Al Hikma Modern Hospital, Zarqa, Jordan, today announced it is the first hospital in the region to adopt the geko™ device to treat and prevent acute lower limb post-operative and trauma-based oedema for enhanced recovery.

The geko&#x002122; device (PRNewsfoto/Sky Medical Technology Ltd)
The geko™ device (PRNewsfoto/Sky Medical Technology Ltd)

Oedema, the medical term for swelling – a huge and, until now, silent burden with few tools to address the complication – can delay pre-operative surgical fixation, impede post-operative wound closure, decrease muscle strength and stall rehabilitation[1].

The current standard of care for pre-operative oedema reduction in ankle fracture patients is a backslab plaster cast in combination with leg elevation; and for post-operative elective surgeries, most often a boot-like cuff that compresses the lower limb to increase blood flow, called intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC).

IPC, however, is not suitable for all patients due to vascular disease, fragile skin, or complex limb injury[2]. IPC also requires resource to correctly fit the cuffs and the pneumatic pumps to inflate them are not always readily available - and elevation alone, can cause increased length of hospital stay and with it increased costs. The result is the need for an alternative mechanical intervention that can surpass IPC and leg elevation - a therapy able to reduce length of hospital stay, follow a patient home, facilitate enhanced recovery and allow rehabilitation to begin sooner.

To address this significant unmet need, the orthopaedic department at the Al Hikma Hospital, led by Dr Sameih Ismail Abu Khaleifa, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, has adopted Sky Medical Technology's geko™ device. A small watch-sized device that sticks to the side of the knee, increasing blood flow in the deep veins of the calf[3], via painless electrical pulses, at a rate equal to 60 percent of walking[4] without a patient having to move. Through this mechanism of non-invasive neuromuscular electrostimulation, the device prevents oedema build-up and enables oedema clearance by local reabsorption of oedematous fluid into the vasculature and lymphatic systems[5],[6].

Influenced by compelling NHS real-world data, reporting a pre-operative 2 day improvement in readiness for surgery in ankle fracture patients[5]; and an RCT (randomized control trial) demonstrating post-operative oedema prevention in hip replacement patients[6], Dr Sameih Ismail Abu Khaleifa saw the potential for the innovative geko™ device and embraced the opportunity to examine its role and subsequent adoption into clinical practice.

Dr Sameih Ismail Abu Khaleifa, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, said: "Lower limb post-operative and trauma-based oedema is a complicating factor that can impact length of hospital stay, functional recovery and readmission rates[1]. My team were therefore keen to explore geko™ device use as an alternative mechanical intervention to enhance recovery. The easy-to-use device, the size of a wrist-watch, is now in routine use providing safe and well-tolerated oedema control, ensuring that all of our patients can now receive appropriate oedema management for better clinical outcomes - and importantly improved patient satisfaction."

Bernard Ross, founder and CEO of Sky Medical Technology, said: "I am delighted that Dr Sameih Ismail Abu Khaleifa and his clinical team are the first in their region to champion use of the geko™ device to manage post-operative and trauma-based oedema, essential to optimizing the effectiveness of other interventions, such as physical therapy, that combined can enhance functional recovery. My thanks also goes to Tadawi Medical Supplies, importer and distributor of the geko™ device, for supporting innovation adoption in orthopaedics at the Al Hikma hospital."

References

  1. Loyd BJ, et al. Development of a reference chart to monitor postoperative swelling following total knee arthroplasty. Disabil Rehabil. 2020 Jun;42(12):1767-1774. doi: 10.1080/09638288.2018.1534005. Epub 2019 Jan 22.

  2. Eberhard R, et al. Risks and contraindications of medical compression treatment – A critical reappraisal. An international consensus statement. Phlebology. 2020 Aug;35(7):447-460. doi: 10.1177/0268355520909066. Epub 2020 Mar 2.

  3. A.Nicolaides, M Griffin. Measurement of blood flow in the deep veins of the lower limb using the geko™ neuromuscular electro-stimulation device. Journal of International Angiology August 2016-04.

  4. Tucker A, et al. Augmentation of venous, arterial and microvascular blood supply in the leg by isometric neuromuscular stimulation via the peroneal nerve. The International journal of angiology: official publication of the International College of Angiology, Inc. 2010 Spring; 19(1): e31-7.

  5. Mahmood et al, Neuromuscular Electrostimulation Device Reduces Preoperative Edema and Accelerates Readiness for Theater in Patients Requiring Open Reduction Internal Fixation for Acute Ankle Fracture the foot and ankle journal, published online, March 2020

  6. Wainwright TW et al. A Feasibility Randomised Controlled Trial to Evaluate the Effectiveness of a Novel Neuromuscular Electro-stimulation Device in Preventing the Formation of Oedema Following Total Hip Replacement Surgery. Heliyon 18 Jul 2018- Volume 4, Issue 7

About the geko™ device
The geko™ is a neuromuscular electrostimulation device that gently stimulates the common peroneal nerve with small electrical pulses, activating the calf and foot muscle pumps to increase blood flow in the deeps veins of the calf at a rate equal to 60% of walking without the patient having to move. In the circumstance of lower limb trauma, the geko™ reduces the net filtration of fluid leakage from the capillary bed. Through this unique mechanism of action, the geko™ device prevents oedema build-up and enables oedema clearance by local reabsorption of excess interstitial fluid into the vasculature and lymphatic systems. Weighing just 10g, silent in operation and with no wires or leads, the battery powered geko™ is a daily disposable device that is self-adhesive and comfortable to wear. www.gekodevices.com

About Firstkind and Sky Medical Technology Ltd
Sky Medical Technology, the parent of Firstkind Ltd, is a UK-based medical devices company. Through its innovative mechanism of neuromuscular electrostimulation, Sky has developed a non-invasive, ground-breaking technology platform, OnPulse™, embedded in its industry-leading brand, the geko™ device. Sky's products are tailored to different medical application areas, selling through strategic partnerships or distributors in each major clinical area. Clinical areas of focus include life threatening blood clots, complications related to swelling after orthopaedic surgery and vascular conditions related to wound healing. The goal in each pathway is to partner with healthcare professionals to improve clinical outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources. www.skymedtech.com

About Tadawi Medical Supplies Est
Tadawi is a leading importer and distributor of medical equipment for the Jordanian market. Focus application areas include intensive care and wound therapy, alongside exclusive distribution agreements with leading international companies in the respiratory field. Their selling organization has a strong medical background, with staff drawn from medical device engineering, nursing and health education.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653496/T3_Device_3D_render_Flat.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654698/The_geko__device_on_the_leg.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340942/Sky_Medical_Logo.jpg

Media Contact
Sue Davenport
Hawk House
Peregrine Business Park
High Wycombe
Buckinghamshire
HP13 7DL
+44 (0)333 444 0468

The geko&#x002122; device on the leg (PRNewsfoto/Sky Medical Technology Ltd)
The geko™ device on the leg (PRNewsfoto/Sky Medical Technology Ltd)
Sky Medical Technology Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sky Medical Technology Ltd.)
Sky Medical Technology Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sky Medical Technology Ltd.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/al-hikma-hospital-in-jordan-adopts-the-geko-device-to-treat-and-prevent-acute-post-operative-and-trauma-related-oedema-swelling-for-enhanced-recovery-301395386.html

SOURCE Sky Medical Technology Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9% on Wednesday after Scandinavian health officials said they would take action to limit the use of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine in children and young adults. The Swedish health agency will hold off giving Moderna's drug to people under 30 years old after preliminary data from a not-yet-published study showed a potential higher risk of heart inflammation in those who received the vaccine. "The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the agency said.

  • Cassava Sciences Starts Late-Stage Simufilam Study In Alzheimer's Patients

    Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) initiated an initial Phase 3 efficacy study of simufilam, an investigational drug for patients with Alzheimer's disease. A second Phase 3 efficacy study of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease is expected to begin by year-end. Phase 3 studies of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease are conducted under Special Protocol Assessments from the FDA. Related: Cassava Sciences Receives FDA's Special Protocol Assessment For Alzheimer's Trials. The first Phase 3 750-subject stu

  • 3 Spooky Healthcare Stocks I Would Avoid in October

    According to Yardeni Research, September has offered the worst average returns for the S&P 500 since 1928, at -1%. Jason Hawthorne (Brookdale Senior Living): The number of Americans at least 65 years old is set to more than double over the next four decades. Brookdale has been simplifying its business by selling assets over the last few years, but it still has several attributes that concern me.

  • ECU joins clinical trial for Merck's Covid-19 pill

    East Carolina University is part of a multi-center clinical trial that's testing the effectiveness of an antiviral pill made by Merck that could become a new weapon in the fight against Covid-19.

  • Takeda Stock Nears Two-Year Low After This Issue Shuttered Two Narcolepsy Tests

    Takeda prematurely closed two narcolepsy tests, citing the emergence of a "safety signal," leading TAK stock to topple Wednesday.

  • Could Pfizer's COVID Pill Be Better Than Merck's?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- is already the top dog in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The drugmaker is evaluating its oral antiviral therapy PF-07321332 in a couple of phase 2/3 studies, one in treating COVID-19 patients and another as post-exposure prophylaxis.

  • 'Patients are waiting' – Sarepta opens Columbus R&D center (slideshow)

    Sarepta Therapeutics has concentrated its main research and development operation at the Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence in Columbus, three years after hiring its research chief and a lead inventor from Nationwide Children's Hospital.

  • Boston Biotech Star Vertex Struggles to Reprise Its One Big Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Over the last decade, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has transformed cystic fibrosis from a debilitating lung disease to a manageable condition for most people who suffer from the inherited ailment. That feat also cemented Vertex’s place in the Boston biotech pantheon.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstate

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Cue Health, Google Cloud Join Forces To Track Respiratory Viral Variants

    Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) will collaborate with Google Cloud to add respiratory viral variant sequencing and tracking to its Cue Integrated Care platform. Cue said it would build Google Cloud's artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics, and privacy and security tools into its platform, including its Cue Health Monitoring System and rapid molecular COVID-19 test. The COVID-19 test delivers results to mobile devices in approximately 20 minutes. In March, the assay received Emergency

  • Vaccine Stocks Pop As Pfizer, BioNTech Seek OK To Vaccinate Young Children

    Vaccine stocks popped Thursday after Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize their Covid vaccine for young children.

  • Alkido Pharma Trading 30% Below Cash Value Despite Positive Indications

    Photo by Joshua Mayo on Unsplash Biotechnology development company AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) recently released its 1st-quarter report, which revealed the strongest balance sheet in the company’s history with approximately $102 million in cash and cash equivalents. It also shows a market capitalization of $73 million — trading approximately 30% below cash value. Investors typically view trading below cash value as a sign of trouble. Some may assume that the company’s burn rate is too high

  • UPDATE 3-Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. COVID-19 vaccine clearance for children 5-11

    Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have asked U.S. regulators to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a group for whom no shot is currently allowed, Pfizer said on Thursday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set a date of Oct. 26 for its panel of outside advisers to meet and discuss the application, making it possible for children in this age group - numbering around 28 million - to begin receiving the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shortly afterward.

  • Three Nordic countries halt use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in younger individuals

    Denmark, Finland, and Sweden this week said they are limiting use of Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 shot over concerns about rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in younger people who have received the vaccine. Each country has a different policy; for example, Finland is no longer offering the Moderna shot to men who are younger than 30, according to media reports. Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 9.1% in premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is up 189.5% this year, while the S&P 500 is up 15.

  • ESSA Pharma Announces the Presentation of Preclinical Data Characterizing the Mechanism of Action of EPI-7386

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the presentation of preclinical data characterizing the mechanism of action of EPI-7386, ESSA's lead product candidate for the treatment of prostate cancer. The data include the results of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) studies which confirm the binding of the compound to the N-terminal domain (NTD) of th

  • Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on the Covid Pill, Vaccines for Kids

    The Covid-19 pandemic propelled Scott Gottlieb from the relative obscurity of life as a former government official to a household name. In a new book, the Pfizer (ticker: PFE) board member and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner paints a grim picture of the federal government’s response. Vaccinations plus the latest surge may leave Americans with a  “wall of immunity,” he said in an interview.

  • Allowing people to mix COVID-19 vaccines could cut into Pfizer and Moderna’s revenue next year

    Expect to see data this month from several clinical trials that are trying to establish if “mixing and matching” different COVID-19 vaccines is safe and effective or if it’s better to get the same booster as the one used in the primary series of shots.

  • Is Xenon Stock Still a Buy After Doubling in One Session? Analyst Weighs In

    The week’s first session was painted a deep red, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) investor concerned with Monday’s bloodbath. XENE shares more than doubled after the biotech released highly positive results from a mid-stage clinical trial. Specifically, in the Phase 2b X-TOLE study, Xenon’s potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy, XEN1101, met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a statistically meaningful and dose-dependent reduction in the f

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

    The coronavirus surge is slowing—but there could be a new one on the horizon is more people don't get vaccinated, and those eligible for boosters don't get them. With this in mind, many who got Moderna or J&J shots have no booster available—yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with ABC News Live about those boosters and more. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to

  • A Lyme Disease Vaccine From Pfizer and Valneva Will Have to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Past

    Two decades ago Glaxo pulled its preventative product for the tick-borne ailment off the market. But with a big rise in cases, a successor might have a chance of commercial success.