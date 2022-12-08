U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Al Mahmoud Medical Center, Qatar, adopts the geko™ device for prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and reduction of edema (swelling)

·6 min read

  • Highly eminent, Dr. Mohammad Chikh Atieh, Consultant Internal Medicine at the Al Mahmoud Medical Center, adopts the geko™ device for the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and the reduction of edema (swelling) in all aspects of general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology.

  • Under Dr. Atieh's leadership, wider use of the device is also being explored to address complications related to edema in diabetes mellitus, diabetic foot and lower extremity disorders - and in the disease of arterial hypertension and post-myocardial infarction.

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based manufacturer, Firstkind Ltd (a Sky Medical Technology company) and Al Raya Medical Equipment, exclusive distributor for the geko™ device in Qatar, today announced adoption of the geko™ device by the Internal Medicine Clinic, at the Al Mahmoud Medical Center in Doha, Qatar.

Dr. Mohammad Chikh Atieh
Dr. Mohammad Chikh Atieh

A pioneer in evidence-based advanced care, the Al Mahmoud Medical Center, led by Dr. Mohammad Chikh Atieh, is the first medical clinic in Qatar to adopt the innovative geko™ device for the prevention of VTE and the reduction of edema in all aspects of general surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE), the medical term for blood clots (also known as deep vein thrombosis or DVT), is a preventable medical condition that occurs when a blood clot, which can form in the deep veins of the leg, breaks off and travels through the bloodstream to the heart or the lungs. This causes a blockage called a pulmonary embolism (PE) - a life-threatening complication and a leading cause of maternal death.

In obstetrics, anticoagulant (pharmacological) therapy, although highly effective, carries a bleeding risk associated with maternal patients assessed as high-risk. In cases where drug treatment cannot be prescribed, the guidelines support the use of traditional mechanical pressure, called intermittent airway compression (IPC) — a shoe-like cuff that presses on the legs to move blood.

IPC, however, can reduce patient mobility making it an impractical option, especially for maternity patients who need protection during the few days of its use. IPC also requires training to fit the cuffs properly, and pneumatic pumps are not always readily available. In the absence of an appropriate alternative therapy, patients receive no VTE prophylaxis, and the risk of fatal blood clots remains.

Adoption of the geko™ device is also being used to address the silent burden of edema (the medical term for swelling) for which, currently, few tools are available to treat complications that can hinder wound closure and halt healing.

Dr. Mohammad Chikh Atieh, Consultant Internal Medicine, commented "We have recognized the need for an alternative intervention to combat stasis and edema and are delighted that our patients can now be among the first to benefit from the highly exciting geko™ device - a true hospital-to-home treatment that we can include in all of our specialties, and in particular, pregnancy-related VTE - a major cause of maternal death. While the absolute risk remains relatively low (especially in our units), pregnancy-related VTE affects two out of every 1,000 patients. Venous thromboembolism is five times more common in pregnant women than in non-pregnant women of the same age – increasing 20-fold at 12 weeks postpartum, before returning to normal. The geko™ device has a promising medical future. Daily we explore its wider use to address complications of the lower extremities related to diabetes, venous insufficiency, peripheral neuropathy – and even myocardial infarctions."

Bernard Ross, founder and CEO of Sky Medical Technology, adds: "We are delighted that Dr. Mohammad Chikh Atieh and his medical team are able to reap the benefits of the clinically proven device. Patients can wear the geko™ device before and after surgery, during antenatal procedures and continue the same level of medical treatment comfortably at home. The practicality and convenience of the geko™ device promotes greater compliance and better patient outcomes, and we thank our distributor partner, Al Raya Medical Equipment in Doha, for their support in the geko™ adoption process, which also delivers cost savings for Al Mahmoud Medical Center.

About the geko™ device
The patented, FDA cleared and NICE approved geko™ device is a wearable neuromuscular electrostimulation therapy. The size of a wrist-watch and worn at the knee, the geko™ device gently stimulates the common peroneal nerve activating the calf and foot muscle pumps, resulting in increased blood flow in the deep veins of the calf - at a rate equal to 60% of walking without a patient having to move. The blood flow volume and velocity increase prevents blood pooling and clotting, treats and prevents trauma-based and post-operative oedema and in chronic wound care draws oxygen to leg ulcer sites to promote wound healing: www.gekodevices.com

About Dr.  Mohammad Chikh Atieh
Dr. Mohammad Chikh Atieh - Consultant Internal Medicine. Dr. Atieh has extensive medical experience, as he is the youngest doctor in Middle East to obtain an Arab Ph.D. He worked in the largest medical hospitals in the Middle East, such as Damascus Central Hospital in Syria - King Faisal Hospital in Saudi Arabia - Rashid Hospital in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With 18 years of experience, he is currently managing the internal medical clinic at Al Mahmoud Medical Center in Doha, Qatar, which is one of the most popular clinics in the region. He is one of the most famous internal medicine consultants in Doha, Qatar.

About the Al Mahmoud Medical C
The Al Mahmoud Medical Complex is a Qatari medical clinic that delivers enhanced care to its patient through our integrated clinical practice. The clinic seeks to be a valued partner in achieving the Qatar National vision 2030 of human development, trusted by its patients and creators of positive change in the community. Its physicians, nurses, and staff are focused on continually improving patient safety and the quality of care. http://ammcq.com/

About Al Raya Medical Equipment.
Al Raya Medical is privately owned well established medical equipment distributor based in Qatar. They are very careful in selecting key partners and strive to distribute state of the art, best quality, Internationally certified medical equipment and health care services. They believe that client satisfaction is paramount and is as important as the products and services they provide – and serve and tend our client's needs with the support of a well-qualified sales and service team, comprised of sales and marketing specialists, doctors and biomedical engineers.  Website: www.alrayame.com
Address details: Building 69, Street 808, Zone 39, P.O. Box 11093 Doha, Qatar Tel: +974 4414 1661.

About Firstkind and Sky Medical Technology Ltd
Sky Medical Technology, the parent of Firstkind Ltd, is a UK-based medical devices company.  Through its innovative mechanism of neuromuscular electrostimulation, Sky has developed a non-invasive, ground-breaking technology platform, OnPulse™, embedded in its industry-leading brand, the geko™ device. Sky's products are tailored to different medical application areas, selling through strategic partnerships or distributors in each major clinical area. Clinical areas of focus include life threatening blood clots, complications related to swelling after orthopaedic surgery and vascular conditions related to wound healing. The goal in each pathway is to partner with healthcare professionals to improve clinical outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources. www.gekodevices.com and www.skymedtech.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963568/Dr_Mohammad_Chikh_Atieh.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963567/geko_device.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1340942/Sky_Medical_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395567/Geko_Logo.jpg

geko™ device
geko™ device
Sky Medical Technology Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sky Medical Technology Ltd.)
Sky Medical Technology Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sky Medical Technology Ltd.)
geko logo (PRNewsfoto/Sky Medical Technology Ltd.)
geko logo (PRNewsfoto/Sky Medical Technology Ltd.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/al-mahmoud-medical-center-qatar-adopts-the-geko-device-for-prevention-of-venous-thromboembolism-vte-and-reduction-of-edema-swelling-301698648.html

SOURCE Firstkind Ltd

