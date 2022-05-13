U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,854.75
    +1,552.66 (+5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Alabama Power announces redemption of preferred stock

·2 min read
In this article:
  • SO

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama Power Company today announced that it issued a notice of redemption for the following series of preferred stock:

  • 4.20% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392207

  • 4.60% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392405

  • 4.92% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392702

  • 4.52% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392306

  • 4.64% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392504

  • 4.72% Preferred Stock, Par Value $100 Per Share CUSIP No. 010392603

The redemption date for each of the above series of preferred stock will be June 21, 2022. The redemption price per share for each series of preferred stock to be redeemed shall be equal to $105.00 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for the 4.20% Preferred Stock; $104.20 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for the 4.60% Preferred Stock; $103.23 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for the 4.92% Preferred Stock; $102.93 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for the 4.52% Preferred Stock; $103.14 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for the 4.64% Preferred Stock and $102.18 per share plus accrued and unpaid dividends to the redemption date for the 4.72% Preferred Stock. No dividends on the preferred stock being redeemed will accrue on or after the redemption date, nor will any interest accrue on amounts held to pay the redemption price.

Questions relating to, and requests for copies of the notice of, this redemption should be directed to EQ Shareowner Services at 800-554-7626.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-announces-redemption-of-preferred-stock-301547315.html

SOURCE Alabama Power Company

