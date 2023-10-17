Alabama man wins $2.4 million after spending $5 on Florida lottery ticket

A lucky man from Alabama turned $5 and a trip to Florida into a lottery prize of $2.4 million, which he chose over $150,000 annually, for the rest of his life.

Gary Thomas, a 49-year-old resident of Dothan, Alabama, became a millionaire overnight after winning a single scratch-off ticket in Florida.

Thomas won the lottery after buying a ticket at Lotto Discount Liquor in Campbellton, Florida, which is 20 minutes away from his hometown of Dothan, Alabama. The retailer received a $4,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

On September 25, the Florida Lottery announced that Thomas claimed the top prize from a $5 scratch-off game called "$150,000 a Year for Life". He was all smiles.

"It's still sinking in," Thomas told the Alabama Lottery. "I couldn't believe it! I still can't believe it!"

Thomas chose the lump-sum payment of $2.44 million as his prize of the annual payout touted in the game's name.

What is the $150,000 a Year for Life game?

The "Year for Life" family of instant games from the Florida Lottery offers tickets priced from $1 to $50, including the "$150,000 a Year for Life" ticket. Thomas has won the first of four top prizes, providing him with $150,000 yearly for the rest of his life, or a lump sum of $2.4 million. There are still three top prizes remaining.

What are the odds of winning $150,000 a Year for Life?

The chance of winning any prize is 1 in every 3.95 attempts.

There are still unclaimed prizes in the game, including 105 out of 168 second-tier prizes worth $10,000 each and 414 out of 654 third-tier prizes worth $2,000 each. The game was launched in July.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

