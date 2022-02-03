U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.00
    -41.25 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,478.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,791.50
    -323.00 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.50
    -11.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.83
    -0.43 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1303
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.09
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5200
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,040.89
    -1,375.71 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    861.65
    -33.82 (-3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,216.71
    -316.89 (-1.15%)
     

ALA Mining Launches QAM, the First Hybrid Deflationary Stablecoin Fully Pegged to LBMA Gold

ALA Gold Token (QAM)
·2 min read

QAM is a trusted way of storing wealth using digitized LBMA gold on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Bucuresti, Romania, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ALA Mining company is introducing a new way for investors to protect their wealth by using the QAM Token, a cryptocurrency which is backed by the physically mined gold from the company's gold-rich plains of Guinea.

QAM Token is a Hybrid Token, a deflationary stable coin, built on the BSC network, using the BEP20 standard. It is 100% backed by gold, stored in proven reserves, owned and operated by the company. Each token represents 1 gram of gold from the ALA Mining reserves under exploration. As the gold will be extracted from the mines, it will be stored in the company's secured Brinks Vaults in Dubai. From the company's revenue and operations, the value of the token will increase, and the passive income of the holders will grow.

The token will be tradable against traditional gold products, will have no interest mechanism, but will have a profit and loss sharing program, which will be part of the incentive system. Also, it is redeemable to physical gold.

The holders will be able to have at the same time a minimum guaranteed level of their investment – the gold price – and the opportunity to increase their investment from cryptocurrency trading.

QAM Token Gold Certificate is convertible into a range of ALA Mining products, such as LBMA London Good Delivery (LGD) bars, and will offer diversification and hedging against market volatility at a superior credit quality, avoiding costly conversions between fiat and crypto.

QAM Token algorithm is designed in such a manner that its minimum price will never drop below the gold price established by LBMA in real time. Independent international third parties will periodically audit the quantity of the gold the company owns.

QAM Token pre-sale is ongoing and ends on the 30th of April 2022. 100 million QAM Tokens have been set aside for investors. An investor can purchase a minimum of 10 QAM Tokens. Acceptable cryptocurrencies are ETH, BTC, and BNB.

About ALA Mining
ALA Mining owns two exploitation licenses totaling 198.66 square kilometers of gold-rich areas in Guinea, and intends to purchase two more fields. Guinea is the third largest gold producer in Africa and the 18th globally. ALA Mining will operate a proprietary algorithm to guarantee price stability, to preserve value, and to maintain a minimum price that tracks the secondary market of each gram of gold. Uniting the experience over the years of gold and diamonds mining, the company will offer a stable investing strategy by combining cryptocurrencies with stable gold growth. It will transform traditional mining into space mining.

To connect with the community Potential Users must visit the Solo: https://solo.to/qam

Website: https://alagoldtoken.com/

CONTACT: Name: Adrian Vitan Lopes Organization: ALA Gold Token (QAM) Address: 2nd Anton Pavlovici Cehov Str., 5th Floor, Tanora Building, District 1, 014192, Bucharest, Romania, EU Phone: +40741370395


Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta misses earnings estimates, stock plunges after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Facebook parent Meta earnings, which fell short of market expectations.

  • Meta earnings miss expectations amid Apple privacy changes, stock plummets

    Facebook parent Meta's shares took a beating after the company missed on Q4 earnings amid Apple's iOS privacy changes.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and StoneCo Getting Crushed on Wednesday?

    Just to name some of the biggest losers, buy now, pay later leader Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) had declined by 11%, lending technology platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was down by nearly 10%, and so was Brazil-based payment technology company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). StoneCo received an underperform rating and $10 price target from Autonomous Research. Instead, the real reason for all of the downward momentum is PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) fourth-quarter earnings report, which was released after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tanking Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are dropping sharply today, one day after it and other Chinese electric vehicle makers announced January deliveries that dropped month over month. Nio reported it shipped 9,652 EVs in January, down 8% from December deliveries of 10,489. While Nio shares rebounded yesterday after the news, investors today may be taking the view that it is losing to its domestic competitors as the data results were digested more today.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq futures plunge following Facebook earnings miss

    The winning streak in equities was eclipsed by disappointing fourth quarter results from Facebook parent company Meta, which reported figures after the bell on Wednesday. Contracts on the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.68 heading into overnight trading following the results.

  • Qualcomm ‘firing on all cylinders’ with record earnings: Analyst

    Futurum Research Principal Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Qualcomm's Q1 earnings, its growth across industries and strong demand, sales boosts, and supply chain constraints in the chip space.

  • ARK investors have lost $4 billion — ‘We believe we’re going to see the turn sooner rather than later,’ Cathie Wood says

    It’s also how much investors have lost, so far, in the rising and falling fortunes of star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship ETF ARK Innovation (ARKK)  That’s based on calculations by Morningstar Inc., the fund analyst company. ARK Innovation declined to comment. “Investors have put in about $15.7 billion, and the current assets total is $11.6 billion,” calculates Morningstar portfolio strategist Amy Arnott.

  • Were Expert Investors Right About Shopify Inc (SHOP)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not […]

  • PayPal Stock Had Its Worst Day on Record. What Wall Street Is Saying.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    The past month has seen some hefty swings in the markets. The main indexes are down since 2022 began, although they ended January and started February with a couple of strongly positive trading sessions. High volatility makes it difficult for investors to predict what’s likely to happen, and investors always crave predictability. Without it, the stock market is just a guessing game. But when markets are stable and predictable, investors can make more rational choices. So what’s needed here is a

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Google is finally splitting its stock; will Amazon be next, leading to a Dow shakeup?

    Alphabet Inc. followed in the footsteps of Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. on Tuesday, by making its stock seem more affordable through a 20-to-1 stock split, the first split in eight years for the internet ad and search giant.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Meta Plunges as Facebook Users Stall, Forecast Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s user growth faltered in the latest quarter, the first stagnation in the social network’s history, stoking concern that Meta Platforms Inc.’s flagship product and core advertising moneymaker has plateaued after years of consistent gains.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta Plunges

  • Faang Stocks Blindside Traders With $870 Billion Out-of-Nowhere Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail traders sold the ETF dip, hedge funds bailed at the fastest rate in five months, and institutions cut allocations to lows unseen since the financial crisis. Then the tech megacaps staged an $870 billion comeback.Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveLate Earnings Sink Tech After St

  • Facebook Parent Meta Ramped Up Stock Buybacks at a Bad Time

    The buybacks were a sign that CEO Mark Zuckerberg felt Meta stock, which fell to $250 Wednesday, was cheap in the $330s.

  • Stocks in focus: Alphabet, Netflix, Meta, Amazon, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down stocks on the move in midday trading.

  • Meta shares sink 20% as Facebook loses daily users for the first time

    (Reuters) -Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% late on Wednesday after the social media company posted a weaker-than-expected forecast, blaming Apple's privacy changes and increased competition for users from rivals like TikTok. Meta said it faced hits from Apple Inc's privacy changes to its operating system, which have made it harder for brands to target and measure their ads on Facebook and Instagram. The 18-year-old tech giant, which also faces pressure from platforms like TikTok and Google's YouTube, said it expected slowing revenue growth in the coming quarter due to increased competition for users' time and a shift of engagement toward such features as its short video offering Reels, which generate less revenue.

  • A disappointing forecast for revenue, earnings and user growth sent PayPal's shares plummeting 24%

    Company officials projected its first quarter results will be way below Wall Street estimates and backed off an earlier goal of reaching 750 million active accounts.