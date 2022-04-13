U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

ALABAMA POWER DIVIDENDS DECLARED

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Alabama Power Company has declared the regular quarterly dividends on the company's outstanding preferred stock as follows:

Preferred Stock

($100 Par Value)

4.20% - $1.05 per share

4.52% - $1.13 per share

4.60% - $1.15 per share

4.64% - $1.16 per share

4.72% - $1.18 per share

4.92% - $1.23 per share


Class A Preferred Stock

($25 Capital Value)

5.00% - $.3125 per share

These dividends are for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, payable July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2022.

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alabama-power-dividends-declared-301525125.html

SOURCE Alabama Power Company

