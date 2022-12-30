U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +2.11 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -1.9250 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,580.48
    -45.27 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.45
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Alabama Non-Profit TiDev, Inc Releases Titanium SDK 12.0.0.GA

·3 min read

A local Bibb County, Alabama non-profit software foundation has released a new version of the Titanium cross-platform mobile app development software.

CENTREVILLE, Ala., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 30th, 2022 Alabama non-profit software foundation TiDev, Inc. released the latest "General Availability" version of their Titanium mobile app development SDK. This release marks the second major version shipped under management of the TiDev software foundation.

Titanium is used to create mobile apps for iOS and Android devices using the JavaScript programming language.

The latest version of Titanium, SDK 12, includes 45+ feature and bug-fix contributions added to Titanium from TiDev staff and volunteers. iOS developers can now take advantage of the "Dynamic Island" feature available on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices. Android developers will enjoy support for "MaterialYou" app theming. A number of module updates, bug fixes, and development usability improvements designed to make the SDK more robust and developer friendly were also added in this release.

The full list of changes can be found on the official TiDev Blog here:

https://tidev.io/blog/sdk_12_0_0_ga

"We're pleased to release another community SDK version of Titanium for developers around the world," said TiDev, Inc. Board Chairman Josh Lambert. "This release represents our continued efforts of ensuring that Titanium remains actively developed and maintained for years to come."

The TiDev foundation is currently funded by individual and corporate donations and relies on them to maintain the free and open-source Titanium environment. Donations can be made via Github Sponsors or Liberapay. If you're operating an organization that relies on Titanium technology, the foundation asks that you consider becoming a monthly supporter by following the link below:

https://tidev.io/donate

About TiDev, Inc.

TiDev, Inc exists for the following purposes:

1.) To ensure the Titanium SDK is actively maintained and developed for years to come. This means rapid attention to bugs introduced with new iOS/Android updates, as well as addition of features to the SDK that enable full compatibility with new features added to the iOS and Android mobile operating systems.
2.) To actively grow the Titanium developer community. This means organization of paid and volunteer efforts to make our documentation for the SDK amazing, make the technical process for a new programmer to work with the platform as simple as possible, and to encourage/boost/market programmers doing things such as live-streams demonstrating the capabilities of the platform.
3.) To improve the reputation of the Titanium ecosystem. This means showing corporations and programmers alike that this platform is amazing, actively supported, and can be trusted for building new applications.
4.) To create a trusted channel for getting support around the platform. This means marketing the free support provided via TiSlack and StackOverflow, as well as creating a paid enterprise support channel enabling large corporations to purchase dedicated support for the SDK from our core engineers.
5.) To better communicate what modules built for Titanium are actively supported and can be trusted for development. This means keeping an active list somewhere, perhaps on the TiDev website, of what modules (and forks of modules) are actively maintained and useful. Aka, not abandonware.

Press Contact: Josh Lambert, 205.928.5046, http://tidev.io

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-non-profit-tidev-inc-releases-titanium-sdk-12-0-0-ga-301711593.html

SOURCE TiDev, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • ASML Stock Falls on News of a Huawei Patent Application. Time to Sell?

    After a strong rally from multiyear lows in early October, shares of leading chip equipment maker ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) are falling once again. While tech stocks have been selling off in general in the final days of 2022, ASML shareholders have extra reason for worry: Chinese tech giant Huawei just filed for a patent on the same type of advanced chipmaking equipment ASML has a monopoly on. For years, it's been a closely held belief among chip industry insiders, tech researchers, and Wall Street analysts that ASML's lead is so great that no competitors will be able to catch up.

  • The Biggest Reason Nvidia Stock Is a Screaming Buy for 2023

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has gained some ground on the stock market of late, gaining more than 15% in the past three months and outpacing the S&P 500's gains of just 5%, in what may seem like a surprising rally given the terrible situation the company's gaming business is in right now. Let's see why this new chip platform could be a big deal for Nvidia when it hits the market in 2023.

  • China's IQIYI Revealed Latest Metaverse Offering

    Chinese video streaming platform IQIYI, Inc's (NASDAQ: IQ) extended reality (XR) business showcased the first headset of a new product line, incorporating elements of augmented, virtual, and mixed reality technology. Qiyu, formerly named iQiyi Smart, launched the Qiyu Mix on Monday, Caixin Global reports. The headset is a first for the subsidiary, which previously focused on just VR products. XR is a catch-all for AR, VR, and MR likely to be integral parts of the metaverse, one form of the follo

  • Down Nearly 40% in 2022, This FAANG Stock Is Preparing for a Lucrative Future

    Alphabet has taken a beating like other tech companies, but its ambitious plans for blockchains make it a solid long-term stock.

  • Microsoft Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), the third-largest public company in the world by market cap, hasn't been immune to the down period that defined the 2022 stock market. The company's stock has lost over 28% year to date -- which is better than the 36% decline from January to early November. With that said, at its current price levels, and with a business built to withstand rough macroeconomic conditions, Microsoft's stock is a buy in 2023.

  • How QR codes work and what makes them dangerous – a computer scientist explains

    QR codes are visual patterns that store data smartphones can read. AP Photo/Vincent YuAmong the many changes brought about by the pandemic is the widespread use of QR codes, graphical representations of digital data that can be printed and later scanned by a smartphone or other device. QR codes have a wide range of uses that help people avoid contact with objects and close interactions with other people, including for sharing restaurant menus, email list sign-ups, car and home sales information,

  • Saudi Arabia Takes Controlling Stake in Augmented-Reality Pioneer Magic Leap

    The shift in ownership comes as the once-highflying startup tries to revive its fortunes with a new headset.

  • Alibaba Chief Takes Charge Of Alibaba Cloud Following Recent Outage

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) made a few major organizational reshuffling at Alibaba Cloud per Jack Ma's policy to ensure the company always stays agile in the fast-changing internet space. Jeff Zhang, former president of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, departed while Alibaba's CEO Daniel Zhang became the acting president, TechCrunch reports. Alibaba Cloud is the third-largest public cloud infrastructure provider after Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS, and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT)

  • China cracks advanced microchip technology in blow to Western sanctions

    China has cracked a microchip design method previously only mastered by the West, in a challenge that could undermine sanctions.

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Might Release Three Windows 11 Updates in 2023

    Microsoft (MSFT) might release as many as three Windows 11 feature updates in 2023 through its new engineering effort called Moment.

  • Better Buy: Microsoft vs. Apple

    It hasn't been easy to be a stock investor in 2022, with a sell-off bringing down the shares of some of the world's most valuable companies. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have watched their stocks tumble over the last year. Microsoft shares have fallen 29% year to date, as declines in the PC market have concerned investors.

  • Huawei's Business Comes Out Of The Woods, Chair Eric Xu Says

    Huawei Technologies Co said it had exited "crisis mode" following Trump-era sanctions, as it reported growth in its telecom-infrastructure business and flat overall revenue for 2022. Rotating Chair Eric Xu said Huawei expects to end the year with annual revenue of 636.9 billion yuan, or about $91.5 billion, which is essentially flat year-on-year, the Wall Street Journal reports. Huawei's third-quarter sales rose 7.2% to 191 billion yuan ($27.4 billion) after carving out new income streams from a

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) to Strengthen Chrome With Security Option

    Alphabet (GOOGL) is working on a security option on Google Chrome to provide an enhanced security to Chrome users.

  • Alibaba CEO to oversee cloud arm following major server outage

    When Alibaba's former CEO Jack Ma passed the torch to Daniel Zhang, he established a system that regularly rotates executives to ensure the company always stays agile in the fast-changing internet space. It's time for this year's reshuffle -- the e-commerce and cloud computing titan made a few major reshuffle announcements on Thursday. The decision that stands out is happening at Alibaba Cloud, which is the third-largest infrastructure as a service (IaaS) public cloud service according to Gartner, but hasn't made it to the top three cloud providers ranked by Canalys or Synergy, probably due to different counting methods.

  • How to set up your new Apple Watch

    Here's how to set up your new Apple Watch, with tips and tricks from Engadget editors.

  • The best iPhone accessories for 2023

    Here's a list of the best iPhone accessories you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • The best Apple Watch accessories for 2023

    Here's a list of the best Apple Watch accessories, including bands, cases, chargers and more, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Dogecoin Plummets 13% Amid Rumors of Ethereum-Like Merge

    The volatile meme coin is shedding value as 2022 comes to a close, amid chatter over a potential proof-of-stake transition ahead.

  • Apple iPhone Output in China Begins to Catch Up Despite Covid-19 Issues

    Covid-19 issues in China are still hampering manufacturing of Apple’s iPhone, but production is beginning to catch up to demand for the more-expensive Pro models.

  • Analyst Report: Squarespace, Inc.

    Squarespace is a provider of subscription-based website-building software and hosting services primarily servicing entrepreneurs and micro businesses. The company offers a range of add-on and standalone tools, including scheduling functionality, email marketing, member areas for paid content, and design tools for social media and video content. Following the 2021 acquisition of Tock, Squarespace has expanded into servicing hospitality customers with reservation, take-out, and event management software.