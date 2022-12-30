Alabama Non-Profit TiDev, Inc Releases Titanium SDK 12.0.0.GA

A local Bibb County, Alabama non-profit software foundation has released a new version of the Titanium cross-platform mobile app development software.

CENTREVILLE, Ala., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 30th, 2022 Alabama non-profit software foundation TiDev, Inc. released the latest "General Availability" version of their Titanium mobile app development SDK. This release marks the second major version shipped under management of the TiDev software foundation.

Titanium is used to create mobile apps for iOS and Android devices using the JavaScript programming language.

The latest version of Titanium, SDK 12, includes 45+ feature and bug-fix contributions added to Titanium from TiDev staff and volunteers. iOS developers can now take advantage of the "Dynamic Island" feature available on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices. Android developers will enjoy support for "MaterialYou" app theming. A number of module updates, bug fixes, and development usability improvements designed to make the SDK more robust and developer friendly were also added in this release.

The full list of changes can be found on the official TiDev Blog here:

https://tidev.io/blog/sdk_12_0_0_ga

"We're pleased to release another community SDK version of Titanium for developers around the world," said TiDev, Inc. Board Chairman Josh Lambert. "This release represents our continued efforts of ensuring that Titanium remains actively developed and maintained for years to come."

The TiDev foundation is currently funded by individual and corporate donations and relies on them to maintain the free and open-source Titanium environment. Donations can be made via Github Sponsors or Liberapay. If you're operating an organization that relies on Titanium technology, the foundation asks that you consider becoming a monthly supporter by following the link below:

https://tidev.io/donate

About TiDev, Inc.

TiDev, Inc exists for the following purposes:

1.) To ensure the Titanium SDK is actively maintained and developed for years to come. This means rapid attention to bugs introduced with new iOS/Android updates, as well as addition of features to the SDK that enable full compatibility with new features added to the iOS and Android mobile operating systems.

2.) To actively grow the Titanium developer community. This means organization of paid and volunteer efforts to make our documentation for the SDK amazing, make the technical process for a new programmer to work with the platform as simple as possible, and to encourage/boost/market programmers doing things such as live-streams demonstrating the capabilities of the platform.

3.) To improve the reputation of the Titanium ecosystem. This means showing corporations and programmers alike that this platform is amazing, actively supported, and can be trusted for building new applications.

4.) To create a trusted channel for getting support around the platform. This means marketing the free support provided via TiSlack and StackOverflow, as well as creating a paid enterprise support channel enabling large corporations to purchase dedicated support for the SDK from our core engineers.

5.) To better communicate what modules built for Titanium are actively supported and can be trusted for development. This means keeping an active list somewhere, perhaps on the TiDev website, of what modules (and forks of modules) are actively maintained and useful. Aka, not abandonware.

Press Contact: Josh Lambert, 205.928.5046, http://tidev.io

