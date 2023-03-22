U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

Alafair Biosciences' Rapid Growth Garners a Coveted Spot on Inc.'s List of Fastest-Growing Companies

PR Newswire
·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alafair Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, announced today that it has been selected as one of Inc.'s 2023 Fastest-Growing Companies in the Southwest Region. Alafair has aggressively expanded its surgeon user base and distribution network, achieving over 160% YoY growth in 2022. To view the complete article, click here.

2023 Inc. Regionals_Southwest
2023 Inc. Regionals_Southwest

The Inc. Regionals list recognizes the innovative achievements of companies that generate sustainable growth and jobs and is one of the most esteemed distinctions that private business and business leaders can receive.

"It's a great honor to be recognized by Inc. This endorsement validates our strategic plan and growth initiatives," said John Joyoprayitno, President & CEO of Alafair. "Alafair's highly dedicated team members continue to exceed our customers' expectations. This has lead to unprecedented growth in our business, and we are grateful to our customers, partners, investors, and employees for their ongoing support. We are incredibly optimistic about Alafair's road ahead."

According to Inc., the private companies of the Southwest Region had an average growth rate of 188% percent between 2019 and 2021, and in 2021 alone, they added 16,116 jobs and nearly $10.6 billion to the Southwest Region's economy.

Inc. (Inc.com)
Inc. is the voice of the American entrepreneur. It inspires, informs, and documents the most fascinating people in business: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters that represent the most dynamic force in the American economy.

About Alafair Biosciences, Inc. (alafairbiosciences.com)
Alafair Biosciences is a privately held, commercial-stage medical device company commercializing a patented platform technology of non-collagenous, bioresorbable biomaterials developed to prevent tethering, thereby improving surgeon experience and patient outcomes. Alafair products are distributed through a dispersed network of independent distributors across the United States.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alafair-biosciences-rapid-growth-garners-a-coveted-spot-on-incs-list-of-fastest-growing-companies-301777628.html

SOURCE Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

