U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,724.88
    +11.81 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,280.47
    +28.45 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,192.59
    +39.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.84
    -17.17 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.81
    +1.59 (+1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    +0.30 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1430
    +0.0057 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7380
    -0.0080 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    +0.0064 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7500
    -0.5600 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,613.42
    +861.50 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.85
    +29.52 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.40
    +53.03 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

ALABAMA POWER DIVIDENDS DECLARED

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)

4.20% - $1.05 per share

4.52% - $1.13 per share

4.60% - $1.15 per share

4.64% - $1.16 per share

4.72% - $1.18 per share

4.92% - $1.23 per share


Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, payable April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2022.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-dividends-declared-301459635.html

SOURCE Alabama Power Company

Recommended Stories

  • Why Hyzon Motors Stock Got Crushed in Early Trading

    The SEC is investigating a short-seller's allegations. Here's what it does and doesn't mean.

  • P&G unveils redesign for major product

    Procter & Gamble is unveiling a redesign for one of its most recognizable products with an eye toward consumers with different levels of ability.

  • Should You Buy W.P. Carey Stock?

    The diversified real estate investment trust is more than just its market-trouncing 5.3% dividend yield.

  • Constellation execs emphasize role of nuclear energy in future of company

    Constellation executives plan to provide an annual dividend to shareholders and are also going all-in on nuclear energy even though it remains a controversial topic among many politicians.

  • Dish Stock Rises on Report of Renewed Merger Talks With DirecTV

    A report says that private-equity firm TPG Capital, which is a 30% owner of DirectTV, is leading the discussions.

  • NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto Get New Ratings. The Call Is to Buy Them All.

    Macquarie analyst Erica Chen launched coverage of three U.S. listed Chinese electric vehicle makers on Wednesday.

  • Biogen Stock Tumbles As Medicare Delivers Another Obstacle To Its Alzheimer's Drug

    Biogen stock tumbled late Tuesday after U.S. regulators limited which patients can access the controversial Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm.

  • Billionaires Are Buying These Top Stocks

    These stocks trade at relatively low valuations, and could be the right antidote for this frothy market environment.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Lessons Learned From a Failed IBM Investment

    The company has been giving away too much money

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Stocks To Hold for the Next 20 Years

    With this much data creation in the world, many businesses have been built to help store, monitor, and analyze the massive influx. Here's why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) are all growing tech stocks worth buying and holding for the next two decades. Businesses receive data from almost every part of their business.

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    Shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) have quietly gained 9% year to date as the energy sector continues to outperform the broader market. The largest natural gas pipeline infrastructure company in the U.S. is expected to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results in about a week. Let's dive into Kinder Morgan's business and its 6.3% dividend yield to see what makes it a top dividend stock for 2022.

  • Four reasons why value stocks are poised to outperform growth in 2022 — and 14 stocks to consider

    Here’s one to be aware of for 2022: Value stocks will most likely beat their growth counterparts. * The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index exchange traded fund (VOOG) is down 5.6% year to date, while the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index fund (VOOV) is flat. * Value groups including banks and energy stocks are crushing growth stocks like Ark Invest’s favorite names.

  • 9 Stocks To Buy According To Dennis Goldstein’s Rip Road Capital

    In this article, we discuss 9 stock to buy of Dennis Goldstein’s Rip Road Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Goldstein’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks To Buy According To Dennis Goldstein’s Rip Road Capital. Dennis Goldstein has been the chief investment officer at Rip […]

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • DISH Network stock jumps after report of DirecTV merger talks

    DISH Network (DISH) stock opened 3% higher on Wednesday amid a report that the satellite tv company is in talks with competitor DirecTV.